The Chairman of the South-East Senate caucus, Enyinnaya Abaribe has lambasted the Federal Government over its decision to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu.



Abaribe, who signed Kanu’s bail bond, likened the decision of the Federal Government to killing a fly with a sledgehammer.



Speaking in Aba, Abia State, Abaribe said, “The South-East Senate Caucus disagrees with the Nigerian government in saying that IPOB is a terrorist organisation.



“We feel it is too strong a gambit to use. We feel that you cannot kill a fly with a sledge-hammer.



“You cannot proscribe a group of people; you cannot leave glaring evidence of those who actually work against the unity of this country, those who are actually killing people, those who are actually taking up arms against this country and then you turn around and say that these people have a potential to do so, therefore you now go ahead to declare them a terrorist organization with the implications for this country that are very glaring.”

Very well said.





The double standard and hypocricy of this administration must continued to be called out for the world to see. 109 Likes 2 Shares

Fulani herdsmen invade communities, kill men, women and children, then destroy crops, kidnap many including Olu Falae yet they are not terrorists.



YET,



IPOB, an indigenous civil and organized creative people are killed and declared terrorists.





Some day, Buhari's tenure will be over. It is not him that I am worried about, he is already spent. Let him know that he has children and grand-children.



I will make them pay. 100 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is the most irresponsible and perverted man to ever rule this country Nigeria. 75 Likes 3 Shares



Playing to the same gallery Kanu played, Abaribe, where is Kanu for the courts? Abaribe, the noose tightens! 8 Likes 3 Shares

Senator ABARIBE please after speaking nonsense, Oya were is NNAMDI KANU? 11 Likes 3 Shares

That is if you can ever prove Kanu committed the treason charges against him. The FG cannot win Kanu in court, except detaining him illegally.





Apparently , you are the sick one here.





Buratai should produce Kanu where he is being held or buried.

After you killed Kanu, you still want him in court?

Confused bunch.

Confused bunch. After you killed Kanu, you still want him in court?Confused bunch. 7 Likes

After you killed Kanu, you still want him in court?



Is Kanu no longer invincible. ..I thought no man born of woman or man can touch your god…. Confused lot…. Make una go refill una sense as Kanu urine is now scarece commodity



Is Kanu no longer invincible. ..I thought no man born of woman or man can touch your god…. Confused lot…. Make una go refill una sense as Kanu urine is now scarece commodity



Except Binta Nyarko is insane, I see no reason why she shouldnt strike out that case in October when some senseless gun wielding shitheads have taken laws into their hands and murdered a man who is supposed to be in court.

abaribe is very stupid, he is not Nigeria Senate but that of idiotic pigs of Biafra senator



With this monika ?



You have spoken like your "jesus of oyigbo"





Remember...



" Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven;..." - Matthew 7:21





With this monika ?

You have spoken like your "jesus of oyigbo"

Remember...

" Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven;..." - Matthew 7:21

How many souls have you won for your lord through your hatred?

excanny:





Kanu shot himself in the foot for agreeing to his bail conditions which he has breached, the whole world saw a healthy fitter than PMB Kanu running from one rally to another. Those Videos and Pics will be very useful when the Judiciary wants to STRIKE OUT Kanus case.

12 Likes

Abaribe is going to jail, thats why he suddenly found his voice for the first time. Have u heard him talk b4? pls remind me wen he goes to jail.dats all I ask of U pls remind me wen he goes to jail.dats all I ask of U 1 Like 1 Share