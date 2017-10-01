Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Zenith Bank Upgrades Its *966*0# Account Opening USSD Service (1613 Views)

*966*0# is one of the offerings available on Zenith Bank’s *966# EazyBanking; a service that enables the bank’s customers to perform electronic banking transactions with any phone (smart and feature) without needing data. Such transactions include airtime purchase, money transfers to zenith and other bank accounts, bill payments, debit card restriction, account opening and lots more.



With this new upgrade, Nigerians can now open a Zenith Bank account with zero naira, receive their account number and start performing transactions in a matter of minutes, without having to visit the bank for documentation. Account opening requirements via this service are simply your BVN and Date of Birth.



A web version of this offering is also available on the Bank’s website



Nice one

Zenith on troll

Full or limited account?

Issa lie it said my bvn is wrong

For this economy ehn, na Asusu na im sure pass. 1 Like

That's a welcome development then....

does Diamond bank code work for anyone? i have been trying it but it doesn't work

I hope they won't come and say my closing balance is 2k o

Punters should take note.

I knw the account opening must have one hidden 'comma' and one will need to still enter the banking hall to rectify it. Make dem no dey bobo us jare. 2 Likes

So u can now open zenith bank account with zero naira.

Remember long ago when I wanted to open zenith bank account and say they say say minimum is 1 million naira.

I just went to GTBank and opened an account at zero naira

Deicide:

does Diamond bank code work for anyone? i have been trying it but it doesn't work Dail *426# Dail *426#

meforyou1:

So u can now open zenith bank account with zero naira.

Remember long ago when I wanted to open zenith bank account and say they say say minimum is 1 million naira.

I just went to GTBank and opened an account at zero naira

Had same experience...craze people Had same experience...craze people

No dey bobo us jare. Tell us the comma we will experience too

It's for real. Try it. It works. Simple, easy and very fast.

ayoola2002:

Dail *426# Thanks it works Thanks it works

Fantastic news

It works. I didn't waste time.