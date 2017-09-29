Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Stanbic IBTC Staff Dressed In Cultural Attires Ahead Of Independence Day(Photos) (2153 Views)

Senate Blasts MTN For Moving $14bn Out Of Nigeria, Wants Stanbic IBTC Punished / Stanbic's N60,250,000 Recovered From A Supermarket In Port-Harcourt / A-z Of 1st Grade Used Clothes Business & How To Make Profit From It! (UPDATED) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



Plus a video to show...



StanbicIBTC Bank Staff Repping Nigeria Ahead of the Independence Day Celebration.

@stanbicibtc @onyekaonwenu #IRepNigeria #IRepStanbicIBTC

#OtukpoBranch #BenueInOurHearts

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZnp_zEhlqN/ Ahead of 1st October, staff of Stanbic IBTC Bank have gone online to advocate love and unity.Plus a video to show... 1 Like 3 Shares

More...



Mynd44 OAM4J lalasticlala 1 Like 2 Shares

Na their cultural day abegi

Beautiful.

Liking the video all the way.

One Love!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

.

Ugly girls everywhere ...and they keep asking why Gtb is one of the most patronized banks in Nigeria. They've got pretty women in Gtb (one of the many reasons)

It won't stop the management from laying them off by Dec. 1 Like

Underdeveloping bank is celebrating deteriorating country with her leaders from the least to the president a toddler in action but giants in corruption....





There was once a country. 1 Like



Lovely! I witnessed the same thing in First Bank Ikeja Industrial Area LagosLovely! 2 Likes 1 Share

Great

OK

A

I love thi sbank not thiose useless

Zenith

Uba

Thunder fire una

Imagine a foreign bank 2 Likes 1 Share

Lovely.....nice concept!

Ok

Lol

I don't think this year independence celebration will kwenu.



calls

right? Don't

worry, send her a

text saying "Honey have

you

received the

money?"... She will call back. Lols women and money She is not picking yourcallsright? Don'tworry, send her atext saying "Honey haveyoureceived themoney?"... She will call back. Lols women and money

Who dey epp?





How far ? IPOBiansHow far ?

Strategy ni gbogbo eh