Veteran actress Ajoke Silva is 55 and just as lovely as ever.
Popularly and fondly referred to as Mummy J or Aunty J by family and friends, the actress and wife of fellow Veteran Olu Jacobs is already having a fun filled birthday in Abuja!
The actress shared the first video from her birthday morning and this video is already making headlines because of the love and affection in the short clip.
In this particular video, the actress and her hubby were seen in a romantic mood sharing a loving kiss as Olu Jacobs wished his wife of many years a happy birthday.
Celebrities presently celebrating with the veteran in Abuja include comedian I go dye, actors Tonto Dikeh, Patience Ozonkwo, Kenneth Okonkwo and many others.
See photos below.
http://news.nollyzone.com/photos-patience-ozokwor--banky-w-others-attend-joke-silvas-surprise-birthday-party/
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by fuckerstard: 7:56pm
Our own legends, tonto dike is not yet legend o.
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by veekid(m): 7:57pm
HBD mama
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by Lillpo(m): 7:58pm
Good for them....
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by eqqie(f): 7:58pm
nice
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by Houseofglam7(f): 7:58pm
Age gracefully ma
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by jagugu88li(f): 7:59pm
Where is the literature section sef?
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by DckPssy(f): 7:59pm
hahah
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by Preca(f): 7:59pm
. . happy birthday to the old mama youngie of nollywood
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by jeeqaa7(m): 7:59pm
Joke aka anu kporo nku ne ju ornu
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by NegeduGrace(f): 7:59pm
veekid:hw much you dey sell your space?wink*
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by yusakins(m): 7:59pm
Afonja and ipob
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by Narldon(f): 7:59pm
Meanwhile...
Today, I saw my Boyfriend @ Oshodi dancing for Indomie officials just to win biro and T -shirt
BONANZA!
BONANZA!!
BONANZA!!!
2ND-HAND BOYFRIEND FOR SALE!
AT AFFORDABLE PRICE!
CONTACT ME ON KONGA.COM
I cannot come and be killing myself
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by slimfairboy(m): 8:00pm
These people, their own love pass Romeo and Julliet own!! God, pls I need my own Joke Silva o!
Happy Birthday mummy J
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by rOsy247(f): 8:01pm
Correct mummy.
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by ideology(m): 8:02pm
Lovely
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by Pavore9: 8:03pm
Ageing gracefully.
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by MustiizRaja(m): 8:04pm
my joke my silver
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by safarigirl(f): 8:05pm
She's 55? I thought she's at least 60...she was acting as RMD's mum in movies back in the 90's and early 2000's and RMD is at least 52
How is she 55 please?
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by Ahmadgani(m): 8:05pm
evergreen
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by sojayy(m): 8:05pm
Hbd........mama de mama ! I dey celebrate u for here
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by 2shure: 8:08pm
Abegi must tonto dey everywhere.
Apako
Mama
Bring me 1 plate of catfish
With cold goldberg
I wan bazz my cold benson.
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by martineverest(m): 8:08pm
safarigirl:d tin taya me o
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by travelpoint: 8:09pm
safarigirl:We think alike
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by simultaneousboi(m): 8:10pm
Op u fail to add "Hushpuppi"(d camera man in last pix) to those spotted.
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by RuddyFusion(m): 8:10pm
Space booked
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by Elxandre(m): 8:10pm
safarigirl:Honestly that's why I opened the thread to check if it's the same woman I know.
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by Ugoeze2016: 8:14pm
Happy birthday mama
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by beyooooni1(m): 8:16pm
55...really, thought she is older oo....she acts older sef
and daddy olu jacobs is 75 aiidy...
happy birthday fine momma
|Re: Joke Silva's 55th Birthday Party. Patience Ozokwor, Tonto Dikeh, Banky W Spotted by supersystemsnig: 8:24pm
Did i just see Muma Gee?
