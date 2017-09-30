₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by GrayAces: 12:26pm
Veteran Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha has been voted by Bolton Wanderers’ fans as their best player to have ever played at Reebok Stadium, now popularly referred as Macron Stadium.
According to the club ‘@OfficialBWFC’, Okocha emerged the best after fans had voted him amongst the five (5) players nominated.
Campo came in fifth in the excerpted votes, while Finnish goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen came in fourth. Djorkaeff was third and former England forward, Kevin Davies, who made 400 appearances for the club, came in second just behind the African football legend.
http://www.unbrokenchords.com/jay-jay-okocha-voted-boltons-best-player-last-20-years/
1 Like
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by Jostico: 12:28pm
just imagine this guy ain't from Africa. "pro I remain loyal "
7 Likes
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by BreezyCB(m): 12:30pm
Best player to never be recognized.. I mean individually he was on par with Ronaldo De Lima and Zidane..
1 Like
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by Psittacus(m): 1:02pm
who else , the most skillful African footballer Ever! �
6 Likes
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by Tolexander: 1:09pm
Jostico:I wish Okocha was so serious and passionate about football when he was very young and initial stage of his career.
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by jeeqaa7(m): 1:14pm
What is Jay Jays Nationality?
Like for Biafra
Share for Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by madridguy(m): 1:14pm
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by LecciGucci: 1:15pm
Jay .
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by SalamRushdie: 1:15pm
Very true
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by supersystemsnig: 1:15pm
No hates plz, Okocha was a phenomenal, like or hate on him...He's a true legend...
5 Likes
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by harry2ve(m): 1:15pm
Ok
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 1:16pm
Ok
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by Afam4eva(m): 1:16pm
Tolexander:I wish hhe had considered going to bigger teams after his stint at PSG. I think Okocha just loved playing football and didn't care much about the monetary aspect or the fame.
4 Likes
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by jonnytad(m): 1:16pm
Omo ni yen. ...... He left records there, thats why His name keep ringing bell. I wonder what record buhari is leaving for his unborn generation. Abacha's name is still yet to be cleared.
1 Like
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by dukeprince50(m): 1:16pm
ok
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by macaranta(m): 1:17pm
Great guy
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by EVILFOREST: 1:17pm
Legendary JayJay
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by Edopesin(m): 1:17pm
Amazing
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by sonature1: 1:17pm
The Master Dribbler...congrats!
1 Like
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by maykam(m): 1:17pm
African's pride. Nigeria demigod
1 Like
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by cristianisraeli: 1:18pm
LEGEND!!!!
1 Like
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by LEERICIST(m): 1:18pm
"So good they named him twice". So true!
1 Like
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by Estellar: 1:18pm
Wow!!!
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by Dearlord(m): 1:19pm
Tolexander:
Lol, see me see trouble,
Are you thinking that he started playing at an old age?
wawwu
wawwu
6 Best Android Phones Below 15k In Nigeria :
http://www.nairaland.com/4088282/6-best-android-phones-below
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by 9japrof(m): 1:19pm
One of Nigerian players problem is lack of good agents, imagine if okocha had George Mendes or Riaola as his agent, hw would have been better placed in good clubs and where he would have made more money and gathered fame
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by chimeziedickson: 1:19pm
NIKE BOYS.........Okocha a part of us
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by GlorifiedTunde(m): 1:20pm
Who else would it be?
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by sod09(m): 1:20pm
Jostico:very true
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by Iamnobody: 1:20pm
If okocha was white and still playing he’ll be with more than Neymar and mbappe in today’s transfer market. Dude is a legend.
Nigeria is blessed with so many living legends mehn.
There’s a Nigerian doing massively well in every field.
I mean every field of life mehn
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by eezeribe(m): 1:20pm
Ambassador of small teams...
|Re: ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years by Kaxmytex(m): 1:20pm
Nice
American New Hp g7 Laptop. 60k / To Predict Win Match And Steps To Making Money From 1960BET In Nigeria. A Must / 1960bet Partner Sign Up Visit Here
