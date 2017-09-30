₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by kidap: 7:17am
We celebrate with award winning director/actor Kunle Afolayan who is another year older today.
Kunle followed in his father’s footstep Adeyemi Josiah Afolayan (Ade-Love) and pursued acting after working in a bank for a brief period.
Kunle Afolayan’s claim to fame was his role as Aresejabata in Saworoide has since created many popular titles himself like: Irapada, The Figurine: Araromire, Phone Swap , October 1, Omugwo and more recently ROTI
His movies have won several awards like The Figurine which won five major awards in the African Film Academy. His movie, Phone Swap also won the Public Choice Award and premiered in France at the first edition of Nollywood Week Paris.
http://news.nollyzone.com/kunle-afolayan-celebrates-43th-birthday/
2 Likes
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by kidap: 7:20am
happy birthday afo
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by Lawlahdey(f): 7:20am
HBD.
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by NaijaCelebrity: 7:22am
what is this one saying?
Lawlahdey:
Happy birthday Kunle
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by Tolexander: 7:22am
Happy birthday to Aresejabata!
4 Likes
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by Carbony14: 7:25am
Happy birthday legend
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by Finstar: 7:26am
HBD boss.. Tomorrow is the day
Who knows what I'm talking about?
2 Likes
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by twilliamx: 7:26am
Happy birthday
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by KevinDein: 7:27am
One of the better film directors in Nigeria. His films seem to always make sense and I'm a fan.
HBD
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by metroid(m): 7:27am
Happy Birthday
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by dudiz4me(m): 7:27am
Where is #CHIDIMA
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by cmaoa0: 7:29am
HBD
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by VastFinder: 7:33am
That man issa legend and Mega hero in Nollywood... His movie Oct 1st 1960 made me gave him this respect. He's such a talented one.
1 Like
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by sisisioge: 7:34am
Wow! He doesn't look that old o...looks like 45 is the new 30 these days. Happy birthday dude.
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by webcch2: 7:35am
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by Nemesis1: 7:37am
HBD LLNP MHR
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by MustiizRaja(m): 7:38am
happy birthday OCT 1
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by xreal: 7:39am
Chai. How time flies.
Where is the lady?
2 Likes
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by okonja(m): 7:40am
Happy Birthday Man
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by gsparks01(m): 7:41am
VastFinder:
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by Explorers(m): 7:44am
HBD
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by tosyne2much(m): 7:46am
Finstar:TSTV launching
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by Finstar: 7:47am
tosyne2much:
Hahahaha.. You're on point
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by Burgerlomo: 7:47am
HBD LLNP big boi
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by Mayorsholly(m): 7:51am
I guess her should be married D;.. anyway HBD bro, wish u Better films ahead
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by castrol180(m): 7:52am
Ok boi
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by adeniyi3971(m): 7:54am
xreal:
Kabira kafidipe... Who knows
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by Googlersconcept(m): 8:05am
HBD boss.. Tomorrow is the day
Who knows what I'm talking about?
Oct 1
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by prciouschika(f): 8:10am
Mayorsholly:yes he is
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by prciouschika(f): 8:11am
Googlersconcept:tstv launching
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by guru03(m): 8:14am
His movies are classic, happy birthday
1 Like
Re: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates His 43rd Birthday by BumbleBee2ice(f): 8:21am
xreal:She's very much around and she's married now too.
She chose d quite life off the screen.
