|Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by CastedDude: 1:36pm
Ebonyi State House of Assembly member, Maria Ude Nwachi, who is the lawmaker representing Afikpo North East Constituency, has revealed the main quality that attracts her very much. Taking the her Facebook account, the active social media lawmaker revealed that other qualities may attract her to the individual but they will definitely bore her with time but anyone that has intelligence can have her forever. Below is what she wrote;
I'M ATTRACTED TO INTELLIGENCE. Don't get me wrong, a perfectly crafted body will certainly get my attention, but I'll get bored with it. I will always do. I need you to outsmart me. Make me feel like I could learn from you, grow with you. Do that and you can have me forever.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/ebonyi-lawmaker-maria-ude-nwachi-reveals-qulaity-that-she-is-attracted-to.html
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by biacan(f): 1:38pm
have you......? that list is not complete sister add huge pocket....... so broke guys can go hustle to make us proud......or remain in their lane with out a girlfriend
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by profolaolu: 1:39pm
Is this not the woman with PhD in crime,women trafficking and prostitution ring, imagine Nigeria is fuckkked
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by akinade28(f): 1:39pm
Everyone wants a spouse they can look up to and learn from.
Believe me after marriage we will get tired of just the body.
If u r doubting me, ask ur parents, they can explain better.
That's y we are having a lot of divorce these days, people don't just want to see beyond the physical.
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by IkpuMmiri(f): 1:39pm
How many times?
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by Skywolf(m): 1:40pm
Wallai she don dey advertise herself
Oya where are our intelligent men looking for independent woman to marry
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by nwaanambra1: 1:41pm
ngbeke!
Ngbeke must be ngbeke no matter the number of attempts at upgrade
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by IkpuMmiri(f): 1:41pm
profolaolu:
O ji ikpu ya akpata ego....Wetin come be your own? onye ngbu!
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by IkpuMmiri(f): 1:42pm
nwaanambra1:
Can we see your wife?
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by TheTrueApostle: 1:47pm
I perfectly fit in... How do I reach her please?
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by SweetJoystick(m): 1:50pm
Next please
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by ogologoamu: 1:51pm
She is talking as if she doesn't like Ogologoamu.
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by ogologoamu: 1:52pm
biacan:
What of Ogologoamu, don't you need it also?.
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by biacan(f): 1:57pm
ogologoamu:hahahahahahahahahaha know kill me with laugh abeg
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by biacan(f): 1:57pm
ogologoamu:hahahahahahahahahaha know kill me with laugh abeg
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by profolaolu: 1:59pm
IkpuMmiri:See ipob with frustration and depression, atoole ole
When IPod heard that KANU has ran into his hole
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by meezynetwork(m): 2:04pm
Mtsheww
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by goldrushbooks: 2:10pm
CastedDude:
Idiotic attention seekers every where! Go to Harvard or join Mensa or go to oau (Obafemi Awolowo University)
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by MhizzAJ(f): 3:36pm
Yea..intelligence is d word plus a beautiful pocket
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by LesbianBoy(m): 3:36pm
See her mouth like.........."You can have me"
Who the fvck is she again?
Mschteeeew
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by Flashh: 3:37pm
See as she dey talk as if she just received an award of "world's smartest female".
This one wey dem they use her body anyhow for house of assembly, dey find intelligent and smart man wey she go use him glory.
Hoeniranu.
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by Bolustical: 3:37pm
What about Nigeria's money? Are you not attracted to that? Was that not the reason you ventured into politics?
Dey deceive yourself!
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by abbaapple: 3:37pm
Ebonyi matter weak me.
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by Bolustical: 3:37pm
yes
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by AburoBuhari: 3:37pm
so what of my Ègbón Buhari,you mean he can't attract you
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by Badgers14: 3:37pm
I am highly intelligent, with a body like hers, she will have a lot to learn from me..
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by oshe11(m): 3:39pm
biacan:proud indeed....
broke gal
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by robosky02(m): 3:39pm
issorite they are coming
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by MissChievous199(f): 3:39pm
This woman has more popularity than the Ebonyi State Governor... Always on the news, has something to say about everything... Na wa o
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by Yusfunoble(m): 3:39pm
|Re: Maria Ude Nwachi: 'I Am Attracted To Intelligence, With It, You Can Have Me' by shurley22(f): 3:40pm
so she's trying to say her single status is cos she hasn't come across anyone that's intelligent??
Yea right! Tell me what I don't know...
Keep waiting ehn....
Don't check yourself well...
