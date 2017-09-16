







In continuation of the Command's "Ember" months Operation to fix the State of crime and criminalities, as well as to ensure a crime-free period, the Benue State Command have arrested and paraded some suspects and recovered exhibits:



1. RESCUE OF KIDNAPPED VICTIM AND ARRESTS OF SUSPECTS: Police operatives had on 16/09/2017 at about 1710hrs intercepted and arrested one Timbee Shona 'm' and Doris Ternenge along Makurdi-Gboko road, with a two(2) year old Keghter Julius who was earlier reported missing by the father at 'E' Division Police station Makurdi. Suspects have been charged to court and remanded.



2. ARRESTS OF ARMED ROBBERY/KIDNAP SUSPECTS AND RECOVERY RECOVERY OF FIREARMS: SARS patrol team while on surveillance at Ukum and Katsina-ala on 22/09/2017, arrested one Shulan Bernard and Kumaga Nyamgem both male of Abako town and upon search recovered; one G3 RIFLE, ONE ENGLISH MADE REVOLVER PISTOL AND SIX ROUNDS OF LIVE AMMUNITION.



3. ARRESTS OF SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBERS/CULTISTS AND RECOVERY OF AMMUNITION: On 24/09/2017 at about 1500hrs, two wanted criminals viz; Oche Emmanuel alias Oche General and Ex- Cpl Alfred John aka Bamaiyi both male of Edikwu road Otukpo were arrested alongside one Okoro Precious who supplies them ammunition. Exhibits recovered were, TWENTY-FIVE (25) ROUNDS OF NEW AMMUNITION and CRIMINAL CHARMS.

The suspects have been associated with several cult-related killings in Otukpo and environs, Kidnapping, Mischief by fire and the most recent killing of a Rtd Army Major and a Rtd Police ASP in Ogobia/Ondo crises.



4. ARRESTS OF SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBERS/CULTISTS: Upon receipt of a distress call on 25/09/2017 at about 0015hrs, Police operatives in Vandeikya mobilised to a robbery scene and arrested- TERFA USHAHEMBA 25yrs, WAYO FRANCIS 21yrs, IORKYE TERKAA 20yrs, VUE STEVEN 20yrs, TERSOO APEIZE 22yrs, and SIMON TERNA 24yrs. The Suspects confessed to have robbed a family, raped their daughter in their presence and inflicted deep matchet cuts on the father, mother and daughter before they were arrested.



5. ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY/KIDNAP SUSPECTS AND RECOVERY OF SUSPECTED STOLEN VEHICLE: On 26/09/2017 at about 0030hrs, Bravo township Patrol intercepted and arrested JUSTINE CHIA, STEVEN TERUNGWA, TAVERSHIMA TERKPE AND ACHAGH SAATER JOSEPH all of various addresses in a red coloured Toyota Tacoma pickup with reg no PF 1466 SPY behind Oficon filling station Kanshio. Upon search of the vehicle and its occupants, ONE LOCALLY MADE BERETTA PISTOL, SEVEN ROUNDS OF AMMUNITION, THREE WRISTS WATCHES AND TWO CELL PHONES we're recovered.



6. ARRESTS OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS AND RECOVERY OF FIREARMS: On 27/09/2017 at about 1300hrs, SARS Surveillance raided an Indian hemp bunker in Gboko and arrested one Sadiq Tanko and Abraham Micheal both of Lafia town in Nasarawa State. ONE BROWNIE PISTOL, ONE LOCALLY MADE PISTOL, TWO LIVE CARTRIDGES, SET OF CRIMINAL CHARMS AND DRIED LEAVES SUSPECTED TO BE INDIAN HEMP WERRE RECOVERED FROM THEM.



7. ARREST OF SUSPECTED CULTISTS: On 27/09/2017 at about 2130hrs, the following persons suspected to be cultists , some of whom have confessed to be members of the Red Aye cult group were arrested by Policemen on patrol at Aune-Adoka conducting initiation rituals vis; ADAH PAUL, ADAKOLE UDEHI, GENESIS ADAH, FAITH OHEPO, ONYEMOWO OKOH, ONYECHE AMEH and OJOMA ACHENEJE.



All suspects would be charged to court as soon as discreet investigation is concluded.



