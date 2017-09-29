₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,066 members, 3,822,992 topics. Date: Friday, 29 September 2017 at 08:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) (16950 Views)
Ekiti People Get Sense / Would You Allow Your Boyfriend Do This To You In Public? / Muslim Santa Prays In Public (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by Ishilove: 4:36pm
So says the Ekiti State Environmental Controlling Agency...
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by oyb(m): 4:37pm
Fayose for President!
24 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by serverconnect: 4:38pm
PUBLICITY IN THE HIGHEST ORDER.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by Rhayne(f): 4:40pm
Lmao... English language took a break
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by Ishilove: 4:44pm
oyb:ROTFL.
Ekiti state, the Land of Professors
21 Likes
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by Brooke60(f): 4:50pm
stop sheeting
stop cheating
stop chiting
FAYOSE FOR PRESIDENT!
10 Likes
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by Oyindidi(f): 4:52pm
They can't stop cheeting
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by gabinogem(m): 5:04pm
So d public 'cheeting' wey dem dey love to do for ondo state done enter ekiti state...
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by justi4jesu(f): 5:06pm
Cheeting indeed.
1 Like
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by LalasticSeun(f): 5:16pm
Fountain of knowledge
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by armadeo(m): 5:20pm
Just imagine what a state government unit posted in public. This can tell you the sort of people who are in government agency.
They should have done it in Yoruba to avoid this disgrace.
26 Likes
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by oyb(m): 5:25pm
Lalasticlala, come and see snake in public latrine in ekiti. Under fayoses leadership ekiti state is now proscribing acts of number two before dark
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by Young03(m): 6:04pm
RIP English
2 Likes
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by Jarus(m): 6:17pm
Igbe Fayose
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by naijaisGOOD: 6:18pm
loool
car owners check this too http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse#60947575
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by kagari: 6:18pm
Hmmmm, nawa ooo
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by Chascop: 6:18pm
Why is that cartoon ;pix(face) censored
6 Likes
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by fvckme(f): 6:18pm
Fayose State again?
So na Cheeting not even Shitting?
1 Like
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by Supersuave2(m): 6:18pm
The most educated state indeed
1 Like
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by EbukaLive(m): 6:19pm
Fayose has a MASTER PLAN.
1) Declare his intentions to run for Presidency very early
2) Wait for his term to expire and he is no longer covered by immunity
3) When the hammer falls on him evidently, claim that he is been persecuted because of his presidential ambitions...
This guy is so smart...
2 Likes
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by free2ryhme: 6:19pm
Ishilove:
Why why why
Everything is wrong with governance is this country
ordinary shitting or use better language defecating they cant spell
6 Likes
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by ibkayee(f): 6:19pm
Shai
1 Like
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by NaijaEfcc: 6:19pm
Hahahahahhaahaha
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by Eaa247(m): 6:19pm
wen English met its death!
4 Likes
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by dauddy97(m): 6:19pm
I doff my cap for the English.
and we have so many professors in Ekiti state.
lol.....
1 Like
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by Shhhh01(f): 6:19pm
Ishilove:Abeg that pic of the cheeter is it someone we know cos i dunno why them block the eye.
6 Likes
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by Stevengerd(m): 6:20pm
Devil on rampage. whc wan be one corner dance again. abeg is the world not coming to an end again
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by ivolt: 6:20pm
Anybody can put up a poster.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by Niyinficient(m): 6:20pm
I, on behalf of my Ekiti people...we hereby reject, renounce and repudiate the above poster...as it is fake and unreal. It has nothing to do with the good people of Ekiti state, it all the plan of the APC govt to discredit the ambition of out son and Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose.
NB: We are not Lagosians who have turned the lagoon to Shitgoon...if you doubt me...asked pple living on the island! Those who use Carter, Eko and third mainland bridges can attest to this.
Thank You.
8 Likes
|Re: Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) by iconlegend(m): 6:20pm
Cheeting, sheeting, shiting or chiting, just dont cheet there again
2 Likes
Racist Old Woman In A Plane / Over 70 Hilarious Pictures For Your Viewing Pleasure(laugh Away Ur Sorrows) / WTF!!! Orezi And Lil Kesh Fight In The Club (pictures)
Viewing this topic: Alexrayz(m), laffwitmi, trux(m), AYODEJI4LOVE(m), mamei4real, TRADEMARK(m), Obaf16(f), Youngzedd(m), damilton(m), Ishilove, alabosian(m), gidig(m), Ayo25, quickberry(m), Banter1, alphawg(m), tollyson, TheNature, archsaintspirit(m), orlarbissy(f), guruvick(m), Wole80, Queenext, kolladey(m), hoyinmide(m), sagitariusbaby(m), jashar(f), Edeali(m), Ozone1304, Jeddy28(m), Ovela1(m), omotommy84(m), Omoboy(m), henrygale(m), itunde(m), Ekymacz1(f), smartty68(m), SIRTee15, Ivanspring(f), osmodes(m), blueeyes1, Onaswu(f), wolextayo(m), vivie01(f), chatom143, iyatrustee(f), Htop, bigiyaro(m), dasdexter(m), dfelly, Abdullahi4u7, fauziej31(f), Yakzo(m), LordVoldemort(m), kogiguy(m), cahnellven and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 294