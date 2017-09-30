₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by dumebiifeanyi: 8:33pm
A pastor was allegedly caught red-handed having a thre*some with 2 married members of his church in Cameroon. Below is a footage obtained by PoliticsNGR showing the three lovers being beaten and smeared with mud by a mob, shortly before their arrest.
See photos and video below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/30/pastor-caught-thresome-2-married-women-photosvideo/
Watch the video HERE
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by Paperwhite(m): 8:34pm
Chai! god of men.SMH!
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by biacan(f): 8:38pm
SMH
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by obinna58(m): 8:56pm
Booked
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by Explorerx: 10:05pm
Shame
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by Wizdray: 10:05pm
Alright
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by contactmorak: 10:05pm
Wow
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by hopetope: 10:05pm
This is serious, and tomorrow is sunday
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by point5: 10:05pm
Failed generation...
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by OliviaPope(f): 10:05pm
having threesomes is a criminal offence in Cameroon ?
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by Friedyokes: 10:05pm
Is a business sturvs
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by JazzMode: 10:05pm
This one no be pastor naa!
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by kennygee(f): 10:06pm
Not everyone who says "Lord Lord" will inherit the Kingdom of God.
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by soberdrunk(m): 10:06pm
A young man killed "75"(seventy five) people in Norway, he was caught and treated with the utmost respect and none of his human rights was violated, he even came to court in a white suit and gave speech, in Africa these three 'consenting' adults were caught having 'fun' and they are treated worst than animals.........
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by MaconAwire(m): 10:06pm
THREE.SOME HEALING
GOD IS WATCHING IN HD
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by femi4: 10:06pm
Where is the video link?
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by Itimkpataka2: 10:06pm
Nawa ooh. Why parade them? Are they not matured adult that can do anything whatsoever with their lives. Wadfuq
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by whisper88(m): 10:06pm
Why are they being arrested? Are they not adults or where they raping themselves
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by gloriousPro: 10:06pm
space for sale
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by awesomet1(m): 10:06pm
Africa
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by Donald3d(m): 10:06pm
I am a Christian who loves God ,but I still don't understand the reason for their arrest ,except its against the law of the land,they have no right to be arrested.
Leave him with God to deal with him,
As for the married women ,this is what happens when you are in the "my pastor said" crew ,you run to your pastor for every little prayer.
Nobody wants to build personal relationship with the Holy Spirit anymore.
I don't tire
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by deepwater(f): 10:07pm
rbernaldo2:
Y
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by davit: 10:07pm
Was the man raping them? If not, then how is this a crime? Some people no get work sha.
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by ebbo: 10:07pm
Pastors with sex re like, some one pls help with that ojuku meme
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by dopechoks(m): 10:07pm
rbernaldo2:sense fall on you
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by SirLakes: 10:07pm
Spit
The vid is disgusting
Dead bosoms Anyanma.
....................
Bet why d arrest, no be dem give him free holes to drill abi d man use juju on dem
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by LexngtonSteele: 10:07pm
Insha Allah... In the name of Amadioha, Chukwu Alabiabia, i will be a Pastor one day...
Get free tithe money, free fvcks....while i can't be questioned by their husbands?
Theology School, here i come!
|Re: Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad by josephine123: 10:08pm
Na wa o
