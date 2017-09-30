₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos)
|Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Cutezt(m): 3:57pm
As spotted in Jos today
Fashion or Madness?
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Cutezt(m): 3:59pm
Lalasticlala comman see new style
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by akinade28(f): 4:01pm
Di's na mami water oo
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:01pm
Its not madness..as long she knows how to take good care of her weave or whatever they call it..
She must be the NICKI MINAJ of Jos
GO GIRL!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Papiikush: 4:04pm
Stupidity. This is what happens when your head is filled with just oxygen. Zero brain.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Papiikush: 4:04pm
Seen it all... Vacating this planet.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 4:06pm
Thankful that is not my head so I give zero fu...;ck.
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by loneatar: 4:06pm
Nonsense
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by MasViews: 4:21pm
So someone cannot hav a weird hairstyle in peace again?
Why will you snap someones pic without their consent?
why cnt people jst mind their fvcking business?
It cost $0 to mind your Goddamn fvcking business.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 4:23pm
High time people started minding their business
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by drunkcow(m): 4:26pm
Put her on a scale she might weigh the size of a camel with that hair
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Safiaa(f): 4:29pm
MasViews:Abi. This something that me i can do. Why can't i wear the hair in peace? Not like she's disturbing anybody. People get on my nerves.
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by TheControversy: 4:42pm
Op why can't you just mind your business like the little boy holding a plate in the pic.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 4:48pm
This one really weak me
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Dopeyomi(m): 4:48pm
They should just help her to find rope or tube e don turn to broom one time niyen..
Operation sweep Jos clean..
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by oshe11(m): 4:49pm
the worse tin is na boy moni she waste so oooo
broke ladies
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by tolugar: 4:51pm
Karashika
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Jennifer89(f): 4:51pm
Keep Jos clean
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 4:52pm
Shes am ogbanje...
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:52pm
Less is more
Am sure she's not comfortable
The person that made the hair tried
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by delzbaba(m): 4:53pm
Very dangerous,that thing can kill her,if she mistakenly steps on those braids,na neck breaker.
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 4:53pm
Funny !
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 4:53pm
Girls sha
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by sod09(m): 4:54pm
Seriously
Operation keep jos clean
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by PastorOluT(m): 4:54pm
Smile, ladies don't just know when to stop when it comes to fashion.
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Yuneehk(f): 4:55pm
How does she even sleep at night with this
delzbaba:Really dangerous when not packed in a bun. If she's on a bike and the braids fly due to the wind and gets hooked to another moving vehicle, I don't wanna imagine what'll happen
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by olatade(m): 4:57pm
girls and their wahala
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 4:57pm
For her mind now oooooooo
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 4:57pm
person cannot. do her marmaid water style in peace again
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Memories12411: 4:59pm
Thank God she still have money to withdraw after paying for the hair.
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by dust144(m): 4:59pm
She needs it
|Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by joystickextendr: 5:00pm
issokay
