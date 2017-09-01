Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mickailia Ila Adu And His Bearded Face (Photos) (8124 Views)

US Based Singer Sade Adu's Transgender Son Shows Off His Face Full With Beards



The person your seeing above was a woman or lady, warrefa!! Nigeria US based music veteran Sadu Ade's transgender son (Former woman now man) seems to be doing well in his Procedures, he shared just shared some photos on himself with his face full with beards.



More here---

http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/us-based-nigerian-singer-sadu-ades.html The person your seeing above was a woman or lady, warrefa!! Nigeria US based music veteran Sadu Ade's transgender son (Former woman now man) seems to be doing well in his Procedures, he shared just shared some photos on himself with his face full with beards.More here---

Crazy 2 Likes

Handsomely Beautiful 5 Likes 1 Share

Fine girl 1 Like

Kids like these are one of the reasons why I support abortion. 25 Likes

Neymar jr

Handsome lost son. 1 Like

uzoclinton:

Handsomely Beautiful insane wasted sperm



fixed fixed 1 Like

let she he enjoy jare

He is still a chick no matter how manly he pretends to be. All the soft areas will still be soft 7 Likes

Whatever suits him or her....

Hmmmm. When you think you have seen it all.





Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank.

Irritating



Does she now have a dick??

She's still being fvcked with long dicks and claiming man. Mcheew

Why he/she no show us his/her chest?

Wow im so happy for him

Wow! See technology. I really don't grab how everything works down there now. I try to imagine but come up blank.

he/she should just show us his/her chest na





something is fishy about that chest

Abasha! Iranu!





Hope say you dey menstruate



Mickailia kor Mickey Mouse ni Hope say you dey menstruateMickailia kor Mickey Mouse ni

A guy getting it from the other side.......irritating.....



I guess im brain don dey reset to factory setting

Na wa oo

urh it is well...

tomdon:

Irritating



Does she now have a dick??

She's still being fvcked with long dicks and claiming man. Mcheew I actually wanna know d answer to that question I actually wanna know d answer to that question

Maybe that’s why he’s in love with a dog

Adaumunocha:

Wow! See technology. I really don't grab how everything works down there now. I try to imagine but come up blank. Heard of Google? Heard of Google?

E go make sense if he/she dates only gay men. As in being gay instead of lesbian. A gay man will knack her in the butthole while looking at those beards thinking he's doing it with a man.





Problem solved.

jesu nojie!

Lost son! Lost son!

JamesReacher:

Heard of Google? Indeed I have. The thought never occurred to me until now. Thx Indeed I have. The thought never occurred to me until now. Thx

God please help our confused generation 1 Like

Adoju tini omo ake