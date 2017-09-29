₦airaland Forum

Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by FredasMumAndI: 1:05pm
Ahead of 1st October, staff of Stanbic IBTC Bank have gone online to advocate love and unity.
Plus a video to show...

StanbicIBTC Bank Staff Repping Nigeria Ahead of the Independence Day Celebration.
@stanbicibtc @onyekaonwenu #IRepNigeria #IRepStanbicIBTC
#OtukpoBranch #BenueInOurHearts

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZnp_zEhlqN/

Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by FredasMumAndI: 1:19pm
More...

Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 1:35pm
Na their cultural day abegi
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Winneygirl(f): 1:58pm
Beautiful.
Liking the video all the way.
One Love!!!!

Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Firstcitizen: 3:41pm
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Papiikush: 3:42pm
Ugly girls everywhere ...and they keep asking why Gtb is one of the most patronized banks in Nigeria. They've got pretty women in Gtb (one of the many reasons) undecided
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by femi4: 3:42pm
It won't stop the management from laying them off by Dec.

Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 3:42pm
Underdeveloping bank is celebrating deteriorating country with her leaders from the least to the president a toddler in action but giants in corruption....


There was once a country.

Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Lilimax(f): 3:42pm
I witnessed the same thing in First Bank Ikeja Industrial Area Lagos smiley
Lovely!

Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by alfredo4u(m): 3:42pm
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by stephen109(m): 3:43pm
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by lucrownt(m): 3:43pm
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by johnime: 3:43pm
I love thi sbank not thiose useless
Zenith
Uba
Thunder fire una
Imagine a foreign bank

Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Alexk2(m): 3:43pm
Lovely.....nice concept!
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 3:43pm
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by samyyoung1(m): 3:44pm
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by abdelrahman: 3:44pm
I don't think this year independence celebration will kwenu.
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 3:44pm
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by ableguy(m): 3:44pm
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by Keneking: 3:45pm
Who dey epp?
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by aleeyus(m): 3:45pm
IPOBians

How far ? grin
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by rotexteymie(f): 3:45pm
Strategy ni gbogbo eh undecided
Re: Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) by naijaisGOOD: 3:46pm
Hello

