Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses (3868 Views)

New Projects To Add 819mw Of Clean Power To National Grid By 2019 – Fashola / National Power Grid Collapses, As 4 States Are Now In Total Darkness / Ambode Connects 68 Communities To National Grid (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said a total system collapse of the national grid was recorded on Sept. 28 at 8:03 p.m., resulting in temporary loss of electricity generation.



A statement from TCN’s management on Friday in Abuja said that reports obtained from power stations and the sequence of events generated by the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) had revealed the cause of the collapse.



It said the SCADA system report indicated that the system collapse was triggered by the tripping of Egbin power plants Units ST4, ST6 and ST5.



It, however, said that restoration of grid system had also commenced at 8:22 p.m. on Sept. 28.



According to the statement, a post mortem analysis of the issue indicated that grid generation was curtailed to about 4,262.7 Mega Watts (MW) before the disturbance.



It explained that the capacity under-utilisation and the operational capability required to maintain grid stability, which had waned, made the grid system vulnerable.



It said the vulnerability and disturbance of the system resulted in severe system frequency dip that culminated in the system collapse.



It further revealed that the analysis conducted clearly showed that there was insufficient level of rotating reserve provided by grid-connected generation companies arising from low tariffs for providing ancillary services.



It said TCN had filed an application to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for an extraordinary tariff review to avert further occurrence of such incident.



It said the proposal for a tariff review would ensure that Generation Companies (GENCOS) were given the necessary incentives to provide sufficient spinning reserves and other ancillary services critical for managing the national grid.



“TCN hereby solicits for the understanding of all Nigerians as it continues with efforts to provide the electricity industry with a world class national grid.



“It will strive to ensure that the stride attained recently in frequency control is sustained in line with world industry standards and codes,“ the statement further stated.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.nan.ng/news/blackout-nigerias-national-grid-collapses/amp/

There is still no electricity in my home now for four days 8 Likes

but we are still getting light more than during jona 5 Likes 1 Share

Mine in Anambra is about 5weeks now, no power supply. 11 Likes

Mine, in Anambra, is about 5weeks now, no power supply. 2 Likes

Lalastisclala front page

APC has been the biggest mistake of Nigerians in recent memory.



It is a wonder they voted to bring this plague upon themselves. 22 Likes 3 Shares

I hope they are not trying to increase my electricity bill. 2 Likes

fallout87:

APC has been the biggest mistake of Nigerians in recent memory.



It is a wonder they voted to bring this plague upon themselves.

Where is Sarrrki,Omenka etc?

Are you just moving to this country? when did it not collapse 2 Likes

Excuse to increase useless tariff

Useless IKEDC 2 Likes

Wow

Keneking:

Excuse to increase useless tariff

Useless IKEDC They Discos where all sold to corrupt politicians by Goodluck Jonathan who know nothing about power generation. Experts have been telling the cluesless an incompetent APC to reverse the sale and give it to competent power generator companies like General Electric but they refused. They Discos where all sold to corrupt politicians by Goodluck Jonathan who know nothing about power generation. Experts have been telling the cluesless an incompetent APC to reverse the sale and give it to competent power generator companies like General Electric but they refused. 2 Likes 1 Share

Where is the 7000MW. Corrupt liars! Come and chop people 2 Likes 1 Share

What a useless being. For a vegetable who believes chasing IPOB will make the zoo a world power, one can only but pity the vegetable. Vegetable keeps breaking record inside out.What a useless being. For a vegetable who believes chasing IPOB will make the zoo a world power, one can only but pity the vegetable. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Saaruman:

Vegetable keeps breaking record inside out. What a useless being. For a vegetable who believes chasing IPOB will make the zoo a world power, one can only but pity the vegetable.

Let's forget our brains in the toilet and blame Buhari, blaming Buhari is not blame game at all, it's patriotism especially since it's Buhari that sold NEPA to family and friends in the last minute



. We argued privatizing NEPA was fraud and the objective was bailout funds, this stupid Buhari administration has provided bailout twice to PHCN let's not forget PHCN has its allocation and they never stopped bold, audacious and wicked senseless billings they make money from





Yes again let's blame Buhari 3 Likes

Buhari and APC government have attained any known bad or evil record ever known to man.

Nemesis1:

Let's forget our brains in the toilet and blame Buhari , blaming Buhari is not blame game at all, it's patriotism especially since it's Buhari that sold NEPA to family and friends in the last minute



. We argued privatizing NEPA was fraud and the objective was bailout funds, this stupid Buhari administration has provided bailout twice to PHCN let's not forget PHCN has its allocation and they never stopped bold, audacious and wicked senseless billings they make money from





Yes again let's blame Buhari Thank you jare.

This is the best comment so far today.

Of course we have to blame Buhari that and praise Jonathan that sold phcn to croonies.



But, I hope this is not a pretext to increase tariff. Thank you jare.This is the best comment so far today.Of course we have to blame Buhari that and praise Jonathan that sold phcn to croonies.But, I hope this is not a pretext to increase tariff. 2 Likes 1 Share

gists:



Thank you jare.

This is the best comment so far today.

Of course we have to blame Buhari that and praise Jonathan that sold phcn to croonies.



But, I hope this is not a pretext to increase tariff.



If it is then we should protest, I've paid for their stupid meter over 5 months I'm yet to receive it, they won't even change my direct connection charges from 7k to 2k as stipulated by their own rules, I admit power is a bit stable where I stay but seriously? More charges?





This calls for occupy DISCOS all over again, let them provide meter, find and resolve their problems and be fair to Nigerians If it is then we should protest, I've paid for their stupid meter over 5 months I'm yet to receive it, they won't even change my direct connection charges from 7k to 2k as stipulated by their own rules, I admit power is a bit stable where I stay but seriously? More charges?This calls for occupy DISCOS all over again, let them provide meter, find and resolve their problems and be fair to Nigerians

Nemesis1:







If it is then we should protest, I've paid for their stupid meter over 5 months I'm yet to receive it, they won't even change my direct connection charges from 7k to 2k as stipulated by their own rules, I admit power is a bit stable where I stay but seriously? More charges?





This calls for occupy DISCOS all over again, let them provide meter, find and resolve their problems and be fair to Nigerians I completely agree with you about occupy Disco.

But for the meters, to the dismay of anti-Buhari band wagon, I have to give this administration a standing ovasion. Why? you may ask?

I was on crazy estimated bills for months and when I could bear it anymore, I decided to pay for the prepaid meter. To my surprise, in Nigeria, when I went to find the details of paying for the prepaid meter, the PHED official told me that they can't give me (i.e the amount and bank details to pay to) because they have been given instruction to refund those that have already paid before. The reason is because according to the ministry of Power/works/housing............





METERS SHOULD BE FREE





I was just dumb founded with mixed feelings. There I was, vexing to pay and get the meter and I am being prevented even though that is how it should be. For the first time in Nigeria, NEPA/PHCN is not asking a customer to go and get a meter - As if it is not illegal to get it from somewhere else. To make matter interesting, for the first time in Nigeria, I hear from a Nepa staff that meters are free.



Even though we managed to get the meter from unapproved source because of the frustration of crazy bills, behold, two weeks ago, there have been a massive installation of prepaid meters for ALL in Port Harcourt.



I bought N2k credit (about 90 units) in late August and I still have about 30 units left even with much improved supply. There is no day in the past two months or more that we don't have light for at least 12-15 hours.



I can only urge you to exercise a bit more patience and also visit the disco in your area again. I completely agree with you about occupy Disco.But for the meters, to the dismay of anti-Buhari band wagon, I have to give this administration a standing ovasion. Why? you may ask?I was on crazy estimated bills for months and when I could bear it anymore, I decided to pay for the prepaid meter. To my surprise, in Nigeria, when I went to find the details of paying for the prepaid meter, the PHED official told me that they can't give me (i.e the amount and bank details to pay to) because they have been given instruction to refund those that have already paid before. The reason is because according to the ministry of Power/works/housing............I was just dumb founded with mixed feelings. There I was, vexing to pay and get the meter and I am being prevented even though that is how it should be. For the first time in Nigeria, NEPA/PHCN is not asking a customer to go and get a meter - As if it is not illegal to get it from somewhere else. To make matter interesting, for the first time in Nigeria, I hear from a Nepa staff that meters are free.Even though we managed to get the meter from unapproved source because of the frustration of crazy bills, behold, two weeks ago, there have been a massive installation of prepaid meters for ALL in Port Harcourt.I bought N2k credit (about 90 units) in late August and I still have about 30 units left even with much improved supply. There is no day in the past two months or more that we don't have light for at least 12-15 hours.I can only urge you to exercise a bit more patience and also visit the disco in your area again. 3 Likes

Lol.. so these clowns have perfected their plans to increase tarrif by threatening and blamailing us with national blackout.



Why una gree buy this thing if una no fit invest on am?



So anytime something happens to the national grid, we should expect a raise if tarrif then.

DutchBruh:



They Discos where all sold to corrupt politicians by Goodluck Jonathan who know nothing about power generation. Experts have been telling the cluesless an incompetent APC to reverse the sale and give it to competent power generator companies like General Electric but they refused.

Blame Jonathan as usual.



The power sector has been hit hardest by the collapse of the naira coupled with the Buhari govt to keep up with the original agreement of part funding their operations.



You can still blame Jonathan for your foolishness Blame Jonathan as usual.The power sector has been hit hardest by the collapse of the naira coupled with the Buhari govt to keep up with the original agreement of part funding their operations.You can still blame Jonathan for your foolishness 2 Likes 1 Share

SalamRushdie:

There is still no electricity in my home now for four days

Its still far better than under jonathan unless you want to lie Its still far better than under jonathan unless you want to lie 1 Like

Nemesis1:

Let's forget our brains in the toilet and blame Buhari, blaming Buhari is not blame game at all, it's patriotism especially since it's Buhari that sold NEPA to family and friends in the last minute



. We argued privatizing NEPA was fraud and the objective was bailout funds, this stupid Buhari administration has provided bailout twice to PHCN let's not forget PHCN has its allocation and they never stopped bold, audacious and wicked senseless billings they make money from





Yes again let's blame Buhari

We will blame Buhari for destroying the enabling environment through his disastrous forex policy that saw naira fall to 500.



The power sector is 99.9% dependent on foreign inputs



The GENCOs and TRANSCOs did not qualify for direct forex sourcing from the CBN at the official rate of 199 but rather it was Muslim pilgrims to mecca and Dangote group to his debtors abroad.



You compound iliterate!



Why then did Fashola ask for bailout for the power companies?



Why is Fashola behind the tarrif hike?



Keep defending nonesense We will blame Buhari for destroying the enabling environment through his disastrous forex policy that saw naira fall to 500.The power sector is 99.9% dependent on foreign inputsThe GENCOs and TRANSCOs did not qualify for direct forex sourcing from the CBN at the official rate of 199 but rather it was Muslim pilgrims to mecca and Dangote group to his debtors abroad.You compound iliterate!Why then did Fashola ask for bailout for the power companies?Why is Fashola behind the tarrif hike?Keep defending nonesense 2 Likes

ProWalker:





Its still far better than under jonathan unless you want to lie



Propaganda days are over.



You can continue deceiving yourself





If power supply is better under this administration, then what of the naira? I guess it is trading nearly equal to the dollar. How about the cost of daily necessities and food? Are the prices of these not double or in some cases three times what they cost prior to this govt?



As I said you can keep believing your silly propaganda. Propaganda days are over.You can continue deceiving yourselfIf power supply is better under this administration, then what of the naira? I guess it is trading nearly equal to the dollar. How about the cost of daily necessities and food? Are the prices of these not double or in some cases three times what they cost prior to this govt?As I said you can keep believing your silly propaganda. 1 Like

SHTFguy:







Propaganda days are over.



You can continue deceiving yourself





If power supply is better under this administration, then what of the naira? I guess it is trading nearly equal to the dollar. How about the cost of daily necessities and food? Are the prices of these not double or in some cases three times what they cost prior to this govt?



As I said you can keep believing your silly propaganda.

We are discussing power supply.

If you want Naira to have a respecful place among world currencies, ibos should stop their unbridled penchant for importation We are discussing power supply.If you want Naira to have a respecful place among world currencies, ibos should stop their unbridled penchant for importation 1 Like

ProWalker:





We are discussing power supply.

If you want Naira to have a respecful place among world currencies, ibos should stop their unbridled penchant for importation

Aso Rock clinic that is directly under the administration of the Presidency is in a state of rot despite the exponential money budgeted for it.



You now blame Ibos for naira fall as if you have produced one pin in your life





This Ibo hatred is now driving you fools mad.



Your president has spent more forex treating himself abroad than any in the history of Africa and you are here blaming Ibos for dwindling forex?



At least the Ibos remain the only people with an industrial base. Aso Rock clinic that is directly under the administration of the Presidency is in a state of rot despite the exponential money budgeted for it.You now blame Ibos for naira fall as if you have produced one pin in your lifeThis Ibo hatred is now driving you fools mad.Your president has spent more forex treating himself abroad than any in the history of Africa and you are here blaming Ibos for dwindling forex?At least the Ibos remain the only people with an industrial base. 2 Likes

Just under 2yrs of the Buhari administration...





Economy = collapsed



National grid = collapsed



Military professionalism = collapsed



National unity = collapsed



Justice, equity & fairness = collapsed 3 Likes 1 Share