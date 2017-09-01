₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by Yomzzyblog: 11:54am
Singer,Waje took to her IG page to celebrate Wizkid for being the first Nigerian to sell out London’s Royal Albert Hall.
That was how one of Davido’s fan who felt she shouldn’t have congratulated Wizkid for being the first Nigerian to sell out London’s Royal Albert Hall just made an unnecessary comment and Waje put him in his place.
See the conversation below;
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/singer-waje-slams-fan-who-felt-she.html
4 Likes
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by Yomzzyblog: 11:54am
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by Saintsammurai(m): 11:58am
click like if you think wizkid is better than davido..
63 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 12:36pm
That guy right now
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by Larrey(f): 12:42pm
Chai ! Waje dey para o
1 Like
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by Elnino4ladies: 2:48pm
Turtle head fans won't like this
3 Likes
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by BreezyCB(m): 7:44pm
Oo
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by DeutschJunge: 7:44pm
I wanted to write a long epistle on how people have misplaced priorities but i just thought whats the use..
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by hoygift: 7:44pm
Davido or wizkid, my own na make you use ur head... Life short like nicka oya WO
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:45pm
"Your brain would have aligned with cleanliness in the process"
abeg borrow me rope mah epp this guy comit suicide
8 Likes
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by holluwai(m): 7:45pm
Make she keep quiet jor.
And the person no call her name o.
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by zeekeyboy: 7:45pm
H
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by MrMcJay(m): 7:46pm
Hmmn
Ladies and gentlemen, that is what we call 'grammatical lynching'.
4 Likes
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by Originality007: 7:46pm
Lolz..... See grammatical punching, am sure the guy face go b like
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by lelvin(m): 7:46pm
Hehe...see knockout
2 Likes
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by jeeqaa7(m): 7:46pm
Who be waje
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by SeniorZato(m): 7:46pm
Hit like if you think the guy na aproko
3 Likes
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by MrWondah(m): 7:46pm
She no even sabi get bad mouth and her yabbing no dey logical. So na person wey never brush mouth dey talk evil. What of me wey no dey miss am any day come dey lie nkor DAT one no be evil?
1 Like
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by cutetopsey(f): 7:46pm
Nice one Waje
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by Tiwaladeice(m): 7:47pm
Savagely served
1 Like
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by samzzycash(m): 7:47pm
D
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by samzzycash(m): 7:48pm
The idiot while reading that comment
4 Likes
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by verygudbadguy(m): 7:48pm
Success, they say, has so many friends.
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by DanielsParker(m): 7:48pm
okay
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by fidalgo19: 7:48pm
How exactly did this woman slammed him
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by yeyerolling: 7:49pm
The fan, waje, blogger and those reading need to get a job
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by swaggss: 7:49pm
samzzycash:
Haha, e reach dat level
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by delectablegyal(f): 7:51pm
they call me delectablegyal.
check my dp and like it.
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by idreezbaba(m): 7:53pm
Haters!!
|Re: Waje Congratulates Wizkid On His London Royal Albert Hall Sold Out. Fan Kicks by glosplendid(f): 7:54pm
Okay
