Flags, Coats Of Arms, Symbols And Monuments Of Nigerian States (2016)

All Nigerian regions and territories had their own individual flags and symbols in 1960. This was also the case with the new states that were created in 1967. The state flags usually consisted of the Nigerian flag, with the state coat of arms in the middle of the flag.





However, the Murtala regime (c1975) discouraged the use of state flags. This was at a time that the military regimes of the 1970s were moving us closer to a unitary system by taking over state and private owned newspapers, television stations and universities. States were instead encouraged to use the Nigerian coat of arms, placed in a circle with the name of the state around it, as their symbol.



Some states (eg Lagos) resumed using their pre-1975 flags and coat of arms after the return to democracy in 1979.



The return to democracy again in 1999 has emboldened more states to design new flags and symbols (eg Cross River, Osun and Bayelsa). Some states have resumed using their pre-1975 flags (eg Kano and Lagos), while some states still use their military era symbols (eg Adamawa).



This thread contains flags, coats of arms, symbols and monuments of (1) Nigerian states (2) Nigeria (3) defunct states and regions of Nigeria (4) heads of state of Nigeria



Section 4 (2) of the flags and coat of arms act is still in force.







Flags of Nigerian states flying outside the Teslim Balogun Stadium during the 18th National Sports Festival in 2012.

1) Lagos



Flag of the Colony of Lagos (1886 – February 16th, 1906)







All Britain’s West African colonies had similar flags. The difference was the letters on the flag (L for Lagos, GC for Gold Coast, SL for Sierra Leone, etc.)





Badge of the Colony of Lagos (1886 – February 16th, 1906).









Federal Capital Territory Lagos (1960-1967)













Lagos State flag 1967-present











Lagos State coat of arms





WHITE CAP “KEREMESI” : This denotes a symbol of authority common to most areas in Lagos State.



AKOKO LEAVES: These are universally used at the installation of Obas and Chiefs in Lagos State and all over Yoruba land to signify longevity.



COWRIES: This signifies the earliest medium of exchange in Lagos State. And the background indicates the colour of foreshore sands common to all the divisions of Lagos State.



WHEEL: It signifies industry and the red background indicate flames generating power.



FISHING ACTIVITIES: It denotes traditional occupation of the inhabitants of Lagos State.



COCONUT PALM: It represents one of the main agricultural products of Lagos State.



MOTTO: Justice and Progress.

JUSTICE: Signifies necessity in the State to give everyman his due without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.



PROGRESS: Signifies the hopes and aspirations of the people of Lagos State for the Future.



THREE LINES: Dividing the shields is shown to demonstrate the present, past and future.





You can see the Lagos State flag on the far right and the Lagos State coat of arms on the seal behind the governor.



2) Osun



Osun State flag









The seven cowries represent the seven grandsons of Olofin Oduduwa. Their military valour, diplomatic dexterity and trade mastery created wealth and resulted in their expansive kingdom.



The Brown Colour represents the colour of the earth and tone of the skin.



The Ori Olokun stands for the common origin of the Yoruba and their dexterity in technology.



The Colour Band which is the Pan-African flag consists of official colours of the African race: the colour red represents the blood bond among Africans. The colour black depicts the existence of the black race; the colour green denotes the abundance of wealth on the continent of Africa; The gold depicts the abundant mineral resources of Africa.







Osun State coat of arms





The Osun State coat of arms is adapted from the Western Region coat of arms.



The two elephants in the Coat of Arms symbolises strength, service and humility.



The brown colour emphasises the unity of our skin and the soil. A clear testimony that we own the earth.



The cocoa tree symbolises agriculture and the natural resources of the land.



The Y on the shield represents River Niger and Benue which symbolise the link between State of Osun and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



The lion stands for Yoruba nobility, dignity and courage while its cushion of ferns represents the traditional lair of an African Lion and the richness of our land.



The two symbols of the Chief’s sword (Ida) and The Mace embody the spirit and purpose of Osun. The Sword is the symbol of the Obas while the Mace is the symbol of the Legislative Arm of Government and the power of the common people as expressed by their elected representative.



The Ori Olokun stands for the common origin of the Yoruba and their dexterity in technology, while the garland surrounding it symbolises chivalry and triumph.



The Timber represents the vegetation as a rain forest zone.



The Indigo colour (Aro) of the upper part of the shield symbolises the common Adire wear in Yorubaland while the Ruby Red colour (Alaari) of the lower part of the shield signifies nobility.



The Motto; Liberty & Service shows this are guaranteed for the people by the government while Justice is moral rightness based on fairness and equity to all irrespective of their status, gender or religion.





Osun State government logo









Osun State anthem



Ise wa fun ile wa

Fun Ile Ibi Wa

Ka gbee ga

Ka gbee ga

Ka gbee ga fun aye ri



Igbagbo wa ni pe

Bati beru la bomo

Ka sise

Ka sise

Ka sise ka jo la



Isokan ati ominira

Ni ke je ka maa lepa

Tesiwaju f opo ire

Ati ohun to dara



Omo Oodua dide

Bo si ipo eto re

Iwo ni imole

Gbogbo Adulawo





You can see the Osun State coat of arms in the seal behind the governor.

3) Bayelsa



Former Bayelsa State flag









Former Bayelsa State coat of arms









Current Bayelsa State flag (2012-present)







The flag has four colours (white, blue, red and green) and three stars.



The white colour represents purity, honour and truthfulness of the people and their quest for justice.



The blue colour represents the abundance of waters and their inherent resources.



The red colour represents the memory and sacrifices of our heroes.



The green colour represents rich vegetation.



Stars: represent the hopes and aspirations of our people.







Current Bayelsa State coat of arms (2012-present)





The Shark: the aquatic mastery and strength of the people.



Crocodile: the rugged and the amphibious nature of the people



Leopard: denotes strength, agility, resilience, and intellect of the people



The ‘Oil Rig’: signifies the first oil well discovered in Nigeria located in the State which also has abundance of oil and gas resources.



Fishing Activities: the traditional occupation of the Ijaw people



The Sun: the light on the people.



Canoe: denotes the craftsmanship of the Ijaw people



Green Vegetation: denotes the greenery of Bayelsa State with mangroves criss-crossed by rivers, rivulets, streams, creeks, lakes and lagoons.



The Palm Tree: signifies the rich agricultural endowment of the State.



MOTTO: TRUTH, JUSTICE AN D SERVICE

Truth connotes Ijaw



Justice connotes the need to ensure justice for everyone – without fear, affection or favour



Service connotes the willingness of the Ijaw people to always render service to mankind.





Bayelsa State Government logo.







You can see the coat of arms and flag of Bayelsa State behind the governor and first lady.

4) Ogun



Former Ogun State flag (1979-2016)









Former Ogun State logo







Former Ogun State government logo







Current Ogun State logo (2016)



The new logo with a crest which symbolises agriculture, knowledge, enterprise and dignity, which are all attributes of the people of Ogun State.





Current Ogun State flag (2016)







Ogun State anthem



Ise ya a

Ise ya a a

Ise ya a a

Omo Ogun ise ya a

Olodumare ise ma ya o e e

Ise ya



Enyin omo Ogun e se giri

Ise po fun wa lati se e e

Omo rere ki isa se e

Omo Ogun ki i s’o le e

Ebere gb’eru o o

Olorun mbe fun wa

E tera mose o oIse ya

Omo Ogun ise ya a.





Ogun State flag and logo at the Government House, Abeokuta.











5) Cross River



Former Cross River State/South-Eastern State flag (1967-1975)







Cross River State flag (2005-present)







Cross River State logo (2005-present)







Former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke, hands over the Cross River State flag to the current governor, Ben Ayade.





Behind Governor Ben Ayade are the Nigerian and Cross River State flags.







This flag and logo below were proposed by the Cross River State Government in 2017, but it was criticised and condemned by many Cross Riverians and the government subsequently dropped the idea.







6) Anambra



Former Anambra State logo.







Anambra State flag (2014-present)









Anambra State coat of arms (2014-present)





The new coat of arms and symbol of Anambra state is made up of the following elements:



UGO DI EBUBE: -Ugo di ebube stands for Royalty, Pride and Excellence in Igbo cosmology. No other bird typifies the Anambra person better than the Royal Eagle.



NKWUNKWU in Igbo cosmology denotes plenty. The pair here represent the wealth of talents that abound in both the male and female citizens of Anambra.



THE NIGER BRIDGE: - This engineering artistry is iconic. The Niger bridge symbolizes the gateway into the heart of the Igbo nation.



IGWEBUIKE.. the 21 active currents...Symbolises our 21 local government areas. This represents the continuous developmental energy of our people



OKIKEOKIKE: - symbolizes dignity, honour, nobility. It is positioned at the base because the foundation of our aspirations is based on the time honoured igbo tradition of truth, honesty and hardwork.....the tapestry on each of the tusks symbolizes the industry, dexterity and creative essence that lead to the height of our achievements.



THE PENNY: - The round coin under the roped pot is the penny of the old days. The penny sign stands for Aku na Uba. We are proud business and craft men who travel around the world doing business.....The circle at the centre of the penny shows our continuing readiness to put at the centre of all our action, God Almighty who is depicted here by a circle – having neither beginning nor an ending.



THE ROPED POT: - The Roped Pot symbolizes the art of metal works among our people. It also represents the history and success of this ancient art.



Ugu leaves and blooming petals of sunflower..Symbolise our prosperity in agriculture and a hearty and cheerful people.





Anambra State government logo









You can see the Anambra State logo behind the governor in the photo below.

7) Ekiti

Ekiti State flag











Ekiti State logo











The Woven Cord



The woven cord depicts the culturally homogenous nature of the Ekiti people. Ours is the only state where all the towns and villages are suffixed with "Ekiti".



The New Dawn



The New Dawn symbolizes Ekiti's place as the emerging land of opportunities. It symbolizes the hope and optimism associated with the Ekiti people which makes us rise above challenges, to ensure we remain on the path of peace and progress.



The Rolling Hills



The Rolling Hills depict the topography of our land, forming the backdrop of the beautiful scenery. It is the origin of our name "Ile Olokiti"



The Vegetation



The Vegetation depicts the fruitfulness of our land. It symbolizes a land blessed with an abundance of a wide variety of natural resources. It also represents the mainstay of our livelihood - Agriculture.



The Water



The Water represents the springs in EKiti State, particularly the Ikogosi Spring - the only place in the whole world where hot and cold water springs naturally occur side by side. A wonder to the world, a pride to us.



The Book



The Book depicts the enlightenment of the Ekiti people. The Ekiti people love knowledge and celebrate wisdom.



You can see the Ekiti State logo behind the former and current governors of Ekiti State. The logo is also on the throw pillow.



8 ) Abia

Former Abia State logo.









Abia State flag (2016 - present)





The Flag: The base theme of the design centers on Black and Gold, which are the nationally allotted colours of Abia State. The gold tells of Abundance & Wealth while Blacks speaks of the people and the fertility of the land.



The flag incorporates the Abia Coat of Arms and a green forward facing pennant indicative of life and progress.



The Background is predominantly

white, signifying peace.







Abia State coat of arms (2016 – present)





Abia logo

The Helm: Black and Gold Eagle

signifying STRENGTH and GRACE.



The Shield: Silver, quartered in Blue, Gold, Earth and Green signifying



LABOUR and ENTERPRISE (Blue) ,

Sun and abundance of WARMTH (GOLD),

Welcoming & Receptive Nature of Abians (Earth)

and Fertility (Green).



The Central Elephant is the Traditional Image of Abia (Enyi).



While The Open Book signifies Education,

Scholarship and The Holy Bible



The 4 Ordinaries are



1. Artisan (Artisanship/enterprising nature of Abians)

2. The Abia Tower (The central Abia Figure)

3. Industry (Productivity in manufacturing and oil & gas)

4. Handshake (Business and commerce)



The base of Marigold

Field: on which The Shield Stands, and

Supported by 4 Palm Trees further signifying fertility and the abundance





Abia State Government logo.







Abia State Governor's logo.











Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, unveils the state logo.



9) Kano



Kano State flag (1967-present)











Kano State coat of arms (1967-present)









You can see the Kano State coat of arms behind the governor in the Kano State council chamber.







10) Kaduna

Kaduna/North Central State flag (1967-1975)









Kaduna/North Central State coat of arms (1967-1975)











Kaduna State coat of arms (2015-present).







The distinctive features of the logo include its



motto: Work and Worship;



green vegetation, which means Agriculture, Economy, Abundance and conservation.



Crocodile stands for Strength, Resilience, Indestructibility and Ancestry;



while cattle implies Fertility, Abundance and Nourishment.





Governor Nasir El-Rufai unveils the Kaduna coat of arms.

11) Oyo



Oyo State logo (2012-present)







Published on 4 Jul 2012



Governor Abiola Ajimobi has unveiled a new official logo through which the state would henceforth be identified.



The logo includes the shield which represents the corporate amour for law enforcement and protection of the state, the Cocoa House and the University of Ibadan which symbolize a state of many firsts and landmarks of intellectualism and development.



It also includes a talking drum and beaded gourd which, according to the governor, celebrates the deep traditional root and rich cultural heritage of the state.



According to Ajimobi, the galaxy of stars on the logo symbolizes the 33 local government areas of the state and the green fields, with a harvest of agricultural produce, while the last symbol stands for the arable land mass of the state.



Governor Ajimobi, while unveiling the logo at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor's Office, shortly after the weekly state Executive Council Meeting, said it was a reflection of the cultural heritage of the state.



According to him, the logo epitomizes the restoration, transformation and repositioning agenda of his administration that would take the state to greater heights.The governor also said that the logo would represent the new identity for the state through which the uniqueness of the state would be appreciated.



He said that this was the first time that the state would have a logo of its own, pointing out that this had really confirmed it as ``a pace setter state with a pace setting government.''





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGxwR54-2xU





Oyo State flag







Governor Ajimobi unveils the Oyo State logo.

12) Kwara

Kwara State flag (1967-1975)









Kwara State logo (2012-present)





The green element and livestock stand for our commitment to agriculture, while there are other elements that explained our links with the north and the south.



"As a state, Kwara is strategically located as a link between the north and the south. As such, we stand a better place for economic transformation of the country,"





Kwara State Government logo.









You can see the Kwara State logo behind Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

13) Kogi

Kogi State logo (2014-present).







You can see the Kogi State logo behind the former governor, Captain Idris Wada and the wife of the former deputy governor, Mrs. Tokunbo Awoniyi.

14) Gombe

Gombe State logo.







Gombe State flag





15) Delta

Former Delta State logo (1999-2016).







Former Delta State anthem.



O Delta State FInger of God

Built on our Nations Pride

Our lands and shores are

Round with love.

A state where leaders

Are wise and just.

So let us free-e-e-e

Let's rejoice for a new dawn

of a new day

with the FInger of God, marching

in Victory.





New Delta State logo (2016 - present).







Governor Ifeanyi Okowa unveils the Delta State logo.

16) Abuja





17) Ondo

Ondo State flag.







Ondo State logo.







You can see the Ondo State logo behind Governor Akeredolu.

18) Nasarawa





Nasarawa State flag.





Nasarawa State logo

19) Edo

Edo State Government logo.







You can see the Edo State Government logo behind Governor Obaseki.







This was the coat of arms of Oba Akenzua II. Some people have advocated that it should be adopted as the coat of arms of Edo State. It has not been adopted by the Edo State Government.



This coat of arms has elements that were taken from other coats of arms. The red eagle and the green and white band on which it rests are taken from the Nigerian coat of arms. The elephant on the right is taken from the Western Region coat of arms (Benin was once part of the Western Region), the leopard on the left is taken from the coat of arms of the Eastern Region (but this leopard is more menacing than the leopard in the Eastern Region coat of arms) and the motto at the base of the coat of arms which reads, “My God. My Right”, is taken from the British coat of arms (it is rendered in Latin, “Dieu et mon droit”, on the British coat of arms). The two swords (eben and ada) are royal swords from Bini culture.









Some people have also advocated that this should be adopted as the Edo State flag.

20) Zamfara







Zamfara State monument

21) Imo



Imo State Government logo









Rochas Okorocha @GovernorRochas



Entries are welcome for Imo state logo. Let this sample guide you. A prize will be given to d best entry. Goodluck





22) Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Government logo.









Former Akwa Ibom State logo







Akwa Ibom State Dakkada logo (Dakkada = arise)







Dakkada Creed



Akwa Ibomites, rise to the faith of greatness

Rise to the faith that with God all things are possible

Rise to the faith that Akwa Ibom was created by God out of greatness

Rise to the faith that as a people, we can move beyond ethnicity, biases, religion, and gender

Rise to togetherness

Rise to the faith of our resources, beyond what others see, human and intellectual

Rise to chart a new course for us, our children and a generation of Akwa Ibomites unborn

Rise to the faith that one day; we shall be counted as great people of a great state with great minds

Rise to the faith that all these are possible and many more



Hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful



I rise to the faith that Akwa Ibom was created to be great

I rise to the faith that Akwa Ibom is destined to be great

I am an Akwaibomite

I rise to a faith of greatness

Mme Dakkanda!

Akwa Ibom Dakkada!





Governor Udom Emmanuel wearing the Dakkada outfit.









Amazing Akwa Ibom logo.



The Akwa Ibom State Government held a competition in 2017 to select a new tourism brand identity logo for the state. This entry was selected as the winner. However many people have criticised the decision. The critics say that none of the elements of this logo represents Akwa Ibom State in any way.







Interpretation.



The orange feathers depict optimism, energy, change, success and new ideas.

An empty facial mask shows that a true identity is being revealed.

Attached to the mask are feathers and the middle feather looks like a bird, which depicts longevity, wisdom and freedom.

At the breast side of the bird are different coloured feathers which depict diversity.

The touch of purple at the top side depicts luxury and beauty.



23) Rivers

Former Rivers State flag (1967-1975)







This painting/drawing of the former Rivers State coat of arms sits on the side view of the podium block facing the Ernest Ikoli Road, inside the State Secretariat.













Rivers State flag.





(The Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Mrs Ibim Semenitari told Vanguard that the state is redesigning its flag because what it had, had been taken over by Cross Rivers State).





Rivers State Government logo.



24) Borno

Borno State flag









Borno State Government logo.







Borno State monument.

25) Katsina





26) Benue



















27) Plateau















28) Adamawa

