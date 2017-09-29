₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Obaiyski(m): 9:31am
The Chairman of the South-East Senate caucus, Enyinnaya Abaribe has lambasted the Federal Government over its decision to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/29/biafra-abaribe-attacks-nigerian-govt-declaring-ipob-nnamdi-kanu-terrorists/
42 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by anuoluwapo884: 9:32am
He must be sick
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Omeokachie: 9:34am
Very well said.
The double standard and hypocricy of this administration must continued to be called out for the world to see.
109 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Billyonaire: 9:42am
Fulani herdsmen invade communities, kill men, women and children, then destroy crops, kidnap many including Olu Falae yet they are not terrorists.
YET,
IPOB, an indigenous civil and organized creative people are killed and declared terrorists.
Some day, Buhari's tenure will be over. It is not him that I am worried about, he is already spent. Let him know that he has children and grand-children.
I will make them pay.
100 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by luvinhubby(m): 9:46am
Buhari is the most irresponsible and perverted man to ever rule this country Nigeria.
75 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by intruxive(m): 9:58am
Abaribe, cry me a river. It wont stop you from going to jail unless you produce the terrorist you guaranteed in court.
Medicine after death
Next
34 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by wakaman: 10:04am
Playing to the same gallery Kanu played, Abaribe, where is Kanu for the courts? Abaribe, the noose tightens!
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by yarimo(m): 10:05am
Senator ABARIBE please after speaking nonsense, Oya were is NNAMDI KANU?
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by excanny: 10:58am
intruxive:
That is if you can ever prove Kanu committed the treason charges against him. The FG cannot win Kanu in court, except detaining him illegally.
65 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by anuoluwapo884: 11:05am
[quote author=mazimee post=60936323]
Apparently , you are the sick one here.
Cool that would be foreseen soonest when the asshole is been arrested with the remaining ipob dogs like u and ur cohort liking ur senseless comment u can't get what you want Nigeria remains one nothing can stop that Biafra is a dead movement
7 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by mazimee(m): 11:12am
[quote author=anuoluwapo884 post=60938895][/quote
You don't need to tell me if we are really one ]
2 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by ProWalker: 11:14am
Dovy:
He will tell that to the court
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by anuoluwapo884: 11:18am
[quote author=mazimee post=60939111][/quote]
Really or Ready?? well am less concerned keep wasting your energy even ojukwu gave up my advice face your career and stop agitating for what can never happen hope you have not forgotten the python dance
1 Like
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by PureMe01: 11:43am
intruxive:lol..na Ur mouth u go use put am 4 jail nah
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by intruxive(m): 11:45am
excanny:The fg cannot even touch "almighty" kanu. But let them sha produce him in court b4 abaribe gets the hammer
1 Like
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by excanny: 11:52am
intruxive:
Buratai should produce Kanu where he is being held or buried.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Eastfield1: 11:54am
lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by excanny: 11:58am
ProWalker:After you killed Kanu, you still want him in court?
Confused bunch.
7 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by intruxive(m): 12:01pm
PureMe01:Abaribe is going to jail, thats why he suddenly found his voice for the first time. Have u heard him talk b4?
4 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by CrtlAltDel: 12:04pm
excanny:Is Kanu no longer invincible. ..I thought no man born of woman or man can touch your god…. Confused lot…. Make una go refill una sense as Kanu urine is now scarece commodity
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Jesusloveyou(m): 12:07pm
This idiotic iPod senator should not be taking serious
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by ProWalker: 12:10pm
CrtlAltDel:
I was going to reply the idiot with the same thing you wrote
They boasted nothing or no one will touch Kanu, and threatened to burn down Nigeria if anything happens to him, now they are the first to admit that Kanu died like a cockroach and can't do a jack.
If Nigerians follow these people mouth heeennn!!!, millions of ibos will just die like sufayo
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Jesusloveyou(m): 12:13pm
Omeokachie:abaribe is very stupid, he is not Nigeria Senate but that of idiotic pigs of Biafra senator
2 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by excanny: 12:14pm
CrtlAltDel:
Except Binta Nyarko is insane, I see no reason why she shouldnt strike out that case in October when some senseless gun wielding shitheads have taken laws into their hands and murdered a man who is supposed to be in court.
5 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by Omeokachie: 12:15pm
Jesusloveyou:
With this monika?
You have spoken like your "jesus of oyigbo"
Remember...
" Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven;..." - Matthew 7:21
How many souls have you won for your lord through your hatred?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by CrtlAltDel: 12:23pm
excanny:Hahahahahaha… see this learned ipig…. Kanu shot himself in the foot for agreeing to his bail conditions which he has breached , the whole world saw a healthy fitter than PMB Kanu running from one rally to another…. Recall how you guys where shouting how healthy and fresh Kanu was in those rallies…… How the ipobs crowd is bigger than Trumps inauguration crowd….. Recall how egberetvnews, Radio Biafra, Biafraherald were all flocking the internet with pics of Kanu running rallies up and down…. Well, you poeple have used your hand to make the job easy for the Judiciary…. Those Videos and Pics will be very usefull when the Juidiciary wants to STRIKE OUT Kanus case…. Una chestbeating don help return Kanu back to Kuje
12 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by profolaolu: 12:25pm
Abaribe guy will deny it again
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by PureMe01: 12:31pm
intruxive:pls remind me wen he goes to jail.dats all I ask of U
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: Abaribe Slams FG For Declaring IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Terrorists by TheFreeOne: 12:32pm
“You cannot proscribe a group of people; you cannot leave glaring evidence of those who actually work against the unity of this country, those who are actually killing people, those who are actually taking up arms against this country and then you turn around and say that these people have a potential to do so, therefore you now go ahead to declare them a terrorist organization with the implications for this country that are very glaring.”
Fulani herdsmen militia terrorists and Buboo is their grandpatron but decided to pretend as if he doesn't know.
His hypocrisy, nepotism and bigotry stinks to high heavens.
9 Likes 1 Share
