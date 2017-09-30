₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,415 members, 3,824,123 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 01:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World (9158 Views)
2 Pairs Of Identical Twins In Anambra Turn Heads (Photos) / Photo Of Elderly Identical Twins In Sokoto State / Woman Delivers Conjoined Twins In Enugu (picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by MaryBenn(f): 9:11am
Twins, the birth of two offspring from the same pregnancy, is a relatively uncommon phenomenon, and as such, twins are often regarded as special.
Worldwide, the birth rate of twins varies by region and country. Latin America and Southeast Asia have the lowest rates, with only about 9 sets of twins per every 1,000 births.
In Europe, the figure is about 16 twins for every 1,000 births, and in the United States, it is about 33 for every 1,000 births.
And in central Africa, that number raises to around 18 to 30 sets of twins for every 1,000 births.
However, the Yoruba people of southwest Nigeria boast the highest number of twin births in the world, with about 50 sets of twins for every 1,000 live births.
And in Yorubaland, one town in particular appears to take the prize for the highest number of multiple births in the world.
Igbo Ora, a sleepy agrarian town 80 kilometers from Lagos, is easily the twin capital of the world: unconfirmed estimates from the town say it boasts a mind-blowing 158 sets of twins for every 1,000 live births.
At the entrance to the town, visitors are welcomed with a large plinth, which proudly celebrates its reputation as “the land of twins.”
While there is no empirical reason for the high incidence of twin births in the town, around Yorubaland, fertility experts say a possible explanation for the high incidence of multiple births in the area could lie in the consumption of a specific type of yam containing a natural phytoestrogen, which is thought to stimulate a woman’s ovaries to release eggs from each side.
The locals and residents of Igbo Ora, however, say the secret of their multiple births lie in their staple, which consists of the leaf of an okra plant and yam.
In a 2013 interview, a community leader said, “We eat a lot of the okra leaf or Ilasa soup. We also eat a lot of yam and these diets influence multiple births.”
Hardly could one get to a household at Igbo Ora, Oyo State, without seeing a set of twins. The indigenes believe that a kind of okra leaves, locally known as ewe ilasa, is capable of making women who use it give birth to twins. Taiwo Abiodun who visited the town writes on this phenomenon.
At the mere mentioning of Taiye or Kehinde in the public place could trigger a simultaneous response from more than four people. In other words, the names, being what twins are called (the former for the one who came first and the latter for the one who followed) in Yoruba land, unusually have more than one claimant in this land.
Source : https://face2faceafrica.com/article/igbo-ora-twins
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by madridguy(m): 9:17am
Used to think Ondo State has highest number of twins until I saw this thread.
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by WowSweetGuy(m): 9:20am
Afonjas and twins are like 5&6
11 Likes
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by donproject(m): 9:25am
confirmah
8 Likes
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by Misskaycee21(f): 9:33am
Interesting, Nigeria is great
lalasticlala
Informative piece
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by thesicilian: 9:52am
There are many good news from Nigeria. Just that they are not being documented.
6 Likes
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by Lincoln275(m): 11:55am
ok
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by Wanice: 11:55am
Guys i will be dropping my second official single titled HUSTLE DON PAY this october. Have gone back to the studio to do more homework and release a better song. Thanks for the support guys.
1 Like
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by shoskid(m): 11:56am
You needs to check my signat.
1 Like
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by elopee3000(m): 11:56am
I hope the town fine I hope no brown roof
1 Like
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by tayecrypto: 11:56am
Twins rocks
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by catherineokezie(f): 11:56am
That's good...proudly African
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by Yomzzyblog: 11:56am
Ok
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by josh005(m): 11:57am
Good morning People, Today is my BIRTHDAY. I really Thank God & My Parents please show a Brother some Love. And do have a nice day.
38 Likes
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by Maziebuka01(m): 11:57am
If u are an indigene and single say hi
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by akinade28(f): 11:57am
I will like to have my own set of fraternal twins one day, I even have their names already, " d boy will b Christopher n d girl Christina
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by Fairgodwin(m): 11:57am
I love twins.
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by DrBasit(m): 11:57am
That's my town....OMO Igboora Lasako
Igboora, ibarapa central ....
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by VLongstrider(m): 11:58am
donproject:Twin*
1 Like
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by slawomir: 11:58am
what is these?
if that is the case what do you have to say about my village in edo state that have a lot of twins?
every woman on earth have the ability and chance to give birth to twin. it has nothing to do with the food or region
rubbish!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by macanu(m): 11:58am
Wetin I dey wait for all d way to d town,make I grab my own copy now
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by stepo707: 11:59am
Which type of yam ooo,let me buy for my wife
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by COMPAQ(m): 11:59am
And surprisingly this occurs in our own country, yet non of our professors who like to go on strike have ever done any research to find out the cause!
We are waiting for oyinbo to come and find out the cause for us!!
3 Likes
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by Hayerh30: 11:59am
Really
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by meelerh(f): 11:59am
The way Yoruba people respect, pity and help pregnant women is probably the reason GOD favours them with twins n more.
7 Likes
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by Nwaoma198(f): 11:59am
I get big interest for twins
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by Tuham(m): 12:00pm
The love i get for twins no be small thing
In fact if the doctor announced that my Future wife don born twins, before I think of the financial cost wey we go spend, i go first be like this...
4 Likes
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by Benekruku(m): 12:00pm
donproject:
Sigh.....
smh.....
Where is your other "Twins"
3 Likes
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by bigass123(m): 12:00pm
Lemme go and look for a girl to phuck at igbó Ora...
I want twins fa
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by zinxteba: 12:00pm
catherineokezie:
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by thoollz: 12:00pm
Twins are lovely. Just having a set is OK for me, no extra child again
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo-Ora, Oyo Has The Highest Number Of Twins In The World by Supersuave2(m): 12:01pm
DrBasit:Do you live in OYO state?
Epidural Vs Natural Birth Please Share Your experience. / Photo ...wife Caught Cheating Husband Having Séx With Her Best Friend / Which Bank Is The Best To Open A Kiddies Account?
Viewing this topic: mercydorxie31, harbeycares12(m), MMMuazu(m), kariby, EllisAde, Originality007, Gsak2020, coveredchic(f), phollybee(m), carsonchuks(m), iphanyiuma(m), 147hamzat, odi1278(m), yungsnazzy(m), Princetammy, Bomi(m), OYEKANBEST, Obaf16(f), Freeman85(m), Skmoda360(m), teflonjake(m), babslepe, hero10(m), solape001(m), Donemmy(m), Owojuyi(f), oluboom(m), poshpimkiey(f), bakynes(m), nery4u(m), Lexzyhands(m), lanre4u99(m), tobilinoP(m), balbash, sakalisis(m), OgundeleT(m), eniobanke101(m), mymah(f), Phemmy777(m), Goodlyhrt(m), yinka20(f), southernbelle(f), Olaabdul01, otunbabadok(m), yankeezconcept, baruzeez(m), khaykay15(f), georginho10(m), Phunkyposh(f), sharliz(f), ramondinho(m), ncolumella(m), olubobo14(m), tboks(m), tunfeek, chibrasil(m), martineverest(m), akinyeleaa, Jake101(f), Casinger, Bablarry(m), Henrolla(m), shogz89, akins177(m), chidubemjosh, HVILLE, blunt(m), Deicide, 1Segzy, GavelSlam, einsteine(m), Bakare19 and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26