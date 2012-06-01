₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by LifestyleTonite: 5:55pm
Nigerian Rapper, MI shared pictures of himself with Kit Harington, the guy who played Jon Snow in the famous HBO series, Game Of Thrones.
Well, posing with him doesn't mean you truly know him.
''You know nothing MI''.
https://www.wotzup.ng/mi-jon-snow-game-thrones-pictures/
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by LalasticSeun(f): 5:57pm
Give us music.....you are posing with John snow
91 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by Day11(m): 6:03pm
Mr Incredible
4 Likes
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by kenonze(f): 6:03pm
When someone pose and took pictures, do u still caption it as "spotted"
Spotted are used by entertainment journalists when the person is unaware of the photo shots
Probably by paparazzi
90 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by MasViews: 6:04pm
The fvck is Jon Snow?
3 Likes
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by thesicilian: 6:08pm
MasViews:You know nothing.
154 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by skimeh(m): 6:09pm
Omo na lie jare dem meet for airport and m.i used d opportunity to take pics
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by def111(m): 6:09pm
LalasticSeun:
You know nothing Jon snow...
11 Likes
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by mofeoluwadassah: 6:14pm
ok
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by vkeeshez: 6:20pm
okay now
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by free2ryhme: 6:20pm
LifestyleTonite:
nice one MI
but why be say na you first carry phone snap and post for instagram
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by free2ryhme: 6:21pm
MasViews:
18 Likes
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by newsynews: 6:21pm
kenonze:You know nothing kenonze.
Even when the person is aware and actually took the picture himself, such can still be used.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by lelvin(m): 6:21pm
Mr Incredible. If they allow phones in heaven I'll still buy his album.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by Naziridamos: 6:21pm
Ma man John snow , m paitiantly waiting for season 8 and 9
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by Explorers(m): 6:21pm
Cool
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by kimbraa(f): 6:21pm
Kit Harrington my crush.
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by bamasite(m): 6:21pm
Nigeria's hip-hop token
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by MrImole(m): 6:21pm
Celebrity pass celebrity!
A nollywood movie...
Coming soom
1 Like
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by jdstunt(m): 6:21pm
Good
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by Darey00(m): 6:22pm
The king in the North!!
3 Likes
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by crazygod(m): 6:22pm
Both of them short sha
2 Likes
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by olaoluwa3124(m): 6:22pm
Good one
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by YesNo: 6:22pm
Next thing
MI is gonna rap about Jon Snow he knows nothing about.
he's gonna be like
"Am Back From The Dead Like My Nigga Jon Snow, I remember back then I used to do Free show"
21 Likes
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by dust144(m): 6:22pm
Like I care, go n rap.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by emeijeh(m): 6:22pm
So, Jon Snow short too?
Na wah o
thesicilian:Epic
6 Likes
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by naijaisGOOD: 6:22pm
igbo
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by jericco1(m): 6:23pm
Naziridamos:na u dey act dem?
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by Friedyokes: 6:23pm
Mean say king in the north no too tall see were mi dae reach am
2 Likes
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by Sezua(m): 6:23pm
Harrington. Baba for the girls
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by EbukaLive(m): 6:23pm
You know nothing, Jon Snow...
|Re: MI Abaga Spotted With Jon Snow Of Game Of Thrones (pictures) by abdallah9566(m): 6:23pm
MasViews:shame! Shame!! Shame!!!
12 Likes 2 Shares
