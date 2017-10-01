₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by DutchBruh: 11:05pm On Sep 29
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said a total system collapse of the national grid was recorded on Sept. 28 at 8:03 p.m., resulting in temporary loss of electricity generation.
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by SalamRushdie: 11:08pm On Sep 29
There is still no electricity in my home now for four days
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by Bari22(m): 11:09pm On Sep 29
but we are still getting light more than during jona
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by irsakant: 11:12pm On Sep 29
Mine in Anambra is about 5weeks now, no power supply.
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by irsakant: 11:14pm On Sep 29
Mine, in Anambra, is about 5weeks now, no power supply.
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by DutchBruh: 11:15pm On Sep 29
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by fallout87: 11:17pm On Sep 29
APC has been the biggest mistake of Nigerians in recent memory.
It is a wonder they voted to bring this plague upon themselves.
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by fuckerstard: 11:28pm On Sep 29
I hope they are not trying to increase my electricity bill.
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by DutchBruh: 11:34pm On Sep 29
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by DutchBruh: 11:35pm On Sep 29
Where is Sarrrki,Omenka etc?
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by mikool007(m): 11:36pm On Sep 29
Are you just moving to this country? when did it not collapse
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by Keneking: 11:40pm On Sep 29
Excuse to increase useless tariff
Useless IKEDC
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by Jesusloveyou(m): 11:42pm On Sep 29
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by DutchBruh: 11:42pm On Sep 29
Keneking:They Discos where all sold to corrupt politicians by Goodluck Jonathan who know nothing about power generation. Experts have been telling the cluesless an incompetent APC to reverse the sale and give it to competent power generator companies like General Electric but they refused.
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by aolawale025: 12:44am On Sep 30
Where is the 7000MW. Corrupt liars! Come and chop people
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by Saaruman: 12:49am On Sep 30
Vegetable keeps breaking record inside out. What a useless being. For a vegetable who believes chasing IPOB will make the zoo a world power, one can only but pity the vegetable.
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by DutchBruh: 1:02am On Sep 30
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by Nemesis1: 7:12am On Sep 30
Let's forget our brains in the toilet and blame Buhari, blaming Buhari is not blame game at all, it's patriotism especially since it's Buhari that sold NEPA to family and friends in the last minute
. We argued privatizing NEPA was fraud and the objective was bailout funds, this stupid Buhari administration has provided bailout twice to PHCN let's not forget PHCN has its allocation and they never stopped bold, audacious and wicked senseless billings they make money from
Yes again let's blame Buhari
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by Paperwhite(m): 7:15am On Sep 30
Buhari and APC government have attained any known bad or evil record ever known to man.
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by gists: 7:22am On Sep 30
Nemesis1:Thank you jare.
This is the best comment so far today.
Of course we have to blame Buhari that and praise Jonathan that sold phcn to croonies.
But, I hope this is not a pretext to increase tariff.
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by Nemesis1: 7:26am On Sep 30
gists:
If it is then we should protest, I've paid for their stupid meter over 5 months I'm yet to receive it, they won't even change my direct connection charges from 7k to 2k as stipulated by their own rules, I admit power is a bit stable where I stay but seriously? More charges?
This calls for occupy DISCOS all over again, let them provide meter, find and resolve their problems and be fair to Nigerians
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by gists: 7:55am On Sep 30
Nemesis1:I completely agree with you about occupy Disco.
But for the meters, to the dismay of anti-Buhari band wagon, I have to give this administration a standing ovasion. Why? you may ask?
I was on crazy estimated bills for months and when I could bear it anymore, I decided to pay for the prepaid meter. To my surprise, in Nigeria, when I went to find the details of paying for the prepaid meter, the PHED official told me that they can't give me (i.e the amount and bank details to pay to) because they have been given instruction to refund those that have already paid before. The reason is because according to the ministry of Power/works/housing............
METERS SHOULD BE FREE
I was just dumb founded with mixed feelings. There I was, vexing to pay and get the meter and I am being prevented even though that is how it should be. For the first time in Nigeria, NEPA/PHCN is not asking a customer to go and get a meter - As if it is not illegal to get it from somewhere else. To make matter interesting, for the first time in Nigeria, I hear from a Nepa staff that meters are free.
Even though we managed to get the meter from unapproved source because of the frustration of crazy bills, behold, two weeks ago, there have been a massive installation of prepaid meters for ALL in Port Harcourt.
I bought N2k credit (about 90 units) in late August and I still have about 30 units left even with much improved supply. There is no day in the past two months or more that we don't have light for at least 12-15 hours.
I can only urge you to exercise a bit more patience and also visit the disco in your area again.
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by sapientia(m): 2:33pm On Sep 30
Lol.. so these clowns have perfected their plans to increase tarrif by threatening and blamailing us with national blackout.
Why una gree buy this thing if una no fit invest on am?
So anytime something happens to the national grid, we should expect a raise if tarrif then.
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by SHTFguy: 2:41pm On Sep 30
Blame Jonathan as usual.
The power sector has been hit hardest by the collapse of the naira coupled with the Buhari govt to keep up with the original agreement of part funding their operations.
You can still blame Jonathan for your foolishness
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by ProWalker: 2:44pm On Sep 30
Its still far better than under jonathan unless you want to lie
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by SHTFguy: 2:47pm On Sep 30
Nemesis1:
We will blame Buhari for destroying the enabling environment through his disastrous forex policy that saw naira fall to 500.
The power sector is 99.9% dependent on foreign inputs
The GENCOs and TRANSCOs did not qualify for direct forex sourcing from the CBN at the official rate of 199 but rather it was Muslim pilgrims to mecca and Dangote group to his debtors abroad.
You compound iliterate!
Why then did Fashola ask for bailout for the power companies?
Why is Fashola behind the tarrif hike?
Keep defending nonesense
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by SHTFguy: 2:51pm On Sep 30
Propaganda days are over.
You can continue deceiving yourself
If power supply is better under this administration, then what of the naira? I guess it is trading nearly equal to the dollar. How about the cost of daily necessities and food? Are the prices of these not double or in some cases three times what they cost prior to this govt?
As I said you can keep believing your silly propaganda.
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by ProWalker: 2:53pm On Sep 30
We are discussing power supply.
If you want Naira to have a respecful place among world currencies, ibos should stop their unbridled penchant for importation
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by SHTFguy: 2:57pm On Sep 30
Aso Rock clinic that is directly under the administration of the Presidency is in a state of rot despite the exponential money budgeted for it.
You now blame Ibos for naira fall as if you have produced one pin in your life
This Ibo hatred is now driving you fools mad.
Your president has spent more forex treating himself abroad than any in the history of Africa and you are here blaming Ibos for dwindling forex?
At least the Ibos remain the only people with an industrial base.
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by Omeokachie: 2:59pm On Sep 30
Just under 2yrs of the Buhari administration...
Economy = collapsed
National grid = collapsed
Military professionalism = collapsed
National unity = collapsed
Justice, equity & fairness = collapsed
|Re: Blackout: Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses by ivandragon: 7:59am
this 'regime' & its misguided supporters continue to confuse themselves all in a bid to 'out lie' themselves.
the privatization of some parts of the power sector might have been flawed in some ways, but it was the best thing to do.
what this blame hungry regime needs to do is;
1. ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the gas plants so that they can function effective;
2. strengthen the transmission network, which is actually the weakest link in the generation-transmission-distribution chain. it is a long & tedious process, but if they had started it 2 years ago instead of looking for whom to blame & claiming glory for doing nothing, progress would have been made by now;
3. remove power from the ministry & create an independent council on power, with seasoned power experts, that is statutorily backed & empowered to develop our power sector without interference from government;
4. review the privatization process by revisiting the professional partnership aspect of the DISCOs. DISCOs without technical experts in the top 20 power companies in the world should be given professional assistance by the council on power;
5. the government should liberalise the metre market. it should be made possible for individuals to purchase their metres independently as long as they conform to specific guidelines. this way, DISCOs have no room for extortion... or frivolous excuses why a customer can't be given prepaid metres...
the above won't end power problems overnight, but removing the power sector from destructive politics will allow it have focus & direction without distractions.
