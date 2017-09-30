Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / ‘jay Jay Okocha’ Voted Bolton’s Best Player Over The Last 20 Years (1351 Views)

According to the club ‘@OfficialBWFC’, Okocha emerged the best after fans had voted him amongst the five (5) players nominated.







Campo came in fifth in the excerpted votes, while Finnish goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen came in fourth. Djorkaeff was third and former England forward, Kevin Davies, who made 400 appearances for the club, came in second just behind the African football legend.

just imagine this guy ain't from Africa. "pro I remain loyal " 7 Likes

Best player to never be recognized.. I mean individually he was on par with Ronaldo De Lima and Zidane.. 1 Like

who else , the most skillful African footballer Ever! � 6 Likes

Jostico:

just imagine this guy ain't from Africa. "pro I remain loyal " I wish Okocha was so serious and passionate about football when he was very young and initial stage of his career. I wish Okocha was so serious and passionate about football when he was very young and initial stage of his career.

What is Jay Jays Nationality?



Like for Biafra

Share for Nigeria 2 Likes

Jay .

Very true

No hates plz, Okocha was a phenomenal, like or hate on him...He's a true legend... 5 Likes

Tolexander:

I wish Okocha was so serious and passionate about football when he was very young and initial stage of his career. I wish hhe had considered going to bigger teams after his stint at PSG. I think Okocha just loved playing football and didn't care much about the monetary aspect or the fame. I wish hhe had considered going to bigger teams after his stint at PSG. I think Okocha just loved playing football and didn't care much about the monetary aspect or the fame. 4 Likes

Omo ni yen. ...... He left records there, thats why His name keep ringing bell. I wonder what record buhari is leaving for his unborn generation. Abacha's name is still yet to be cleared. 1 Like

Great guy

Legendary JayJay

Amazing

The Master Dribbler...congrats! 1 Like

African's pride. Nigeria demigod 1 Like

LEGEND!!!! 1 Like

"So good they named him twice". So true! 1 Like

Tolexander:

I wish Okocha was so serious and passionate about football when he was very young and initial stage of his career.

Are you thinking that he started playing at an old age? Lol, see me see trouble,Are you thinking that he started playing at an old age?



One of Nigerian players problem is lack of good agents, imagine if okocha had George Mendes or Riaola as his agent, hw would have been better placed in good clubs and where he would have made more money and gathered fame

NIKE BOYS.........Okocha a part of us

Who else would it be?

Jostico:

just imagine this guy ain't from Africa. "pro I remain loyal " very true very true

If okocha was white and still playing he’ll be with more than Neymar and mbappe in today’s transfer market. Dude is a legend.



Nigeria is blessed with so many living legends mehn.



There’s a Nigerian doing massively well in every field.



I mean every field of life mehn

Ambassador of small teams...