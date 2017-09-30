Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) (7128 Views)

As spotted in Jos today



Fashion or Madness?

Lalasticlala comman see new style

Di's na mami water oo 1 Like









She must be the NICKI MINAJ of Jos



GO GIRL! Its not madness..as long she knows how to take good care of her weave or whatever they call it..She must be the NICKI MINAJ of JosGO GIRL! 1 Like

Stupidity. This is what happens when your head is filled with just oxygen. Zero brain. 3 Likes

Seen it all... Vacating this planet. 17 Likes 1 Share

Thankful that is not my head so I give zero fu...;ck.

Nonsense

So someone cannot hav a weird hairstyle in peace again?

Why will you snap someones pic without their consent?

why cnt people jst mind their fvcking business?



It cost $0 to mind your Goddamn fvcking business. 9 Likes 1 Share

High time people started minding their business 7 Likes

Put her on a scale she might weigh the size of a camel with that hair

MasViews:

So someone cannot hav a weird hairstyle in peace again? Abi. This something that me i can do. Why can't i wear the hair in peace? Not like she's disturbing anybody. People get on my nerves. Abi. This something that me i can do. Why can't i wear the hair in peace? Not like she's disturbing anybody. People get on my nerves.

Op why can't you just mind your business like the little boy holding a plate in the pic. 1 Like

This one really weak me 2 Likes

They should just help her to find rope or tube e don turn to broom one time niyen..









Operation sweep Jos clean.. 1 Like

the worse tin is na boy moni she waste so oooo



broke ladies

Karashika

Keep Jos clean

Shes am ogbanje...

Less is more

Am sure she's not comfortable



The person that made the hair tried 1 Like

Very dangerous,that thing can kill her,if she mistakenly steps on those braids,na neck breaker.

Funny !

Girls sha



Operation keep jos clean SeriouslyOperation keep jos clean

Smile, ladies don't just know when to stop when it comes to fashion.



delzbaba:

Very dangerous,that thing can kill her,if she mistakenly steps on those braids,na neck breaker. Really dangerous when not packed in a bun. If she's on a bike and the braids fly due to the wind and gets hooked to another moving vehicle, I don't wanna imagine what'll happen How does she even sleep at night with thisReally dangerous when not packed in a bun. If she's on a bike and the braids fly due to the wind and gets hooked to another moving vehicle, I don't wanna imagine what'll happen

girls and their wahala

For her mind now oooooooo

person cannot. do her marmaid water style in peace again person cannot. do her marmaid water style in peace again

Thank God she still have money to withdraw after paying for the hair.

She needs it