₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,147 members, 3,823,262 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 12:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom (20710 Views)
Traditional Marriage List In Aboh Mbaise, Imo State / Long Marriage List Given To A Man Who Wants To Marry(photos) / List Of Items You Must Have In Your Home For Emergencies - By Laffhub.com (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by VastFinder: 4:16pm On Sep 29
Even the three-page list cost N1000. According to a Facebook user, a man from Anambra state was presented with the marriage list.
"The man's family are going crazy" he wrote.
SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/photos-check-out-list-of-items-on.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by madridguy(m): 4:20pm On Sep 29
Someone should help me out with stage 3
What is AMALA doing there
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by TheMainMan: 4:26pm On Sep 29
A
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by tolugar: 4:37pm On Sep 29
Baby girls are like long term investment in that area.
Though as the saying goes "thats it's better to live with a python than live with..."
They make the best of Girl friends sha
15 Likes
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by soberdrunk(m): 4:54pm On Sep 29
Hahahaha!! "Closing of the book--1000"? Nah poverty go make man complain, everything in this list is not up to '1million naira" and no amount is too big for the woman you love.
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by TarOrfeek: 5:29pm On Sep 29
The groom works in a Super market, that's why.
15 Likes
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by Amosjaj(m): 8:59pm On Sep 29
More like selling out there daughter indirectly
The man should run for his life
Imagine what would happen after marriage, a whole lot of responsibility await him
9 Likes
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by AburoBuhari: 8:59pm On Sep 29
our dancing crew "Python Dance" will be available to make the event more interesting and prevent any pig from eating poo,don't quote me
*AburoBuhari*
3 Likes
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:00pm On Sep 29
Love is blind
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by Akshow: 9:00pm On Sep 29
Greedy lots. Imagine they even included panties and brasiers for the mother in law, wtf!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by Frenchfriez: 9:00pm On Sep 29
If my supposed inlaws-to-be give me such a marriage list, I would bluntly tell them to go marry her themselves. Marriage is not do or die, and pls don't tell me love is blind, my own love has a visual acuity of 6/6.
Someone cannot coman use me to open supermarket, i wouldn't drain my account to get ppl drunk and potbellied, not even in the next life.
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by NigerDeltan(m): 9:00pm On Sep 29
madridguy:
Check well ewedu is in stage 5
6 Likes
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by gaeul(f): 9:01pm On Sep 29
Lol
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by BreezyCB(m): 9:01pm On Sep 29
End time
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:01pm On Sep 29
Ok
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by oshe11(m): 9:01pm On Sep 29
How many Breaasst she get
9 Likes
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by PastorandMentor(m): 9:01pm On Sep 29
I hope the Anambra girl Abi Imbaise girl is a Virgin? Not when all those village touts finish cleaning the kpekus then you want to sell it to a good man for that high? You want to buy private jet? Make una fear God ooo. Admit you have not shine Congo this year with a different man?
Let the world end pls... Baba where are you?
You forgot fuel for typing the list.. Just negodu Ndi madu?
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by olaoreofe(f): 9:01pm On Sep 29
Ahn ahn what happennnn
1 Like
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by BBLOOD: 9:02pm On Sep 29
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by maviduchez77(m): 9:02pm On Sep 29
the list is not from anambra, check well
its mbaise IMO STATE
34 Likes
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by doyinbaby(f): 9:02pm On Sep 29
Their culture their business
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by oshe11(m): 9:02pm On Sep 29
Its Kinda CHEAP
IF.........
SHE IS A VIRGIN
4 Likes
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by ImpressionsNG: 9:02pm On Sep 29
After all this, it would be a tragedy if he is unable to deal mercilessly with her in the bedroom. That's his own payback.
But how would he deal with her if he has network failure issues? Imagine when time for action comes, and yet the 'Junior' isn't in a murderous mood. He would remember the colossal amount he spent to marry her and shed cold tears of bitterness.
To avoid this, discover one of nature's best gifts to men dealing with bedroom performance woes...tge combination of garlic and vitamin C! You'll never suffer 'network failure' again if you try this! Learn more....
http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by LifeofAirforce(m): 9:02pm On Sep 29
Rubbish
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by thedondada(m): 9:02pm On Sep 29
lol
just impregnate the girl and all this story will end, sharp sharp
1 Like
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by Chuvin22(m): 9:02pm On Sep 29
Greed!
1 Like
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by Naijacost22: 9:02pm On Sep 29
You sure say this thing na true? People can lie any how i suspect fake news. I can type my own and say these things were sent by my inlaws.
4 Likes
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:02pm On Sep 29
tolugar:
You are wicked
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by LUGBE: 9:02pm On Sep 29
And so, any biggy
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by fuckerstard: 9:02pm On Sep 29
100 tuber keh
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by coolestchris(m): 9:03pm On Sep 29
this won't stop her from cheating
|Re: Marriage List Of Items In Anambra Presented To Prospective Groom by Bhella5(m): 9:03pm On Sep 29
Igbo kwenu!
I Am Pregnant, Depressed And Want To Be Pampered / Eight Things Happy People Have In Common / Minor Acts That Cause Damage In Marriages.
Viewing this topic: teabully(m), Ebullience(m), doubleportion, dannytech2uni, icemania, aribs(m), Akintunnex, olenyi(m), raquel97, Tochux1, ikevictor22(m), prodiG(m), Potch, spartacuzz(m), chelsea1116, id4krist(f), TessaJ(f), dwebwalker(m), peachespeaches, Lorax(f), ikesim, Perfect1989, Bbsharon(f), onpoint247 and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22