Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) (16950 Views)

Ekiti People Get Sense / Would You Allow Your Boyfriend Do This To You In Public? / Muslim Santa Prays In Public (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

So says the Ekiti State Environmental Controlling Agency... 7 Likes 2 Shares

Fayose for President! 24 Likes 5 Shares

PUBLICITY IN THE HIGHEST ORDER. 4 Likes 1 Share

Lmao... English language took a break 44 Likes 3 Shares

oyb:

Fayose for President! ROTFL.



Ekiti state, the Land of Professors ROTFL.Ekiti state, the Land of Professors 21 Likes

stop sheeting

stop cheating

stop chiting



FAYOSE FOR PRESIDENT! 10 Likes

They can't stop cheeting

So d public 'cheeting' wey dem dey love to do for ondo state done enter ekiti state...

Cheeting indeed. 1 Like

Fountain of knowledge Fountain of knowledge 18 Likes 1 Share

Just imagine what a state government unit posted in public. This can tell you the sort of people who are in government agency.



They should have done it in Yoruba to avoid this disgrace. 26 Likes

Lalasticlala, come and see snake in public latrine in ekiti. Under fayoses leadership ekiti state is now proscribing acts of number two before dark 1 Like 1 Share

RIP English 2 Likes

Igbe Fayose 1 Like 1 Share



















car owners check this too looolcar owners check this too http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse#60947575

Hmmmm, nawa ooo

Why is that cartoon ;pix(face) censored 6 Likes

Fayose State again?

So na Cheeting not even Shitting? 1 Like

The most educated state indeed 1 Like

Fayose has a MASTER PLAN.



1) Declare his intentions to run for Presidency very early



2) Wait for his term to expire and he is no longer covered by immunity



3) When the hammer falls on him evidently, claim that he is been persecuted because of his presidential ambitions...



This guy is so smart... 2 Likes

Ishilove:

So says the Ekiti State Environmental Controlling Agency...

Why why why





Everything is wrong with governance is this country



ordinary shitting or use better language defecating they cant spell Why why whyEverything is wrong with governance is this countryordinary shitting or use better language defecating they cant spell 6 Likes

Shai 1 Like

Hahahahahhaahaha

wen English met its death! 4 Likes

I doff my cap for the English.

and we have so many professors in Ekiti state.





lol..... 1 Like

Ishilove:

So says the Ekiti State Environmental Controlling Agency... Abeg that pic of the cheeter is it someone we know cos i dunno why them block the eye. Abeg that pic of the cheeter is it someone we know cos i dunno why them block the eye. 6 Likes

Devil on rampage. whc wan be one corner dance again. abeg is the world not coming to an end again

Anybody can put up a poster. 3 Likes 1 Share





I, on behalf of my Ekiti people...we hereby reject, renounce and repudiate the above poster...as it is fake and unreal. It has nothing to do with the good people of Ekiti state, it all the plan of the APC govt to discredit the ambition of out son and Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose.







NB: We are not Lagosians who have turned the lagoon to Shitgoon...if you doubt me...asked pple living on the island! Those who use Carter, Eko and third mainland bridges can attest to this.



Thank You. I, on behalf of my Ekiti people...we hereby reject, renounce and repudiate the above poster...as it is fake and unreal. It has nothing to do with the good people of Ekiti state, it all the plan of the APC govt to discredit the ambition of out son and Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose.NB: We are not Lagosians who have turned the lagoon to Shitgoon...if you doubt me...asked pple living on the island!Those who use Carter, Eko and third mainland bridges can attest to this.Thank You. 8 Likes