Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo (11103 Views)

Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo / Jonathan, From Beginning, Was Too Small For The Presidency – Obasanjo / What I Said About Igbo Presidency – Obasanjo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Okorocha gave me the worst advice during my presidency – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has jokingly blamed Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, for “all the bad things” that happened to the country during his tenure between 1999 and 2007.

Obasanjo was speaking in Owerri, at the graduation ceremony of students of Rochas Foundation



He said the worst advice he got while in office was from Okorocha, one of his then advisers.

“As you may all know, Rochas was one of the advisers I had when I was president,” he said.

“All the bad things that happened to this country under my presidency was advised by Rochas Okorocha,” he said.



Obasanjo however extolled the qualities of the Governor, who he said never ceased to surprise him.



“He (Okorocha) has never stopped to surprise me. He is a man of vision, of ideas. He is a thinking man. And when he explained to me his ideas about education, what he has done, I was marvelled. I doff my hat for you, Okorocha.

“Let me say this, the beginning of the development for any country is education. And the extent that we take education seriously, that is the extent that we take development seriously.

“Rochas is not just dealing with education; he is dealing with education for the underprivileged in general. Which means that if the poor and the underprivileged will rise above their disadvantaged position, it is only through education.

“And with what I have seen today, I have no regret at all to accept his offer for me to be part of this wonderful programme and wonderful development agenda to our country and for our continent,” he added. http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/29/okorocha-gave-worst-advice-presidency-obasanjo/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook 6 Likes 2 Shares

this is the Failure & Greedy Folk that want to be an Igbo president

mynd44

lalasticlala 8 Likes 1 Share





Old leaders and confusion He gave worst advice but all I see here is praises...Old leaders and confusion 21 Likes

The same advice he is giving Sai baba now 2 Likes 1 Share

LalasticSeun:

He gave worst advice but all I see here is praises...



Old leaders and confusion Na satire. Anyway, Rochas is part of the establishment and OBJ spoke as leader of the establishment!!!!! Rochas for president is dead on conception! Na satire. Anyway, Rochas is part of the establishment and OBJ spoke as leader of the establishment!!!!! Rochas for president is dead on conception! 17 Likes

LalasticSeun:

He gave worst advice but all I see here is praises...



Old leaders and confusion Na so you adore the owner of this site reach and one of the moderators, you can join thier handles together to form yours ,Who is your fantasy ? 2 Likes

LalasticSeun:

He gave worst advice but all I see here is praises...



Old leaders and confusion

Young followers and little comprehension. .. he was attributing a lot of the success his government acheived to the visionary outlook of Rochas Young followers and little comprehension. .. he was attributing a lot of the success his government acheived to the visionary outlook of Rochas 15 Likes 2 Shares

ishadfurnitures:

Na so you adore the owner of this site reach and one of the moderators, you can join thier handles together to form yours ,Who is your fantasy ?

Old age is really catching up with this dude

What is he saying 3 Likes

Baba go and siddon jor

ok

Okorocha looks and speaks like a typical dubious businessman 4 Likes

Lol. Okorocha will be like why I invite this man sef



Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank

Then that's why the country as been like this,he has been advising my Ègbón Buhari too and we can all see the development of the country,weyrey everywhere



*AburoBuhari*





When you look at these dead brain cells nonentities we call leaders. In honest truth I'm not happy to call myself a NigerianWhen you look at these dead brain cells nonentities we call leaders.

I'm tired of seeing this

Which kind of speech is this?



The intellectuals are way above this kind of bójubòju

Confused OBJ. Must u follow his advice?

Fear this man. He's simply telling people that, Okorocha is not eligible for presidency. 3 Likes

Baba OBO! U should thank your dear lord that you didn't listen.

Even though you both are bird of the same feather.

Awon.. .

Baba Iyabo for just enter comedy. He funny pass AY

i came here to read comments

Some people here can't even comprehend simple write up.













Or maybe their brain is not strong enough to handle sarcasm

LOL



Ayam not surprised



Izzz a okorochroach sturvs



Okorocha is a disgrace to Ndigbo



This man will gladly sacrifice all his kinsmen for his ambition. Always talking about igbo presidency as if na wetin go bring the desired change we need



I will glady vote for anybody or anything even a stone than vote for okorocha







Like for Stone

Share for okorocha 1 Like

kai okorohausa kai okorohausa

Hahaha

ishadfurnitures:

Na so you adore the owner of this site reach and one of the moderators, you can join thier handles together to form yours ,Who is your fantasy ? What are you trying to say?? What are you trying to say??





. Obasanjo was joking o! There is no beef between them.