Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Cutezt(m): 3:57pm
As spotted in Jos today

Fashion or Madness?

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Cutezt(m): 3:59pm
Lalasticlala comman see new style

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by akinade28(f): 4:01pm
Di's na mami water oo

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:01pm
grin

Its not madness..as long she knows how to take good care of her weave or whatever they call it.. wink

She must be the NICKI MINAJ of Jos grin

GO GIRL!

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Papiikush: 4:04pm
Stupidity. This is what happens when your head is filled with just oxygen. Zero brain.

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Papiikush: 4:04pm
Seen it all... Vacating this planet.

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 4:06pm
Thankful that is not my head so I give zero fu...;ck.
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by loneatar: 4:06pm
Nonsense
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by MasViews: 4:21pm
So someone cannot hav a weird hairstyle in peace again?
Why will you snap someones pic without their consent?
why cnt people jst mind their fvcking business?

It cost $0 to mind your Goddamn fvcking business.

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 4:23pm
High time people started minding their business

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by drunkcow(m): 4:26pm
Put her on a scale she might weigh the size of a camel with that hair

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Safiaa(f): 4:29pm
MasViews:
So someone cannot hav a weird hairstyle in peace again?
Abi. This something that me i can do. Why can't i wear the hair in peace? Not like she's disturbing anybody. People get on my nerves.
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by TheControversy: 4:42pm
Op why can't you just mind your business like the little boy holding a plate in the pic. undecided

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 4:48pm
This one really weak me

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Dopeyomi(m): 4:48pm
They should just help her to find rope or tube e don turn to broom one time niyen..




Operation sweep Jos clean..

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by oshe11(m): 4:49pm
the worse tin is na boy moni she waste so oooo

broke ladies
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by tolugar: 4:51pm
Karashika
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Jennifer89(f): 4:51pm
Keep Jos clean
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 4:52pm
Shes am ogbanje...
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:52pm
Less is more
Am sure she's not comfortable

The person that made the hair tried

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by delzbaba(m): 4:53pm
Very dangerous,that thing can kill her,if she mistakenly steps on those braids,na neck breaker.
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 4:53pm
Funny !
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 4:53pm
Girls sha cheesy

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by sod09(m): 4:54pm
Seriously shocked
Operation keep jos clean
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by PastorOluT(m): 4:54pm
Smile, ladies don't just know when to stop when it comes to fashion.
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Yuneehk(f): 4:55pm
How does she even sleep at night with this
delzbaba:
Very dangerous,that thing can kill her,if she mistakenly steps on those braids,na neck breaker.
Really dangerous when not packed in a bun. If she's on a bike and the braids fly due to the wind and gets hooked to another moving vehicle, I don't wanna imagine what'll happen lipsrsealed
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by olatade(m): 4:57pm
girls and their wahala
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 4:57pm
For her mind now oooooooo cheesy grin grin cheesy cheesy grin grin grin cheesy grin grin cheesy
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 4:57pm
undecided person cannot. do her marmaid water style in peace again
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by Memories12411: 4:59pm
Thank God she still have money to withdraw after paying for the hair.
Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by dust144(m): 4:59pm
She needs it

Re: Lady Rocks Very Long Braid To ATM In Jos (Photos) by joystickextendr: 5:00pm
issokay

