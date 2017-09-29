₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by FredasMumAndI: 1:05pm
Ahead of 1st October, staff of Stanbic IBTC Bank have gone online to advocate love and unity.
Plus a video to show...
StanbicIBTC Bank Staff Repping Nigeria Ahead of the Independence Day Celebration.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZnp_zEhlqN/
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by FredasMumAndI: 1:19pm
More...
Mynd44 OAM4J lalasticlala
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 1:35pm
Na their cultural day abegi
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Winneygirl(f): 1:58pm
Beautiful.
Liking the video all the way.
One Love!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Firstcitizen: 3:41pm
.
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Papiikush: 3:42pm
Ugly girls everywhere ...and they keep asking why Gtb is one of the most patronized banks in Nigeria. They've got pretty women in Gtb (one of the many reasons)
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by femi4: 3:42pm
It won't stop the management from laying them off by Dec.
1 Like
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 3:42pm
Underdeveloping bank is celebrating deteriorating country with her leaders from the least to the president a toddler in action but giants in corruption....
There was once a country.
1 Like
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Lilimax(f): 3:42pm
I witnessed the same thing in First Bank Ikeja Industrial Area Lagos
Lovely!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by alfredo4u(m): 3:42pm
Great
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by stephen109(m): 3:43pm
OK
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by lucrownt(m): 3:43pm
A
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by johnime: 3:43pm
I love thi sbank not thiose useless
Zenith
Uba
Thunder fire una
Imagine a foreign bank
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Alexk2(m): 3:43pm
Lovely.....nice concept!
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 3:43pm
Ok
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by samyyoung1(m): 3:44pm
Lol
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by abdelrahman: 3:44pm
I don't think this year independence celebration will kwenu.
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 3:44pm
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by ableguy(m): 3:44pm
She is not picking your
calls
right? Don't
worry, send her a
text saying "Honey have
you
received the
money?"... She will call back. Lols women and money
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Keneking: 3:45pm
Who dey epp?
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by aleeyus(m): 3:45pm
IPOBians
How far ?
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by rotexteymie(f): 3:45pm
Strategy ni gbogbo eh
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by naijaisGOOD: 3:46pm
Hello
