Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Eastfield1: 9:49am
Okorocha gave me the worst advice during my presidency – Obasanjo
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has jokingly blamed Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, for “all the bad things” that happened to the country during his tenure between 1999 and 2007.
Obasanjo was speaking in Owerri, at the graduation ceremony of students of Rochas Foundation

He said the worst advice he got while in office was from Okorocha, one of his then advisers.
“As you may all know, Rochas was one of the advisers I had when I was president,” he said.
“All the bad things that happened to this country under my presidency was advised by Rochas Okorocha,” he said.

Obasanjo however extolled the qualities of the Governor, who he said never ceased to surprise him.

“He (Okorocha) has never stopped to surprise me. He is a man of vision, of ideas. He is a thinking man. And when he explained to me his ideas about education, what he has done, I was marvelled. I doff my hat for you, Okorocha.
“Let me say this, the beginning of the development for any country is education. And the extent that we take education seriously, that is the extent that we take development seriously.
“Rochas is not just dealing with education; he is dealing with education for the underprivileged in general. Which means that if the poor and the underprivileged will rise above their disadvantaged position, it is only through education.
“And with what I have seen today, I have no regret at all to accept his offer for me to be part of this wonderful programme and wonderful development agenda to our country and for our continent,” he added.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/29/okorocha-gave-worst-advice-presidency-obasanjo/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook

Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Eastfield1: 9:50am
this is the Failure & Greedy Folk that want to be an Igbo president
mynd44
lalasticlala

Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by LalasticSeun(f): 9:54am
He gave worst advice but all I see here is praises...

Old leaders and confusionundecided

Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by nairavsdollars: 9:55am
The same advice he is giving Sai baba now

Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by tuniski: 10:03am
LalasticSeun:
He gave worst advice but all I see here is praises...

Old leaders and confusionundecided
Na satire. Anyway, Rochas is part of the establishment and OBJ spoke as leader of the establishment!!!!! Rochas for president is dead on conception!

Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by ishadfurnitures: 10:15am
Na so you adore the owner of this site reach and one of the moderators, you can join thier handles together to form yours ,Who is your fantasy ?
LalasticSeun:
He gave worst advice but all I see here is praises...

Old leaders and confusionundecided

Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by vedaxcool(m): 10:15am
LalasticSeun:
He gave worst advice but all I see here is praises...

Old leaders and confusionundecided

Young followers and little comprehension. .. he was attributing a lot of the success his government acheived to the visionary outlook of Rochas

Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by LalasticSeun(f): 10:23am
ishadfurnitures:
Na so you adore the owner of this site reach and one of the moderators, you can join thier handles together to form yours ,Who is your fantasy ?
grin
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Paperwhite(m): 10:24am
grin grin
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Totti9(m): 12:00pm
Old age is really catching up with this dude
What is he saying

Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by modelmike7(m): 12:18pm
Baba go and siddon jor
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by exlinklodge: 12:18pm
ok
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by clefstone(m): 12:19pm
Okorocha looks and speaks like a typical dubious businessman

Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by itiswellandwell: 12:19pm
Lol. Okorocha will be like why I invite this man sef

Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Nbote(m): 12:20pm
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by AburoBuhari: 12:20pm
Then that's why the country as been like this,he has been advising my Ègbón Buhari too and we can all see the development of the country,weyrey everywhere

*AburoBuhari*
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Iceman2017(m): 12:20pm
In honest truth I'm not happy to call myself a Nigerian cry cry

When you look at these dead brain cells nonentities we call leaders.
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by zinxteba: 12:20pm
I'm tired of seeing this
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:20pm
Which kind of speech is this?

The intellectuals are way above this kind of bójubòju

Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Tattooboy: 12:20pm
Confused OBJ. Must u follow his advice?
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by steppins: 12:22pm
Fear this man. He's simply telling people that, Okorocha is not eligible for presidency.

Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Dearlord(m): 12:22pm
Baba OBO! U should thank your dear lord that you didn't listen.
Even though you both are bird of the same feather.
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by freshness2020: 12:23pm
Awon.. .
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by clevadani: 12:24pm
Baba Iyabo for just enter comedy. He funny pass AY
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by chukwukahenry(m): 12:24pm
i came here to read comments
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by oodua1stson: 12:24pm
Some people here can't even comprehend simple write up.






Or maybe their brain is not strong enough to handle sarcasm
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by emmyspark007(m): 12:25pm
LOL

Ayam not surprised

Izzz a okorochroach sturvs

Okorocha is a disgrace to Ndigbo

This man will gladly sacrifice all his kinsmen for his ambition. Always talking about igbo presidency as if na wetin go bring the desired change we need

I will glady vote for anybody or anything even a stone than vote for okorocha



Like for Stone
Share for okorocha

Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by bukynkwuenu: 12:25pm
grin kai okorohausa
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Hayerh30: 12:26pm
Hahaha
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by enesty77(m): 12:27pm
ishadfurnitures:
Na so you adore the owner of this site reach and one of the moderators, you can join thier handles together to form yours ,Who is your fantasy ?
What are you trying to say??
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by AfriAskMen: 12:27pm
grin Obasanjo was joking o! There is no beef between them.

.
Re: Okorocha Gave Me The Worst Advice During My Presidency – Obasanjo by Itimkpataka2: 12:27pm
Chai !! This man wan use mouth Kill Rochas Career in presidency..

