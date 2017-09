A pastor was allegedly caught red-handed having a thre*some with 2 married members of his church in Cameroon. Below is a footage obtained by PoliticsNGR showing the three lovers being beaten and smeared with mud by a mob, shortly before their arrest.See photos and video below;Watch the video HERE

A young man killed "75"(seventy five) people in Norway, he was caught and treated with the utmost respect and none of his human rights was violated, he even came to court in a white suit and gave speech, in Africa these three 'consenting' adults were caught having 'fun' and they are treated worst than animals.........