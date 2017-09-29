Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Facebook, Google, Others Confirm Nigeria’s Requests For User Information (9543 Views)

Buhari Requests N1trillion From NASS For Supplementary Budget(photos) / Nigeria Requests $3.5Billion Loan From World Bank- Financial Times / Pls Confirm? Nigeria Military Picking Up People From Their Shops In Ph

The report titled, “The Growing Trend of African Government’s Requests for User Information and Content Removal from Internet and Telecoms Companies,” was released last month by the Collaboration on International ICT Policy in East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) established under the Catalysing Access to Information and Communications Technologies in Africa (CATIA) initiatives funded by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID).



The organisation analysed transparency reports released by telecommunications and social media companies.



The reports by these companies including Facebook, Google, Yahoo, Twitter and others showed that there has been a surge in African governments’ requests for user information.



According to the report, African governments’ requests are for subscribers’ data, content preservation, and content removal.

Facebook listed Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt and Sudan as the African countries that made the highest requests.

The social media giant said that the government of Nigeria had specified the highest number of user information on its user information requests with 113 accounts.



South Africa made 32 requests for user accounts, Egypt (31) and Sudan (24).

Facebook said that Nigeria also made requests for content in six user accounts to be preserved.

It said that Nigeria made requests for 96 users’ information during the second half of 2015, meaning that the requests were made after President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office on May 29, 2015.



The report stated: “It is worth noting that the number of requests to Facebook by African governments is small when compared to the United States of America which made nearly 50,000 user information requests relating to over 80,000 user accounts and 69,437 preservation requests in 2016.



“Facebook’s compliance rate with the U.S.’ requests last year was over 80 per cent.”

Tech giant, Google, also declared that Nigeria in 2015 made requests to it.



Google launched the first transparency report in 2009, followed by Twitter in 2012, and Facebook and Yahoo in 2013.

The report stated: “Since 2013, Google has received user information requests from 10 African countries – Algeria, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, The Seychelles and South Africa.



“Over three years, Kenya made the highest number of user information requests to Google – 21 relating to 32 user accounts – followed by South Africa and Nigeria.



“Aside from eight requests made by the Kenya government during the second half of 2013 relating to 11 user accounts, of which Google complied with 63 per cent, all the other requests were rejected.



“Nigeria is the only government in Africa to have made a user information request to Google and it was fully complied with. The emergency disclosure request was made by the Nigerian authorities in the second half of 2016 and it related to five user accounts.



“Google had rejected all of Nigeria’s seven previous requests,” it explained.

Twitter, in its transparency declaration, stated that Nigeria made three emergency requests, of which two were complied with.



It stated that the first request was made in the second half of 2015 while the second was made in the second half of 2016.

Yahoo, however, did not list any request made to it by any African countries.



The report described MTN as not being transparent because it refused to provide details of requests made to it by governments of the 19 countries where it operates in Africa.



The report added: “In its 2016 Annual Sustainability Report, MTN reaffirmed its support for human rights including access to information, freedom of expression, privacy and security of its users’ communications and information.





“However, the telecommunications company, one of the largest service providers in Africa with a presence in 19 countries, provides no information about how it handles requests from governments and private parties for user information or surveillance support.



“Similarly, MTN provides little information about its processes for handling such requests.



“The South Africa based company also does not disclose any data about the number of requests it receives or complies with, which places it a rank lower than the likes of Millicom, Vodafone and Orange when it comes to transparency about its policies relating to users’ freedom of expression and privacy.”



Recently, the Nigerian Army had said it was monitoring social media site as part of its surveillance programme. However, following a backlash, it recanted.





The government is really serious about this monitoring iss 7 Likes

this is serious 1 Like 1 Share

Seun shey dem never ask for any information about me sha 55 Likes 3 Shares

walemoney007:

Seun shey dem never ask for any information about me sha That is very serious... That is very serious... 3 Likes

Wasting of time and money Nigeria government don't mature to that extent you're monitoring fake information 90% of Nigerians online provided fake information which couldn't be traceable to anywhere. 12 Likes

Mjshexy:

The government is really serious about this monitoring iss And they should. Even the "freest" countries on the planet, from the US to Europe, have such mechanisms in place in addition to a gauntlet of surveillance cameras all over their streets taking note of every alphabet one types on their device and how many times one breathes.



The social media as we know it is becoming more and more inimical to the security of countries across the world, even though it has an almost endless array of positives. Some trouble makers just have to be kept tabs on, that's all. And they should. Even the "freest" countries on the planet, from the US to Europe, have such mechanisms in place in addition to a gauntlet of surveillance cameras all over their streets taking note of every alphabet one types on their device and how many times one breathes.The social media as we know it is becoming more and more inimical to the security of countries across the world, even though it has an almost endless array of positives. Some trouble makers just have to be kept tabs on, that's all. 20 Likes 4 Shares

It is normal, what's the fuss. Recruiting firms have also adopted SM mechanism to track applicants. Who knows if they are accounts related to Boko Haram activities. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Mass Arrest coming up before 2019 elections. 4 Likes

Lipscomb:

Wasting of time and money Nigeria government don't mature to that extent you're monitoring fake information 90% of Nigerians online provided fake information which couldn't be traceable to anywhere.

Very true



Except for the fact that your phone and system logs cookies, Google automatically sees your location even if you don't turn GPS on, they always write (based on your search experience



Ever wondered how Facebook knows which ads they'll play for you when you watch video? What about YouTube? You need a Gmail account to comment on YouTube



Every Android phone requires Gmail account to access playstore games and updates, Google logs your browsing history, cookies and searches



You upload pictures and tag it with friends at a location, by so doing Google can triangulate your location or find your location using mutual friends





Don't lie to yourself, if government wants your data, it's available everywhere, even people who send you sms adverts buy your details, hundreds of thousands of details with tens of thousands of naira





How's that for reality check? Very trueExcept for the fact that your phone and system logs cookies, Google automatically sees your location even if you don't turn GPS on, they always write (based on your search experienceEver wondered how Facebook knows which ads they'll play for you when you watch video? What about YouTube? You need a Gmail account to comment on YouTubeEvery Android phone requires Gmail account to access playstore games and updates, Google logs your browsing history, cookies and searchesYou upload pictures and tag it with friends at a location, by so doing Google can triangulate your location or find your location using mutual friendsDon't lie to yourself, if government wants your data, it's available everywhere, even people who send you sms adverts buy your details, hundreds of thousands of details with tens of thousands of nairaHow's that for reality check? 20 Likes 1 Share





Thats why you need a Tor browsers 19 Likes 1 Share





Dem never release information to powerful countries like UK and US na powerless and primitive 3rd world country like Nigeria Dem go release users personal data to. Hahahaha!Dem never release information to powerful countries like UK and US na powerless and primitive 3rd world country like Nigeria Dem go release users personal data to. 22 Likes

I try as much as possible to limit the information or access I give to all these website/ social network. they claim not to share with anyone or use it against you. but it all lie. for example if you open an instagram account with a phone number, you'll be suggested to people who have your phone number on their contact list.

check my signature ⬇️⬇️⬇️ 1 Like

“Nigeria is the only government in Africa to have made a user information request to Google and it was fully complied with. The emergency disclosure request was made by the Nigerian authorities in the second half of 2016 and it related to five user accounts.



Meanin the request were genuine which prompted google to disclose the information requested. 3 Likes 1 Share

“It is worth noting that the number of requests to Facebook by African governments is small when compared to the United States of America which made nearly 50,000 user information requests relating to over 80,000 user accounts and 69,437 preservation requests in 2016.

let it sink in! let it sink in! 6 Likes 1 Share

Let them do as they wish. The bad bad bad thing are being done by the fg itself. 4 Likes

praxisnetworks:

then, Facebook , twitter and Google should ready for litigations.

Did you read the part that says that U.S.A. the father of democracy made nearly 50,000 requests, even when no African country made up to 100 requests. Use your head, don't just to online to rant. Every government wants to know that its citizens are up to. Did you read the part that says that U.S.A. the father of democracy made nearly 50,000 requests, even when no African country made up to 100 requests. Use your head, don't just to online to rant. Every government wants to know that its citizens are up to. 5 Likes 1 Share

They have user information of all the politician in Nigeria they can't do nothing than media trial



Now they are looking for data of all Nigerian online



Too much clowns in Abuja 2 Likes 1 Share

Check my signature/profile and thank me later

omenka:

And they should. Even the "freest" countries on the planet, from the US to Europe, have such mechanisms in place in addition to a gauntlet of surveillance cameras all over their streets taking note of every alphabet one types on their device and how many times one breathes.



The social media as we know it is becoming more and more inimical to the security of countries across the world, even though it has an almost endless array of positives. Some trouble makers just have to be kept tabs on, that's all. Nice Nice 2 Likes 1 Share

Time To Get New Fake Accounts. 1 Like

Chigorkizz:

Time To Get New Fake Accounts. Lol Lol

Why is this not on front page?



Lalasticlala food is ready o

if u are not criminal, no need to panic

See how a single man fooled the presidency, judiciary, DSS, military, police, yoruba youths ,northern youths and made them a laughing stock in the international committee. I never liked NK but his courage and wits is sometimes admirable.

For the first time I have seen the whole government confused before the international world. Nigeria just left 300 foreign bodies and are now in a diplomatic row with US and UK without IPOB firing a single knock out.



What will play out if ipob goes full blast 4 Likes

Osibande and his illiterate boss will be claiming commando. 4 Likes

They are all mad,what about me that watch porn all the time 1 Like

decree 4 fall on all of una head and to the mumu way they compare american request with african request..mumu fall on you...america is a melting pot of all nationalities and they are currently at war with domestic and foreign terrorist..so reset your brain.quote me if you want so i can help you reset your medulla. 2 Likes 1 Share