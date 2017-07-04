

Popularly and fondly referred to as Mummy J or Aunty J by family and friends, the actress and wife of fellow Veteran Olu Jacobs is already having a fun filled birthday in Abuja!



The actress shared the first video from her birthday morning and this video is already making headlines because of the love and affection in the short clip.

In this particular video, the actress and her hubby were seen in a romantic mood sharing a loving kiss as Olu Jacobs wished his wife of many years a happy birthday.

Celebrities presently celebrating with the veteran in Abuja include comedian I go dye, actors Tonto Dikeh, Patience Ozonkwo, Kenneth Okonkwo and many others.



See photos below.





