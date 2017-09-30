₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by newsynews: 2:11am
Hurray!
Seyilaw’s daughter Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola Chidera Aviella looks totally adorable in her birthday photoshoot as she clocked one.
The pictures were shared on Instagram by her father.
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by newsynews: 2:12am
More
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by newsynews: 2:13am
More pics
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by cummando(m): 2:23am
Hush puffy!!!
Hahahaha
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by TarOrfeek: 2:24am
Holy blood of P-square.
When you tie N200 Okpa inside N50 leaf.
This is what you get.
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by kennyunlimited(m): 2:24am
Good
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by dayowunmi(m): 2:38am
Fine girl. Daddy's pride. I wonder why some people are slating her for being fat, must every baby be skinny? so far as she is healthy and from all indications she is, then its all good. Some babies are plump in childhood but they lose the weight as they grow older.
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by GloriaNinja(f): 2:39am
SHE IS REALLY SLOWLY LOSING THE PUFF PUFF ON HER FACE, HER BODY IS NORMAL, MEDIA OVER-EXAGGERATED HER WEIGHT.
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by MasterKim: 3:39am
Dz baby doesn't seem healthy with this her puff puff cheek
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by ibkkk(f): 4:50am
Happy birthday
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by AburoBuhari: 5:38am
Ọmọ bi HushPuff-puff
who remembered Macmillian pry5 English textbook and relate
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by axortedbabe(f): 5:55am
TarOrfeek:when u actually think from ur anus this is what u type
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by Tolexander: 5:57am
GloriaNinja:Media didn't over exaggerate her weight.
The media helped the baby by alerting the parent to watch the size of the baby before getting outta hand.
I am so happy Seyi Law and his wife did a thorough work on the baby. The weight is normal now.
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by vivalavida(m): 6:14am
Beautiful baby
I can never join the bandwagon of people slating this baby because of her puffy cheeks.
I love kids a lot to do that. Just wanna carry this Lil cutie and play with those cheeks. She is adorable abeg.
Go and die if her cheek vex u
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by Warfibabe(f): 6:54am
Tolexander:yea right! I'm sure the parents placed her on a diet from the breastmilk they feed her with, and probably took her to the gym too!
iranu!
happy birthday cutie tiwa!
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by lexdany(m): 7:17am
shes cute
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by FlirtyKaren(f): 7:20am
awww
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by yrex01(m): 7:53am
beauty !!! she's cool !!
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by ScotFree(m): 8:12am
Hehe. Make i no talk sha
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by Fuadeiza(m): 8:13am
Okay, so?
Modified.
She's looking better now, lost a whole lot of weight ...,
Kemi Olunloyo, helped them discover their wahala, as they were not paying attention......
In other news I saw @Lalasticlala viewing
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by Ugoeze2016: 8:13am
She's so cute. Happy birthday baby
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by simbol(f): 8:13am
Beautiful Angel
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by MrImole(m): 8:13am
We rock in Ekiti!
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by Mozoe(f): 8:13am
So in Love
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by enesty77(m): 8:14am
This girl fat sha
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by Lexusgs430: 8:14am
Those cheeks no dey reduce?
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by Ishilove: 8:14am
Tolexander:I am shocked this is coming from you. So yu don't know most babies lose their fat as they grow?
So what did her parents do? Stop breastfeeding her so she can 'shed weight'? Hm?
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by scooby12: 8:14am
GloriaNinja:
NINJA!
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by userplainly(m): 8:14am
Ormormor slayqueen ...... later she wee growup n slay to baby mama status.... I na me I go hide my pikin o....all this fame n spotlight dey ruin pikin life ( it helps too cos the child gonna start earning millions at early age)
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by Throwback: 8:15am
Tolexander:
You are right.
Despite Seyi's denial, he certainly paid attention to his baby's obesity and did something.
Na crazy Kemi go claim victory last last.
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by ibkayee(f): 8:15am
I just want to chew her cheeks
|Re: Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola: Seyi Law's Daughter’s 1st Birthday Photoshoot by Finstar: 8:15am
Beautiful I must say..
Check my signature for business ideas
