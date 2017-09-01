₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by GibsonB: 3:36pm
US Based Singer Sade Adu's Transgender Son Shows Off His Face Full With Beards
The person your seeing above was a woman or lady, warrefa!! Nigeria US based music veteran Sadu Ade's transgender son (Former woman now man) seems to be doing well in his Procedures, he shared just shared some photos on himself with his face full with beards.
More here---
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/us-based-nigerian-singer-sadu-ades.html
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by Niyeal(m): 3:45pm
Crazy
2 Likes
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 3:46pm
Handsomely Beautiful
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by julietkcee(f): 3:50pm
Fine girl
1 Like
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by Papiikush: 3:50pm
Kids like these are one of the reasons why I support abortion.
25 Likes
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 3:51pm
Neymar jr
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by wickyyolo: 3:53pm
Handsome lost son.
1 Like
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by MasViews: 3:54pm
uzoclinton:
fixed
1 Like
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by emerald2014(f): 3:55pm
let she he enjoy jare
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by Jiang(m): 4:19pm
He is still a chick no matter how manly he pretends to be. All the soft areas will still be soft
7 Likes
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 4:34pm
Whatever suits him or her....
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 4:35pm
Hmmmm. When you think you have seen it all.
Hmmmm. When you think you have seen it all.
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by tomdon(m): 4:35pm
Irritating
Does she now have a dick??
She's still being fvcked with long dicks and claiming man. Mcheew
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by wisecicero(m): 4:36pm
Why he/she no show us his/her chest?
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by ihatebuhari(f): 4:37pm
Wow im so happy for him
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 4:37pm
Wow! See technology. I really don't grab how everything works down there now. I try to imagine but come up blank.
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by temmytopsy1(f): 4:37pm
he/she should just show us his/her chest na
something is fishy about that chest
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 4:37pm
Abasha! Iranu!
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 4:38pm
Hope say you dey menstruate
Mickailia kor Mickey Mouse ni
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 4:38pm
A guy getting it from the other side.......irritating.....
I guess im brain don dey reset to factory setting
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:38pm
Na wa oo
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by joystickextendr: 4:38pm
urh it is well...
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 4:38pm
tomdon:I actually wanna know d answer to that question
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by kolnel: 4:38pm
Maybe that’s why he’s in love with a dog
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by JamesReacher(m): 4:39pm
Adaumunocha:Heard of Google?
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by koning: 4:39pm
E go make sense if he/she dates only gay men. As in being gay instead of lesbian. A gay man will knack her in the butthole while looking at those beards thinking he's doing it with a man.
Problem solved.
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by martineverest(m): 4:40pm
jesu nojie!
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by Moganajoe: 4:40pm
GibsonB:
Lost son!
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 4:41pm
JamesReacher:Indeed I have. The thought never occurred to me until now. Thx
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by PastorOluT(m): 4:41pm
God please help our confused generation
1 Like
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by oloriooko(m): 4:42pm
Adoju tini omo ake
|Re: Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) by fvckme(f): 4:42pm
Abomination...
Spit out
