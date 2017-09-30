Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot (5860 Views)

Jamil Balogun Celebrates His 2nd Birthday, Goes All Gucci In Birthday Photoshoot / Ify Okeke's 17th Birthday Photoshoot Got People Confused / Nimat Siaka Hawks Tomatoes For Her Birthday Photoshoot (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Seyilaw’s daughter Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola Chidera Aviella looks totally adorable in her birthday photoshoot as she clocked one.



The pictures were shared on Instagram by her father.



https://www.wotzup.ng/seyilaws-daughter-birthday-photoshoot/ Hurray!Seyilaw’s daughter Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola Chidera Aviella looks totally adorable in her birthday photoshoot as she clocked one.The pictures were shared on Instagram by her father. 2 Likes

More

More pics 1 Share

Hush puffy!!!























Hahahaha 7 Likes

Holy blood of P-square.

When you tie N200 Okpa inside N50 leaf.

This is what you get. 7 Likes

Good

Fine girl. Daddy's pride. I wonder why some people are slating her for being fat, must every baby be skinny? so far as she is healthy and from all indications she is, then its all good. Some babies are plump in childhood but they lose the weight as they grow older. 22 Likes

SHE IS REALLY SLOWLY LOSING THE PUFF PUFF ON HER FACE, HER BODY IS NORMAL, MEDIA OVER-EXAGGERATED HER WEIGHT. 9 Likes

Dz baby doesn't seem healthy with this her puff puff cheek 1 Like

Happy birthday

Ọmọ bi HushPuff-puff

who remembered Macmillian pry5 English textbook and relate

TarOrfeek:

Holy blood of P-square.

When you tie N200 Okpa inside N50 leaf.

This is what you get. when u actually think from ur anus this is what u type when u actually think from ur anus this is what u type 31 Likes 1 Share

GloriaNinja:

SHE IS REALLY SLOWLY LOSING THE PUFF PUFF ON HER FACE, HER BODY IS NORMAL, MEDIA OVER-EXAGGERATED HER WEIGHT. Media didn't over exaggerate her weight.



The media helped the baby by alerting the parent to watch the size of the baby before getting outta hand.



I am so happy Seyi Law and his wife did a thorough work on the baby. The weight is normal now. Media didn't over exaggerate her weight.The media helped the baby by alerting the parent to watch the size of the baby before getting outta hand.I am so happy Seyi Law and his wife did a thorough work on the baby. The weight is normal now. 6 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful baby



I can never join the bandwagon of people slating this baby because of her puffy cheeks.



I love kids a lot to do that. Just wanna carry this Lil cutie and play with those cheeks. She is adorable abeg.



Go and die if her cheek vex u 7 Likes

Tolexander:

Media didn't over exaggerated her weight.



The media helped the baby by alerting the parent to watch the size of the baby before getting outta hand.



I am so happy Seyi Law and his wife did a thorough work on the baby. The weight is normal now. yea right! I'm sure the parents placed her on a diet from the breastmilk they feed her with, and probably took her to the gym too!



iranu!









happy birthday cutie tiwa! yea right! I'm sure the parents placed her on a diet from the breastmilk they feed her with, and probably took her to the gym too!iranu!happy birthday cutie tiwa! 7 Likes 1 Share

shes cute

awww

beauty !!! she's cool !!

Hehe. Make i no talk sha

?







Modified.

She's looking better now, lost a whole lot of weight ...,



Kemi Olunloyo, helped them discover their wahala, as they were not paying attention......





In other news I saw @Lalasticlala viewing Okay, soModified.She's looking better now, lost a whole lot of weight ...,Kemi Olunloyo, helped them discover their wahala, as they were not paying attention......In other news I saw @Lalasticlala viewing

She's so cute. Happy birthday baby

Beautiful Angel 1 Like

We rock in Ekiti! 1 Like



So in Love So in Love

This girl fat sha

Those cheeks no dey reduce?

Tolexander:

Media didn't over exaggerated her weight.



The media helped the baby by alerting the parent to watch the size of the baby before getting outta hand.



I am so happy Seyi Law and his wife did a thorough work on the baby. The weight is normal now. I am shocked this is coming from you. So yu don't know most babies lose their fat as they grow?



So what did her parents do? Stop breastfeeding her so she can 'shed weight'? Hm? I am shocked this is coming from you. So yu don't know most babies lose their fat as they grow?So what did her parents do? Stop breastfeeding her so she can 'shed weight'? Hm? 5 Likes

GloriaNinja:

SHE IS REALLY SLOWLY LOSING THE PUFF PUFF ON HER FACE, HER BODY IS NORMAL, MEDIA OVER-EXAGGERATED HER WEIGHT.

NINJA! NINJA!

Ormormor slayqueen ...... later she wee growup n slay to baby mama status.... I na me I go hide my pikin o....all this fame n spotlight dey ruin pikin life ( it helps too cos the child gonna start earning millions at early age)

Tolexander:

Media didn't over exaggerated her weight.



The media helped the baby by alerting the parent to watch the size of the baby before getting outta hand.



I am so happy Seyi Law and his wife did a thorough work on the baby. The weight is normal now.

You are right.



Despite Seyi's denial, he certainly paid attention to his baby's obesity and did something.



Na crazy Kemi go claim victory last last. You are right.Despite Seyi's denial, he certainly paid attention to his baby's obesity and did something.Na crazy Kemi go claim victory last last.

I just want to chew her cheeks 1 Like