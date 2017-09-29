₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,066 members, 3,822,992 topics. Date: Friday, 29 September 2017 at 08:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" (16946 Views)
Shaydee Leaves Banky W And EME Label With A Birthday Message / I Was Embarrassed When Banky W Saw My Unclad – Tiwa Savage / I Was Embarrassed When Banky W Saw Me 'Unclad' - Tiwa Savage (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by olofofonaija1(m): 5:22pm
He said
https://mobile.twitter.com/youngskales/status/913768040340303873
14 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by anuoluwapo884: 5:24pm
That's generosity
9 Likes
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by Deadprez: 5:27pm
This is why God keeps blessing Timaya! God bless him more and thank God for you skales
64 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by Abudu2000(m): 5:39pm
But this skales badluck self too much oo.or is it that his village ppl are paying constant visits..he started with wizkid and nothing dey intimidating than to have your mates leave you behind by far...
Even with the help timaya offered his career is still fumbling,
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by ULSHERLAN(m): 5:48pm
Abudu2000:
He is way better than you even with his badluck. I dont know why people say shi. Someone that is doing well for himself n family and you are spewing trash.
128 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by Abudu2000(m): 5:54pm
ULSHERLAN:bro no misunderstand me, I'm not a hater. I just said what I observed about his career. If he was yielding much profits for his label then why was he let go..last I checked banky almost refused wizkid leaving eme
Scales is a very talented guy and one of my favorite. His lyrics is vey tight, it's just that someone you like so much but him no dey go up the charts dey somehow joor
12 Likes
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by wh33z(m): 5:54pm
Abudu2000:he better pass ur generations to come....aboki oshi
11 Likes
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by ULSHERLAN(m): 5:58pm
Abudu2000:
Oh, now i understand you but will you say Wande coal has badluck cos he isn't all blown like them wizkid n Davido now? Bro, truth is that even in schools, not everybody will come out with first-class and that doesnt mean they have badluck or they can't still do better.
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by H2omaster: 6:31pm
So Mr Eedris just Meshanu... Phem? Phem! See who Timaya help. You who you help?
If then born you well Eedris talk about Olamide or wizkid or phyno
6 Likes
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by yomibelle(f): 6:32pm
first olamide
now timaya
tis good to show appreciation tho
buh methinks he's just insuring himself against claims of 'na me help u' in d future
even tho baddo no dey do like dat
btw, wat do i know and what's mai own?
1 Like
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by MrImole(m): 6:32pm
You don't mean it.
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by Safiaa(f): 6:33pm
It's better to.give than recieve. Your blessings multiply tremendously.
1 Like
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 6:33pm
Why him dey sing like bird?
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by pocohantas(f): 6:33pm
Our men are talking too much these days...
5 Likes
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by sKeetz(m): 6:34pm
ULSHERLAN:
Hahaha true,
And coming out with a first class doesn't guarantee your future
1 Like
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by ibkayee(f): 6:34pm
Skales doesn't really have the IT factor, has some decent tracks though
3 Likes
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by mascot87(m): 6:34pm
Immature goat that's who Skales his. You don't need all this to prove your point. I now understand why he was kicked out, he doesn't know how to talk #spit
1 Like
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by Wristler: 6:34pm
Plenty things dey happen for this Naija oo...
Few days ago, he revealed, it was Olamide who paid for Shake body video, then this??
It's a good thing he endured and he's humble enough to share the experiences.
My concern is for the teeming youths who pay less attention to schooling nor learning a trade, but look up to these guys without any idea of what they go through.
5 Likes
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by flawlessT(f): 6:34pm
Wahala everywhr
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 6:35pm
This guy self,I no understand you o,are you Saying EME no try for you? Even though you’re wack dem let you finish your time and dem no owe you any money,not having a house is your problem not anybody’s
1 Like
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by mashcent(m): 6:36pm
Abudu2000:[quote author=Abudu2000 post=60951242]bro no misunderstand me, I'm not a hater. I just said what I observed about his career. If he was yielding much profits for his label then why was he let go..last I checked banky almost refused wizkid leaving eme
Scales is a very talented guy and one of my favorite. His lyrics is vey tight, it's just that someone you like so much but him no dey go up the charts dey somehow joor
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by lelvin(m): 6:37pm
Na Buhari suppose host you na. In short, Buhari 's pant fall on you
2 Likes
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by Ugoeze2016: 6:37pm
TIMAYA trending today
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 6:38pm
Abudu2000:
Ehh??
Lyrics??
You need to get your ears checked my nigga
2 Likes
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by free2ryhme: 6:39pm
olofofonaija1:
una see wetin eedris the igbo smoker cause
everybody don turn open confession season
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by free2ryhme: 6:40pm
olofofonaija1:
waiting for Tuface and wizkid for their own story
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by Billyonaire: 6:40pm
Abudu2000:He is not arrogant, he is not egotistic, he is just telling you his reality. And I do not know why you prefer to victimize him. He is cool and open.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by Kobicove(m): 6:40pm
Congratulations!
|Re: Skales: "Timaya Housed Me When Banky W Kicked Me Out Of EME" by hustleranthem(m): 6:41pm
Abudu2000:oga u r talking poo finally..all ur points r invalid because even with his dead career,he get money pass u..so what exactly is ur point? And also,its skales not scales!
1 Like
Kemi Olunloyo Praises Olajumoke's Ability To Speak Fluent English / Emeka Ike Is Against Legalizing Gay Marriage / The Truth Behind Popular IG User @kingtblakhoc
Viewing this topic: micky77(m), GIDIBANKZ(m), slysteel, Madametrendy(f), Concyluv, latup4real(m), princessfmo, udemejack(m), amdx21, annalong, strivey, twinsluv, lexrichy(m), Akinwerndey, Tastemoney(m), tooclean(m), Darlington120(m), Matrixuncovered, Eazynerd, sanmy(m), larrybee2017(f), Peter5694(m), Martins4us, deyoungstar(m), tayorh(m), segunoz(m), atobz(m), annie74(f), JoeMaddog, Austinbass12, javacompgeek, dfelly, nuban07, purplelady, MrRitchie, Alabitrends, benuejosh(m), akpur1(m), ashaju33, bbmike(m), ayox1, Gettreadyy(m), eli3d, Apoztl3(m), adexchamp(m), Prugged, chibwike(m), Jesona(m), chloride6, greenguy, wins18(m), Dominick99(m), sulaimon22, Kraspo(m), esmarcq(m), bys, headword, Omawumi18(f), Vycko(f), Dfinex(f), Unbreakable007, Jostico, Laolballs, Kvdag(m), presty83, berryprety(f), Larryomooba(m), dammysel(f), jhidey08(m), tommegie52(m), Celebrity05(m), uccheks(m), DrDope(m), olakunseyin, Raphael007(m), kynzo(m), icemania, dearsly(m), tino22(m), kitan11, ThugBoy(m), KOMZYLEE(m), Paduasmart, aamstih and 141 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24