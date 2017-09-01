₦airaland Forum

Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:42pm On Sep 29
Some supporters of Hon. Tony Nwoye, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Anambra - were spotted chilling with beer bottles at a local joint in the state. The men wore campaign shirts of the APC flag-bearer as they relaxed at the beer joint in preparation for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

Photos of the party supporters have been trending online with online users reacting "harshly"to them. See below;

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/apc-supporters-chilling-in-a-beer-parlour-in-anambra-state.html

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:43pm On Sep 29
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 7:43pm On Sep 29
There shall be no election in Anambra state. These ones are only deceiving themselves.

With a bottle of beer, fools sold their children.

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by vicdom(m): 7:45pm On Sep 29
grin
Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:45pm On Sep 29
grin

Hahahahaha,do you expect them to chill and drink beer under hot sun?no nau,when you work under the sun,you enjoy under a good shade at least with one bottle of beer.

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by adenine02: 7:51pm On Sep 29
wink








That's all they need




Whatever comes later don't matter
Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 7:59pm On Sep 29
what do they mean by no election

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by philchudi: 8:24pm On Sep 29
These guys are just after their belle likewise most of Nigerian politicians
Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 8:44pm On Sep 29
Even with jazz,Anambra will never go the way of APC.Ana takwa the money.

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by eyeview: 9:08pm On Sep 29
If you conduct a free and fair election in anambra, the result will be as follow-
Willie Obiano of APGA 1st
Osita Chidoka of UPP 2nd
Obazee of PDP 3rd
Tony Nwoye of APC 4th

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 9:52pm On Sep 29
Thugs.... wearing their APGA t shirts underneath.

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by magoo10: 9:52pm On Sep 29
Ofe Nsala day Loading......

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by dhope001(m): 9:53pm On Sep 29
Enjoying the shared rigging and bribing money for the election.
Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by Robisky001: 9:53pm On Sep 29
In Kanu voice no election in Anambra.

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by Raskasal(m): 9:54pm On Sep 29
Omo to ba sise dede, o je ko la si ko igbadun. He who is hardworking should have time for enjoyment
Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by siraj1402(m): 9:55pm On Sep 29
It's so simple, if there is no election, then expect state of emergency.

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:55pm On Sep 29
Failure awaits them in November election

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 9:55pm On Sep 29
See that one at the back dozing while others chilling n looking confused

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:55pm On Sep 29
No election crew where Una dey grin
Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by abbeyoye2001(m): 9:56pm On Sep 29
Lol. Online fools will not vote. So election must hold
Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by shoskid(m): 9:56pm On Sep 29
Signature
Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by Robisky001: 9:56pm On Sep 29
I pity Anambrians that want's to boycott the election because Kanu says so. APC will end up adding that has theirs, through manipulation of ballots papers. The only way to kick out bubu and his clueless party is to come out enmasse on the day of election and cast their votes.

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 9:57pm On Sep 29
exactly

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 9:57pm On Sep 29
Apc is scam

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by maxwell767(m): 9:57pm On Sep 29
grin
Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by sirugos(m): 9:57pm On Sep 29
it simply means amadioha kugbogi ebeahu... onye ara

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by anonymuz(m): 9:58pm On Sep 29
Bunch of idiots
Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 9:58pm On Sep 29
Na crime?

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by harosho07(m): 9:58pm On Sep 29
Is this how people sit in your beer parlor as if they in seminar? Acting at its peak
Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by Romanreign2: 9:58pm On Sep 29
Died on arrival Obiano we know, who da Bleep is tony undecided

Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by Romanreign2: 9:59pm On Sep 29
Died on arrival Obiano we know, who da Bleep is tony undecided
Re: Tony Nwoye & APC Supporters In A Beer Parlour Chilling Anambra (Photos) by Flaghouse1(m): 9:59pm On Sep 29
This is the real CHANGE OF BEER -gulder to trophy !!!

I laugh in Russia grin grin > grin

