₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,783 members, 3,825,573 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 09:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service (1613 Views)
Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service / Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) / Zenith Bank Charged Me This For A 5Dollar Transaction *pix Attached**** (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by BlueBrothers(m): 3:58pm On Sep 29
Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s most innovative and service focused banks has announced an upgrade of its *966*0# account opening USSD string to now support account opening with just your BVN (Bank Verification Number) and date of birth.
*966*0# is one of the offerings available on Zenith Bank’s *966# EazyBanking; a service that enables the bank’s customers to perform electronic banking transactions with any phone (smart and feature) without needing data. Such transactions include airtime purchase, money transfers to zenith and other bank accounts, bill payments, debit card restriction, account opening and lots more.
With this new upgrade, Nigerians can now open a Zenith Bank account with zero naira, receive their account number and start performing transactions in a matter of minutes, without having to visit the bank for documentation. Account opening requirements via this service are simply your BVN and Date of Birth.
A web version of this offering is also available on the Bank’s website www.zenithbank.com, where people only need to select the Instantly Activated Account option and provide their BVN and date of birth to open a fully active Zenith Bank Account with zero Naira.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/zenith-bank-upgrades-its-9660-account-opening-ussd-service/
2 Likes
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by rodeo0070(m): 5:39am On Sep 30
Nice one
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by froz(m): 7:28am On Sep 30
OK noted
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by tripleY(m): 8:07am
Zenith on troll
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by chibike69: 8:33am
nonsense
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by gurunlocker: 8:34am
Full or limited account?
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by badoi(m): 8:35am
Issa lie it said my bvn is wrong
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by dakeskese(m): 8:35am
...
For this economy ehn, na Asusu na im sure pass.
1 Like
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by DrBasit(m): 8:37am
That's a welcome development then....
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by Deicide: 8:37am
does Diamond bank code work for anyone? i have been trying it but it doesn't work
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by ayourbamie: 8:40am
I hope they won't come and say my closing balance is 2k o
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by comshots(m): 8:43am
Punters should take note.
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by eraly(m): 8:44am
I knw the account opening must have one hidden 'comma' and one will need to still enter the banking hall to rectify it. Make dem no dey bobo us jare.
2 Likes
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by meforyou1(m): 8:46am
So u can now open zenith bank account with zero naira.
Remember long ago when I wanted to open zenith bank account and say they say say minimum is 1 million naira.
I just went to GTBank and opened an account at zero naira
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by ayoola2002(m): 8:49am
Deicide:Dail *426#
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by OmoAtlanta: 8:52am
meforyou1:
Had same experience...craze people
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by Alvelt14(m): 8:53am
No dey bobo us jare. Tell us the comma we will experience too
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by TLisieux: 8:56am
It's for real. Try it. It works. Simple, easy and very fast.
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by Deicide: 8:59am
ayoola2002:Thanks it works
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by Legalosas: 9:03am
Fantastic news
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by Freelancer007(m): 9:25am
Zenith Bank is the best. I love Zenith Bank internet banking. Quite good
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by GeorgeAmax(m): 9:43am
It works. I didn't waste time.
|Re: Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service by babaolofin: 9:44am
meforyou1:In 2004 just to reactivate my account which entered redundancy while away, I was asked to reactivate with a deposit of 250k . That was what ended my banking with Zenith till date. I also avoided GT Bank thinking they are in the same class until early 2015 I was approached with GT Bank form on the street. I immediately invited other 6 partners to join for easy intra bank transaction.
(0) (Reply)
Start With What You Have Now! / Nigeria Okada Vs Vietnam Okada! / About To Open German Cars Repair Shop
Viewing this topic: GeorgeAmax(m), Damidolly, ayxmania, Benson1995, babaolofin, desoul, Oladat(m), Electronzeez(m), GreatNegro, ice234, chegzyshade(m), TINO26, Caleb5, Josephjnr(m), juliustocome, eduresearch and 19 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13