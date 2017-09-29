₦airaland Forum

Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Obaiyski(m): 9:31am
The Chairman of the South-East Senate caucus, Enyinnaya Abaribe has lambasted the Federal Government over its decision to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu.

Abaribe, who signed Kanu’s bail bond, likened the decision of the Federal Government to killing a fly with a sledgehammer.

Speaking in Aba, Abia State, Abaribe said, “The South-East Senate Caucus disagrees with the Nigerian government in saying that IPOB is a terrorist organisation.

“We feel it is too strong a gambit to use. We feel that you cannot kill a fly with a sledge-hammer.

“You cannot proscribe a group of people; you cannot leave glaring evidence of those who actually work against the unity of this country, those who are actually killing people, those who are actually taking up arms against this country and then you turn around and say that these people have a potential to do so, therefore you now go ahead to declare them a terrorist organization with the implications for this country that are very glaring.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/29/biafra-abaribe-attacks-nigerian-govt-declaring-ipob-nnamdi-kanu-terrorists/

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by anuoluwapo884: 9:32am
He must be sick

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Omeokachie: 9:34am
Very well said.


The double standard and hypocricy of this administration must continued to be called out for the world to see.

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Billyonaire: 9:42am
Fulani herdsmen invade communities, kill men, women and children, then destroy crops, kidnap many including Olu Falae yet they are not terrorists.

YET,

IPOB, an indigenous civil and organized creative people are killed and declared terrorists.


Some day, Buhari's tenure will be over. It is not him that I am worried about, he is already spent. Let him know that he has children and grand-children.

I will make them pay.

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by luvinhubby(m): 9:46am
Buhari is the most irresponsible and perverted man to ever rule this country Nigeria.

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by intruxive(m): 9:58am
Abaribe, cry me a river. It wont stop you from going to jail unless you produce the terrorist you guaranteed in court. grin
Medicine after death tongue
Next

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by wakaman: 10:04am
Playing to the same gallery Kanu played, Abaribe, where is Kanu for the courts? Abaribe, the noose tightens!

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by yarimo(m): 10:05am
Senator ABARIBE please after speaking nonsense, Oya were is NNAMDI KANU? undecided

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by excanny: 10:58am
intruxive:
Abaribe, cry me a river. It wont stop you from going to jail unless you produce the terrorist you guaranteed in court. grin
Medicine after death tongue
Next

That is if you can ever prove Kanu committed the treason charges against him. The FG cannot win Kanu in court, except detaining him illegally.

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by anuoluwapo884: 11:05am
[quote author=mazimee post=60936323]

Apparently , you are the sick one here.


Cool that would be foreseen soonest when the asshole is been arrested with the remaining ipob dogs like u and ur cohort liking ur senseless comment u can't get what you want Nigeria remains one nothing can stop that Biafra is a dead movement smiley

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by mazimee(m): 11:12am
[quote author=anuoluwapo884 post=60938895][/quote

You don't need to tell me if we are really one ]

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by ProWalker: 11:14am
Dovy:
Goat!!! So na Abaribe invaded his house

He will tell that to the court grin

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by anuoluwapo884: 11:18am
[quote author=mazimee post=60939111][/quote]

Really or Ready?? well am less concerned keep wasting your energy even ojukwu gave up my advice face your career and stop agitating for what can never happen hope you have not forgotten the python dance grin

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by PureMe01: 11:43am
intruxive:
Abaribe, cry me a river. It wont stop you from going to jail unless you produce the terrorist you guaranteed in court. grin
Medicine after death tongue
Next
lol..na Ur mouth u go use put am 4 jail nah

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by intruxive(m): 11:45am
excanny:


That is if you can ever prove Kanu committed the treason charges against him. The FG cannot win Kanu in court, except detaining him illegally.
The fg cannot even touch "almighty" kanu. But let them sha produce him in court b4 abaribe gets the hammer grin

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by excanny: 11:52am
intruxive:

The fg cannot even touch "almighty" kanu. But let them sha produce him in court b4 abaribe gets the hammer grin

Buratai should produce Kanu where he is being held or buried.

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Eastfield1: 11:54am
Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by excanny: 11:58am
ProWalker:

He will tell that to the court grin
After you killed Kanu, you still want him in court?
Confused bunch.

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by intruxive(m): 12:01pm
PureMe01:
lol..Ur mouth will put him in jail nah
Abaribe is going to jail, thats why he suddenly found his voice for the first time. Have u heard him talk b4? grin

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by CrtlAltDel: 12:04pm
excanny:


After you killed Kanu, you still want him in court?

Confused bunch.
Is Kanu no longer invincible. ..I thought no man born of woman or man can touch your god…. Confused lot…. Make una go refill una sense as Kanu urine is now scarece commodity grin grin grin

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Jesusloveyou(m): 12:07pm
This idiotic iPod senator should not be taking serious

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by ProWalker: 12:10pm
CrtlAltDel:

Is Kanu no longer invincible. ..I thought no man born of woman or man can touch your god…. Confused lot…. Make una go refill una sense as Kanu urine is now scarece commodity grin grin grin

I was going to reply the idiot with the same thing you wrote grin
They boasted nothing or no one will touch Kanu, and threatened to burn down Nigeria if anything happens to him, now they are the first to admit that Kanu died like a cockroach and can't do a jack.
If Nigerians follow these people mouth heeennn!!!, millions of ibos will just die like sufayo cheesy

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Jesusloveyou(m): 12:13pm
Omeokachie:
Very well said.


The double standard and hypocricy of this administration must continued to be called out for the world to see.


abaribe is very stupid, he is not Nigeria Senate but that of idiotic pigs of Biafra senator

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by excanny: 12:14pm
CrtlAltDel:

Is Kanu no longer invincible. ..I thought no man born of woman or man can touch your god…. Confused lot…. Make una go refill una sense as Kanu urine is now scarece commodity grin grin grin

Except Binta Nyarko is insane, I see no reason why she shouldnt strike out that case in October when some senseless gun wielding shitheads have taken laws into their hands and murdered a man who is supposed to be in court.

5 Likes

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Omeokachie: 12:15pm
Jesusloveyou:
abaribe is very stupid, he is not Nigeria Senate but that of idiotic pigs of Biafra senator


With this monika?

You have spoken like your "jesus of oyigbo"


Remember...

" Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven;..." - Matthew 7:21


How many souls have you won for your lord through your hatred?

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by CrtlAltDel: 12:23pm
excanny:


Except Binta Nyarko is insane, I see no reason why she shouldnt strike out that case in October when some senseless gun wielding shitheads have taken laws into their hands and murdered a man who is supposed to be in court.
Hahahahahaha… see this learned ipig…. Kanu shot himself in the foot for agreeing to his bail conditions which he has breached , the whole world saw a healthy fitter than PMB Kanu running from one rally to another…. Recall how you guys where shouting how healthy and fresh Kanu was in those rallies…… How the ipobs crowd is bigger than Trumps inauguration crowd….. Recall how egberetvnews, Radio Biafra, Biafraherald were all flocking the internet with pics of Kanu running rallies up and down…. Well, you poeple have used your hand to make the job easy for the Judiciary…. Those Videos and Pics will be very usefull when the Juidiciary wants to STRIKE OUT Kanus case…. Una chestbeating don help return Kanu back to Kuje grin grin grin

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by profolaolu: 12:25pm
Abaribe guy will deny it again

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by PureMe01: 12:31pm
intruxive:

Abaribe is going to jail, thats why he suddenly found his voice for the first time. Have u heard him talk b4? grin
pls remind me wen he goes to jail.dats all I ask of U

Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by TheFreeOne: 12:32pm
“You cannot proscribe a group of people; you cannot leave glaring evidence of those who actually work against the unity of this country, those who are actually killing people, those who are actually taking up arms against this country and then you turn around and say that these people have a potential to do so, therefore you now go ahead to declare them a terrorist organization with the implications for this country that are very glaring.”

Fulani herdsmen militia terrorists and Buboo is their grandpatron but decided to pretend as if he doesn't know.

His hypocrisy, nepotism and bigotry stinks to high heavens.

