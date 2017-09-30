Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Cameroonian Pastor Caught Having Three-some With 2 Married Women, Paraded Unclad (20641 Views)

See photos and video below;

Watch the video A pastor was allegedly caught red-handed having a thre*some with 2 married members of his church in Cameroon. Below is a footage obtained by PoliticsNGR showing the three lovers being beaten and smeared with mud by a mob, shortly before their arrest.See photos and video below;Watch the video HERE 1 Like 3 Shares

god of men.SMH! Chai!god of men.SMH! 2 Likes

This is serious, and tomorrow is sunday 3 Likes

Failed generation...

? having threesomes is a criminal offence in Cameroon 14 Likes 2 Shares

Is a business sturvs 2 Likes

This one no be pastor naa!

Not everyone who says "Lord Lord" will inherit the Kingdom of God. 2 Likes 1 Share

A young man killed "75"(seventy five) people in Norway, he was caught and treated with the utmost respect and none of his human rights was violated, he even came to court in a white suit and gave speech, in Africa these three 'consenting' adults were caught having 'fun' and they are treated worst than animals......... 28 Likes 1 Share

THREE.SOME HEALING





GOD IS WATCHING IN HD

Where is the video link?

Nawa ooh. Why parade them? Are they not matured adult that can do anything whatsoever with their lives. Wadfuq 3 Likes

Why are they being arrested? Are they not adults or where they raping themselves 11 Likes 1 Share

I am a Christian who loves God ,but I still don't understand the reason for their arrest ,except its against the law of the land,they have no right to be arrested.

Leave him with God to deal with him,



As for the married women ,this is what happens when you are in the "my pastor said" crew ,you run to your pastor for every little prayer.



Nobody wants to build personal relationship with the Holy Spirit anymore.



I don't tire 3 Likes

Free the pastor nor





Was the man raping them? If not, then how is this a crime? Some people no get work sha. 2 Likes

Pastors with sex re like, some one pls help with that ojuku meme 1 Like

Free the pastor nor



sense fall on you sense fall on you 4 Likes





The vid is disgusting

Dead bosoms Anyanma.





Bet why d arrest, no be dem give him free holes to drill abi d man use juju on dem SpitThe vid is disgustingDead bosoms Anyanma.....................Bet why d arrest, no be dem give him free holes to drill abi d man use juju on dem 1 Like

Insha Allah... In the name of Amadioha, Chukwu Alabiabia, i will be a Pastor one day...



Get free tithe money, free fvcks....while i can't be questioned by their husbands?



Theology School, here i come! 2 Likes