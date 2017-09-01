₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,505 members, 3,824,500 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 05:14 PM

Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) (19985 Views)

Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character / Seyi Law's Daughter's 'obese' Cheek Has Reduced, She's Got A Cute Smile (photos) / Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Daughter Is Fat". Comedian Replies Kemi (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by Takeit2017(m): 12:06pm
Seyi Law Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday With A Billboard In Lagos



Lucky girl!

[img][/img]



More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/09/comedian-seyilaw-gets-billboard-in.html

4 Likes

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 12:08pm
Where are all those people saying Kung-fu panda?!

80 Likes 1 Share

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by vivypretty(f): 12:10pm
and this is just for birthday. money is good

3 Likes

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by Dotwillis1(m): 12:14pm
That Aunty that left prison recently....will have something to say againgrin

39 Likes

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by TheMainMan: 12:15pm
this is a father... would have done more


i hope people calling her obese can see nw undecided undecided undecided

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by HottestFire: 12:15pm

You know what,

Aunty kemi will start to dey para now.



grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by fabulousfortune(m): 2:24pm
Na im first born pikin. Mtcheew undecided

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 2:24pm
grin
Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 2:24pm
Happy Birthday Angel kiss kiss kiss

5 Likes

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by bidexolumanish(m): 2:24pm
Dotwillis1:
That Aunty that left prison recently....will have something to say againgrin
sebi na aunty kemi
Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by funnynation(m): 2:25pm
Who say money no good? That moment when somebody behind you mistakenly say "vanity upon vanity"

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 2:25pm
..Simply Amazing
Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by tgmservice: 2:25pm
it looks Photoshop

3 Likes

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:25pm
Ok
Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by refreshrate: 2:25pm
Prison mama bout to get an aneurysm

1 Like

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 2:26pm
Lol.
Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by omenka(m): 2:26pm
Proud dad, lucky daughter. smiley

Congrats to her.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by Dumdumfashion(f): 2:26pm
This guy is really proud of his daughter.


Maybe God bless all the fathers looking out for their children.

37 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by Dumdumfashion(f): 2:26pm
This guy is really proud of his daughter.


Maybe God bless all the fathers looking out for their children.[color=#990000][/color]

1 Like

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by solid3(m): 2:26pm
What is the aim of this now ehn?

1 Like

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:26pm
Ok.
Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 2:27pm
Crazy guy... shocked


Good for them shaa..
Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by Millz404(m): 2:27pm
Seen. Next
Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by magoo10: 2:27pm
Proud father
Wonderful daughter

God bless you people .

5 Likes

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by userplainly(m): 2:29pm
Seyilaw need BEAT!!
Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by femi4: 2:29pm
See transformation.....she looks great
Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 2:29pm
Too much money tho
Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by sportark(m): 2:30pm
This is needless, that's not how to show love to a daughter, this is simply show off,u better cover her with d Blood of Jesus,I bet u never heard d story of that bird boasting abt her kids.

8 Likes

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by Hotfreeze: 2:30pm
Seyi Law must have been deprived of attention as a child and is now overcompensating for a deprived childhood.

I don't blame him, I'm just worried about his level of intelligence. To think that he must have used his brain before doing this and this is the best decision he could come up with, it's sad.

When you have something precious, you protect it and not expose it.

Happy Birthday to Baby Tiwa and may she have more sense than her father cos it seems they have exchanged brains.

32 Likes

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 2:30pm
Some people will soon come here now to start mentioning Kung-fu Panda or Hush Puffy

IMHO this publicity is needless undecided

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by DeutschJunge: 2:31pm
This is very wrong, i have noticing this guy's moves. He has been using this his daughter to influence his career and i see that as cheap and just wrong. This is clearly a publicity stunt for his selfish interest, i mean what could be the logic behind this??
Posting this girl all over social media no mean say na you love your pikin pass, i have no problem with it but when you use an innocent girl to gain ahead in your career i just find that disgusting.
Best way to show love to your child(not to the world) is to make sure they are comfortable and their needs to grow and achieve their dreams and be a good human being is catered to.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Seyi Law Daughter's Birthday Billboard Spotted In Lagos (Photos) by MrBigiman: 2:32pm
Video wey dem don photo shop, reduce d size of the cheek. Must he put d gal in d public eyes so much? Rubbish jare!

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Do's And Don'ts Of Celebrities Section / Obiwon Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today / Eucharia Anunobi Arrives In Senegal For Crusade

Viewing this topic: Siena247(f), issy4vic, OseIbhadode93, AYOUNG(m), LordBaelish, Eboski(m), zlatan(m), mayormick(m), Hades2016(m), JuanDeDios, depost, HAYWHYBAM, bisisho(f), missyQween(f), folawiyo017(m), zeeyy(f), toyota3(m), KhaleesiAdaz(f), Uchennazico, taoheedoriloye(m), kenebenedicts, basty, Techiekingee(m), valdes00(m), SlowlybtSurely, Updownthings, dicksonadams(m), ApotiEriOluwa1(f), Profkomolafe(m), Pauls0n(m), kayloyal87(m), maverick001, omowaleola(f), hopramaxi(m), checkolatunji, Ahmed4002(m), aidelojestan(m), rexnuelll and 58 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.