Photos of the party supporters have been trending online with online users reacting "harshly"to them. See below;



Some supporters of Hon. Tony Nwoye, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Anambra - were spotted chilling with beer bottles at a local joint in the state. The men wore campaign shirts of the APC flag-bearer as they relaxed at the beer joint in preparation for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

There shall be no election in Anambra state. These ones are only deceiving themselves.



With a bottle of beer, fools sold their children. 34 Likes 1 Share





Hahahahaha,do you expect them to chill and drink beer under hot sun?no nau,when you work under the sun,you enjoy under a good shade at least with one bottle of beer.



















That's all they need









Whatever comes later don't matter That's all they needWhatever comes later don't matter

what do they mean by no election 1 Like

These guys are just after their belle likewise most of Nigerian politicians

Even with jazz,Anambra will never go the way of APC.Ana takwa the money. 12 Likes 2 Shares

If you conduct a free and fair election in anambra, the result will be as follow-

Willie Obiano of APGA 1st

Osita Chidoka of UPP 2nd

Obazee of PDP 3rd

Tony Nwoye of APC 4th 22 Likes 2 Shares

Thugs.... wearing their APGA t shirts underneath. 11 Likes

Ofe Nsala day Loading...... 10 Likes

Enjoying the shared rigging and bribing money for the election.

In Kanu voice no election in Anambra. 1 Like

Omo to ba sise dede, o je ko la si ko igbadun. He who is hardworking should have time for enjoyment

It's so simple, if there is no election, then expect state of emergency. 1 Like

Failure awaits them in November election 8 Likes

See that one at the back dozing while others chilling n looking confused 1 Like

No election crew where Una dey

Lol. Online fools will not vote. So election must hold

I pity Anambrians that want's to boycott the election because Kanu says so. APC will end up adding that has theirs, through manipulation of ballots papers. The only way to kick out bubu and his clueless party is to come out enmasse on the day of election and cast their votes. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Apc is scam 1 Like

what do they mean by no election it simply means amadioha kugbogi ebeahu... onye ara it simply means amadioha kugbogi ebeahu... onye ara 1 Like 1 Share

Bunch of idiots

Na crime? Na crime? 1 Like

Is this how people sit in your beer parlor as if they in seminar? Acting at its peak

Died on arrival Obiano we know, who da Bleep is tony 1 Like

Died on arrival Obiano we know, who da Bleep is tony