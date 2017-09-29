₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Eastfield1: 9:49am
Okorocha gave me the worst advice during my presidency – Obasanjo
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has jokingly blamed Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, for “all the bad things” that happened to the country during his tenure between 1999 and 2007.http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/29/okorocha-gave-worst-advice-presidency-obasanjo/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Eastfield1: 9:50am
this is the Failure & Greedy Folk that want to be an Igbo president
mynd44
lalasticlala
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by LalasticSeun(f): 9:54am
He gave worst advice but all I see here is praises...
Old leaders and confusion
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by nairavsdollars: 9:55am
The same advice he is giving Sai baba now
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by tuniski: 10:03am
LalasticSeun:Na satire. Anyway, Rochas is part of the establishment and OBJ spoke as leader of the establishment!!!!! Rochas for president is dead on conception!
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by ishadfurnitures: 10:15am
Na so you adore the owner of this site reach and one of the moderators, you can join thier handles together to form yours ,Who is your fantasy ?
LalasticSeun:
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by vedaxcool(m): 10:15am
LalasticSeun:
Young followers and little comprehension. .. he was attributing a lot of the success his government acheived to the visionary outlook of Rochas
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by LalasticSeun(f): 10:23am
ishadfurnitures:
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Paperwhite(m): 10:24am
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Totti9(m): 12:00pm
Old age is really catching up with this dude
What is he saying
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by modelmike7(m): 12:18pm
Baba go and siddon jor
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by exlinklodge: 12:18pm
ok
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by clefstone(m): 12:19pm
Okorocha looks and speaks like a typical dubious businessman
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by itiswellandwell: 12:19pm
Lol. Okorocha will be like why I invite this man sef
Lol. Okorocha will be like why I invite this man sef
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Nbote(m): 12:20pm
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by AburoBuhari: 12:20pm
Then that's why the country as been like this,he has been advising my Ègbón Buhari too and we can all see the development of the country,weyrey everywhere
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Iceman2017(m): 12:20pm
In honest truth I'm not happy to call myself a Nigerian
When you look at these dead brain cells nonentities we call leaders.
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by zinxteba: 12:20pm
I'm tired of seeing this
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:20pm
Which kind of speech is this?
The intellectuals are way above this kind of bójubòju
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Tattooboy: 12:20pm
Confused OBJ. Must u follow his advice?
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by steppins: 12:22pm
Fear this man. He's simply telling people that, Okorocha is not eligible for presidency.
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Dearlord(m): 12:22pm
Baba OBO! U should thank your dear lord that you didn't listen.
Even though you both are bird of the same feather.
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by freshness2020: 12:23pm
Awon.. .
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by clevadani: 12:24pm
Baba Iyabo for just enter comedy. He funny pass AY
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by chukwukahenry(m): 12:24pm
i came here to read comments
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by oodua1stson: 12:24pm
Some people here can't even comprehend simple write up.
Or maybe their brain is not strong enough to handle sarcasm
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by emmyspark007(m): 12:25pm
LOL
Ayam not surprised
Izzz a okorochroach sturvs
Okorocha is a disgrace to Ndigbo
This man will gladly sacrifice all his kinsmen for his ambition. Always talking about igbo presidency as if na wetin go bring the desired change we need
I will glady vote for anybody or anything even a stone than vote for okorocha
Like for Stone
Share for okorocha
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by bukynkwuenu: 12:25pm
kai okorohausa
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Hayerh30: 12:26pm
Hahaha
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by enesty77(m): 12:27pm
ishadfurnitures:What are you trying to say??
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by AfriAskMen: 12:27pm
|Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Itimkpataka2: 12:27pm
Chai !! This man wan use mouth Kill Rochas Career in presidency..
