Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) (20459 Views)

'Homosexuality Is A Sin' - S-Dot Replies MI Abaga / Aremu Afolayan Spotted With A Busty Lady At His Birthday Party / MI Abaga Celebrates Erica Okundaye's 30th Birthday With Cute Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Well, posing with him doesn't mean you truly know him.



''You know nothing MI''.



https://www.wotzup.ng/mi-jon-snow-game-thrones-pictures/ Nigerian Rapper, MI shared pictures of himself with Kit Harington, the guy who played Jon Snow in the famous HBO series, Game Of Thrones.Well, posing with him doesn't mean you truly know him.''You know nothing MI''. 8 Likes 2 Shares





















































Give us music.....you are posing with John snow 91 Likes 3 Shares

Mr Incredible 4 Likes

When someone pose and took pictures, do u still caption it as "spotted"



Spotted are used by entertainment journalists when the person is unaware of the photo shots

Probably by paparazzi 90 Likes 2 Shares

The fvck is Jon Snow? 3 Likes

MasViews:

The fvck is Jon Snow? You know nothing. You know nothing. 154 Likes 4 Shares

Omo na lie jare dem meet for airport and m.i used d opportunity to take pics

LalasticSeun:

Give us music.....you are posing with John snow

You know nothing Jon snow... You know nothing Jon snow... 11 Likes

ok

okay now

LifestyleTonite:

Nigerian Rapper, MI shared pictures of himself with Kit Harington, the guy who played Jon Snow in the famous HBO series, Game Of Thrones.



Well, posing with him doesn't mean you truly know him.



''You know nothing MI''.



https://www.wotzup.ng/mi-jon-snow-game-thrones-pictures/

nice one MI



but why be say na you first carry phone snap and post for instagram nice one MIbut why be say na you first carry phone snap and post for instagram

MasViews:

The fvck is Jon Snow? 18 Likes

kenonze:

When someone pose and took pictures, do u still caption it as "spotted"



Spotted are used by entertainment journalists when the person is unaware of the photo shots

Probably by paparazzi You know nothing kenonze.





Even when the person is aware and actually took the picture himself, such can still be used. You know nothing kenonze.Even when the person is aware and actually took the picture himself, such can still be used. 2 Likes 1 Share

Mr Incredible. If they allow phones in heaven I'll still buy his album. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Ma man John snow , m paitiantly waiting for season 8 and 9 1 Like 1 Share

Cool

Kit Harrington my crush.

Nigeria's hip-hop token

Celebrity pass celebrity!













A nollywood movie...









Coming soom 1 Like

Good

The king in the North!! 3 Likes

Both of them short sha 2 Likes

Good one

Next thing



MI is gonna rap about Jon Snow he knows nothing about.



he's gonna be like

"Am Back From The Dead Like My Nigga Jon Snow, I remember back then I used to do Free show" 21 Likes

Like I care, go n rap. 1 Like 1 Share

So, Jon Snow short too?





Na wah o





thesicilian:



You know nothing. Epic



6 Likes

igbo

Naziridamos:

Ma man John snow , m paitiantly waiting for season 8 and 9 na u dey act dem? na u dey act dem?

Mean say king in the north no too tall see were mi dae reach am 2 Likes

Harrington. Baba for the girls

You know nothing, Jon Snow...