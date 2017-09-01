Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' (17928 Views)

I'M ATTRACTED TO INTELLIGENCE. Don't get me wrong, a perfectly crafted body will certainly get my attention, but I'll get bored with it. I will always do. I need you to outsmart me. Make me feel like I could learn from you, grow with you. Do that and you can have me forever.



Source; Ebonyi State House of Assembly member, Maria Ude Nwachi, who is the lawmaker representing Afikpo North East Constituency, has revealed the main quality that attracts her very much. Taking the her Facebook account, the active social media lawmaker revealed that other qualities may attract her to the individual but they will definitely bore her with time but anyone that has intelligence can have her forever. Below is what she wrote;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/ebonyi-lawmaker-maria-ude-nwachi-reveals-qulaity-that-she-is-attracted-to.html 3 Likes 1 Share

have you......? that list is not complete sister add huge pocket....... so broke guys can go hustle to make us proud......or remain in their lane with out a girlfriend 4 Likes

Is this not the woman with PhD in crime,women trafficking and prostitution ring, imagine Nigeria is fuckkked 26 Likes 3 Shares

Everyone wants a spouse they can look up to and learn from.

Believe me after marriage we will get tired of just the body.

If u r doubting me, ask ur parents, they can explain better.

That's y we are having a lot of divorce these days, people don't just want to see beyond the physical. 40 Likes 3 Shares

How many times? 1 Like 2 Shares

Wallai she don dey advertise herself







Oya where are our intelligent men looking for independent woman to marry







Ngbeke must be ngbeke no matter the number of attempts at upgrade ngbeke!Ngbeke must be ngbeke no matter the number of attempts at upgrade 11 Likes 1 Share

profolaolu:

Is this not the woman with PhD in crime,women trafficking and prostitution ring, imagine Nigeria is fuckkked



O ji ikpu ya akpata ego....Wetin come be your own? onye ngbu! O ji ikpu ya akpata ego....Wetin come be your own? onye ngbu! 9 Likes

nwaanambra1:

ngbeke!





Ngbeke must be ngbeke no matter the number of attempts at upgrade



Can we see your wife? Can we see your wife? 6 Likes

I perfectly fit in... How do I reach her please? 2 Likes 1 Share

Next please

She is talking as if she doesn't like Ogologoamu. 7 Likes

biacan:

have you......? that list is not complete sister add huge pocket....... so broke guys can go hustle to make us proud......or remain in their lane with out a girlfriend

What of Ogologoamu, don't you need it also?. What of Ogologoamu, don't you need it also?.

ogologoamu:



What of Ogologoamu, don't you need it also?. hahahahahahahahahaha know kill me with laugh abeg hahahahahahahahahaha know kill me with laugh abeg

ogologoamu:



What of Ogologoamu, don't you need it also?. hahahahahahahahahaha know kill me with laugh abeg hahahahahahahahahaha know kill me with laugh abeg

IkpuMmiri:

[s][/s]



O ji ikpu ya akpata ego....Wetin come be your own? onye ngbu! See ipob with frustration and depression, atoole ole







When IPod heard that KANU has ran into his hole See ipob with frustration and depression, atoole oleWhen IPod heard that KANU has ran into his hole 10 Likes 1 Share

Mtsheww

CastedDude:

Idiotic attention seekers every where! Go to Harvard or join Mensa or go to oau (Obafemi Awolowo University) Idiotic attention seekers every where! Go to Harvard or join Mensa or go to oau (Obafemi Awolowo University) 3 Likes

Yea..intelligence is d word plus a beautiful pocket





Who the fvck is she again?



Mschteeeew See her mouth like.........."You can have me"Who the fvck is she again?Mschteeeew 2 Likes

See as she dey talk as if she just received an award of "world's smartest female".



This one wey dem they use her body anyhow for house of assembly, dey find intelligent and smart man wey she go use him glory.



Hoeniranu. 10 Likes 2 Shares

What about Nigeria's money? Are you not attracted to that? Was that not the reason you ventured into politics?



Dey deceive yourself! 1 Like 1 Share

Ebonyi matter weak me.

yes

so what of my Ègbón Buhari,you mean he can't attract you



*AburoBuhari*

I am highly intelligent, with a body like hers, she will have a lot to learn from me.. 3 Likes 1 Share

biacan:

have you......? that list is not complete sister add huge pocket....... so broke guys can go hustle to make us proud......or remain in their lane with out a girlfriend proud indeed....





broke gal proud indeed....broke gal 2 Likes

issorite they are coming

This woman has more popularity than the Ebonyi State Governor... Always on the news, has something to say about everything... Na wa o