Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017
He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by streets2empire: 7:29am
On the the 9th of May 2016, they were complete strangers, fast forward to the 15th of May, 2016, they got engaged and on the 9th of September, 2017, they got married.
Read the full story below as narrated by the bride:
“Yes, I recently married my Best friend. But much more than excitement, what I’ve been taught during this (what felt like an eternity of single) season is that God is INTENTIONAL about every single detail in our lives. If we’re connected and in alignment with what HE is doing, we won’t miss His voice when He speaks.
God brought this amazing human into my life when I wasn’t even ready. I could have missed it, I almost didn’t see it. It was too fast and he was too real to be true. Thankfully, when I met him, I recognised him-Spirit to Spirit.
It only took me a few hours from the airport departure lounge to the plane to decide I wanted us to be friends. In three days I knew deep in my heart, you’re here to stay. After five days you decided you wanted more than friendship. Was I scared? Absolutely!
You don’t meet some stranger and in five days agree to marry them but you were sure it was me you’ve been actively searching for. Beyond possessing every single thing on my list for a choice of a spouse, you came with extras I knew ONLY my Father could give me.
I said “if we’re doing this, know that we’re going to have to wait until marriage” you said “lets raise the bar, we’re not going to kiss before marriage”. Your response that day in Kigali was a confirmation that you just had to be him.
I’m grateful for a man like you, Seun You’re truly the Father’s Son. Your love for God is so evident in ALL you do. You challenged me to see the world in the way that I never did; you make me laugh and love with abandon and remind me every single day to dream bigger, to work harder, to open my heart to the possibilities of this beautiful life. I never realized that I could love anyone as much as I love you”
The Groom has this to say:
When I met you, I thought to myself “what an amazing woman”. It didn’t take me long to know I wanted you. But it was too soon, too fast and even though I’m normally reserved, I couldn’t resist your depth and great smile. Your love for God was so evident even a blind person could feel it. I saw in you after a few days EVERYTHING I prayed for (and more).
Beyond being able to talk to you for hours and not get tired, you speak with so much wisdom. I’m glad I made the decision to pursue you immediately because when you find the right person, making a decision is never difficult. You’re beautiful, selfless and your heart is so so kind. The definition of a Proverbs 31 Woman.
The Father’s Daughter. I’m grateful to God for giving you to me as a wife and I’m blessed to be called your husband. I know this for sure, when God made you, He was definitely thinking about me. ….My Queen, My Light, My Woman.
I was looking for a wife. Not a fling, not a situationship, not a friend with benefit- a wife. I wasn’t just looking for a beautiful face, a nice body or to be sexually enticed. The Word of God is clear ” He who finds a wife, finds a good thing” I’ve found my own “good thing” and obtained favour from the Lord.
You, baby, didn’t have to rub me on the shoulder to get my attention. I acknowledged you’re a treasure, the wife I was searching for immediately I set eyes on you. I’m blessed to call you my wife.
Nothing can be greater than being given a daughter of the King.
The bride had this to say:
Dear single Christian woman, this is from my heart to yours.
“WAIT FOR GOD’S BEST FOR YOU.” Get a piece of paper and search through the Bible and list qualities of a godly man. Watch and listen to sermons about Biblical manhood and what it looks like then list those out too. Look into your own life & heart.
See your shortcomings list them out and pray for a man who is strong in those areas. Think on your passions, purpose and desires for future, list and pray for a man who wants to live that type of life with you. Decide, then list your VALUES and convictions.
And adds thus:
In today’s sex-crazed and “purity is lame” culture, we’re quick to celebrate the men who only take their women to exotic restaurants, buy them fancy cars, take them on expensive vacations, put it up on social media but not honour them by protecting their purity. We’re quick to “hail” and repost them with hashtags like #Husbandgoals #RelationshipGoals.
As Christains, we are called to be people of purity, to honour God in the use of our bodies. However, pursuing purity is one of the hardest things Christians face in dating relationship or courtship and men who honour their women are hardly celebrated.
We all agree, it is really hard for two young, hormone-filled people who are intensely attracted to each other to keep their hands off each other. That is why celebrating men who honour their women and their God is very important.
I said all that to say this; celebrate the men who whether it makes sense to our culture or to their bodies to reserve sex for marriage or not, still honour their God and their women to wait until marriage.
Celebrate the single men who lead their women closer to God rather than their bedrooms. Celebrate the single men who are not sitting on the fence, arguing if kissing before marriage is right or wrong and looking for scriptures to justify it but simply focused on serving their God and loving their women in the way of the Lord.
If you’re reading and wondering, “it’s difficult, I can’t do this” remember this scripture: ” But He said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for MY strength is made perfect in weakness.’ (2 Corinthians 12:9 ESV)
Be encouraged because it is possible and you can do it!
I celebrate you Seun. You’re a testimony that extraordinary men do exist.
Image credit: KB Weddings
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by streets2empire: 7:29am
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by thesicilian: 7:30am
Let us know how far one year from now.
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by Lawlahdey(f): 7:33am
Are they okay?
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by dayo2me(m): 7:38am
good for them!
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by IamKashyBaby(f): 7:39am
Only TRUE LOVE can move the mountains sha..
And once in a lifetime each person meet his/her soulmate even in a hopeless place & unexpected situation..
What more important is that may their union will last like the Great Wall of China..
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by Evaberry(f): 7:40am
...
men You See this
Things doesn't have to be complicated.
you don't have to be confused and make things complicated for everyone.
you like her, you bang her, you put a ring
as simple as ABC
Everyone goes home happy
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by dingbang(m): 7:42am
Who does that.... I mean I have to know the worst in you before I can marry .. That's to show you how intoto I can go to know someone before marrying the person...
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by OrestesDante(m): 7:47am
Whatever comes her way now she's old already.
She looks way older than the man. God bless their marriage.
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by ibkkk(f): 7:48am
The father's daughter
The father's son
Congratulations!
The groom is handsome
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by SweetJoystick(m): 7:50am
Sharp sharp? Congratulations to them
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:53am
She must be rich
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by decatalyst(m): 7:57am
Please I have a task to handle
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by ZombieTAMER: 7:58am
Lawlahdey:Am not a prophet of doom
But two years from now
They will reap what they have sowed
It's only God that can help them
If they don't hold unto him
It's going to be catastrophic
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by tosyne2much(m): 8:00am
Those who have been in 6 years relationship will be like "irò oooo"
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by ScotFree(m): 8:06am
She don dey expire. When a woman is almost near her expiry date. She loses all sense of rationality. She will even accept first time toasting and proposal at the same time
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by Ladyjumong(f): 8:10am
wow, they look so cute
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by queenamirah: 8:23am
tosyne2much:What about u...
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by MrMcJay(m): 8:57am
Getting married is not a problem, staying married is the problem.
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by thepussyhunter: 8:58am
Evaberry:
booking a space to masturbate over pics of pikoo's fine ass right
eva-fvcking-berry
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by tosyne2much(m): 8:59am
queenamirah:I can't be in a 6 years relationship nah. It's not possible
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by Lalas247(f): 9:01am
Only 5 days wow
So she must have gone to see him within those 5 days abi ....
hope una dey see o .. ain't a crime to take a leap of faith if the guys head and brain isn't leaking.... Congrats o HML
Cc carringfag u see how men role useless thing
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by fatymore(f): 10:33am
Maybe thy were both desperate or they have known each other for long and are in the friendzone .
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by Tahra: 10:40am
Wow!
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by OfficialDad: 10:48am
Mumu guy . don't worry, she will show you pepper
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by Chidonc(m): 11:01am
if ur guy have engaged u for the past 6mnts without view of marriage, my sister remove the key holder and tap into their marriage by shouting my father my father, now or never.
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by Chidonc(m): 11:05am
lol, I laughed hard when I read that no sex part, before nko, when from meeting her to engagement took less than a week, or where you expecting it at the airport.
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by Treasure17(m): 11:19am
No time to waste. anyway, congratulations
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by EmmySparky(m): 11:26am
i can omly feel for those ladies that have now assumed the role of the lord of the rings
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by luminouz(m): 11:43am
Lawlahdey:Lmaoooo
Lawlahdey tun ti dey ooooo
Re: He Proposed 5 Days After Meeting Her For The First Time And She Said Yes(pics) by alexialin: 12:36pm
When one is over ripe for marriage and when the person's time is long over due, this is exactly what happens.
I love this
Their marriage will last long.
It's not about how far or how many years of fucvking and wasting ones time.
Abeggi
I get bored on long courtship. So boring.. Lol
God bless the couple jare
Amen.
