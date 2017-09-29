Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" (16946 Views)

"Timaya housed me when eme kicked me out, gave me his pent house to stay that's where i recorded most of my debut album. Bad belle no dey progress"

https://mobile.twitter.com/youngskales/status/913768040340303873

That's generosity 9 Likes

This is why God keeps blessing Timaya! God bless him more and thank God for you skales 64 Likes 2 Shares

But this skales badluck self too much oo.or is it that his village ppl are paying constant visits..he started with wizkid and nothing dey intimidating than to have your mates leave you behind by far...



Even with the help timaya offered his career is still fumbling, 16 Likes 1 Share

He is way better than you even with his badluck. I dont know why people say shi. Someone that is doing well for himself n family and you are spewing trash. He is way better than you even with his badluck. I dont know why people say shi. Someone that is doing well for himself n family and you are spewing trash. 128 Likes 2 Shares

He is way better than you even with his badluck. I dont know why people say shi. Someone that is doing well for himself n family and you are spewing trash. bro no misunderstand me, I'm not a hater. I just said what I observed about his career. If he was yielding much profits for his label then why was he let go..last I checked banky almost refused wizkid leaving eme



Scales is a very talented guy and one of my favorite. His lyrics is vey tight, it's just that someone you like so much but him no dey go up the charts dey somehow joor bro no misunderstand me, I'm not a hater. I just said what I observed about his career. If he was yielding much profits for his label then why was he let go..last I checked banky almost refused wizkid leaving emeScales is a very talented guy and one of my favorite. His lyrics is vey tight, it's just that someone you like so much but him no dey go up the charts dey somehow joor 12 Likes

Oh, now i understand you but will you say Wande coal has badluck cos he isn't all blown like them wizkid n Davido now? Bro, truth is that even in schools, not everybody will come out with first-class and that doesnt mean they have badluck or they can't still do better. Oh, now i understand you but will you say Wande coal has badluck cos he isn't all blown like them wizkid n Davido now? Bro, truth is that even in schools, not everybody will come out with first-class and that doesnt mean they have badluck or they can't still do better. 43 Likes 1 Share





If then born you well Eedris talk about Olamide or wizkid or phyno So Mr Eedris just Meshanu... Phem? Phem! See who Timaya help. You who you help?If then born you well Eedris talk about Olamide or wizkid or phyno 6 Likes

first olamide

now timaya

tis good to show appreciation tho

buh methinks he's just insuring himself against claims of 'na me help u' in d future

even tho baddo no dey do like dat



btw, wat do i know and what's mai own? 1 Like

You don't mean it.

It's better to.give than recieve. Your blessings multiply tremendously. 1 Like

Why him dey sing like bird?

Our men are talking too much these days... 5 Likes

Hahaha true,



And coming out with a first class doesn't guarantee your future Hahaha true,And coming out with a first class doesn't guarantee your future 1 Like

Skales doesn't really have the IT factor, has some decent tracks though 3 Likes

Immature goat that's who Skales his. You don't need all this to prove your point. I now understand why he was kicked out, he doesn't know how to talk #spit 1 Like





Plenty things dey happen for this Naija oo...

Few days ago, he revealed, it was Olamide who paid for Shake body video, then this??



It's a good thing he endured and he's humble enough to share the experiences.



My concern is for the teeming youths who pay less attention to schooling nor learning a trade, but look up to these guys without any idea of what they go through. Plenty things dey happen for this Naija oo...Few days ago, he revealed, it was Olamide who paid for Shake body video, then this??It's a good thing he endured and he's humble enough to share the experiences.My concern is for the teeming youths who pay less attention to schooling nor learning a trade, but look up to these guys without any idea of what they go through. 5 Likes

Wahala everywhr

This guy self,I no understand you o,are you Saying EME no try for you? Even though you’re wack dem let you finish your time and dem no owe you any money,not having a house is your problem not anybody’s 1 Like

Na Buhari suppose host you na. In short, Buhari 's pant fall on you 2 Likes

TIMAYA trending today

Ehh??

Lyrics??

You need to get your ears checked my nigga Ehh??Lyrics??You need to get your ears checked my nigga 2 Likes

una see wetin eedris the igbo smoker cause



everybody don turn open confession season una see wetin eedris the igbo smoker causeeverybody don turn open confession season 1 Like 1 Share

waiting for Tuface and wizkid for their own story waiting for Tuface and wizkid for their own story

