"The man's family are going crazy" he wrote.





Even the three-page list cost N1000. According to a Facebook user, a man from Anambra state was presented with the marriage list."The man's family are going crazy" he wrote.





What is AMALA doing there Someone should help me out with stage 3What is AMALA doing there 15 Likes 2 Shares

Baby girls are like long term investment in that area.



Though as the saying goes "thats it's better to live with a python than live with..."







They make the best of Girl friends sha 15 Likes

Hahahaha!! "Closing of the book--1000"? Nah poverty go make man complain, everything in this list is not up to '1million naira" and no amount is too big for the woman you love. 35 Likes 4 Shares

The groom works in a Super market, that's why. 15 Likes

More like selling out there daughter indirectly



The man should run for his life



Imagine what would happen after marriage, a whole lot of responsibility await him 9 Likes

our dancing crew "Python Dance" will be available to make the event more interesting and prevent any pig from eating poo,don't quote me



*AburoBuhari* 3 Likes

Greedy lots. Imagine they even included panties and brasiers for the mother in law, wtf! 4 Likes 1 Share

If my supposed inlaws-to-be give me such a marriage list, I would bluntly tell them to go marry her themselves. Marriage is not do or die, and pls don't tell me love is blind, my own love has a visual acuity of 6/6.

Someone cannot coman use me to open supermarket, i wouldn't drain my account to get ppl drunk and potbellied, not even in the next life. 16 Likes 4 Shares

Check well ewedu is in stage 5 Check well ewedu is in stage 5 6 Likes

How many Breaasst she get 9 Likes



Let the world end pls... Baba where are you?



You forgot fuel for typing the list.. Just negodu Ndi madu? I hope the Anambra girl Abi Imbaise girl is a Virgin? Not when all those village touts finish cleaning the kpekus then you want to sell it to a good man for that high? You want to buy private jet? Make una fear God ooo. Admit you have not shine Congo this year with a different man?Let the world end pls... Baba where are you?You forgot fuel for typing the list.. Just negodu Ndi madu? 23 Likes 2 Shares

Ahn ahn what happennnn 1 Like

the list is not from anambra, check well

its mbaise IMO STATE 34 Likes

Their culture their business

Its Kinda CHEAP





































IF.........





































SHE IS A VIRGIN 4 Likes





just impregnate the girl and all this story will end, sharp sharp 1 Like

Greed! 1 Like

You sure say this thing na true? People can lie any how i suspect fake news. I can type my own and say these things were sent by my inlaws. 4 Likes

You are wicked You are wicked

100 tuber keh

this won't stop her from cheating