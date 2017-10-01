₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 9:23pm On Sep 30
WE ARE OUR BROTHERS' KEEPERS
It was needful to proscribe IPOB.
We don't want them hurting themselves.
God bless Nigeria
Lauretta Onochie
@Laurestar
https://mobile.twitter.com/Laurestar/status/913700466118283264
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:25pm On Sep 30
The pigs and idiots will not like this.
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by nototribalist: 9:26pm On Sep 30
Wetin dey funny here.?
No matter how much this lizard(laureta) drinks in Aso Rock, it can never be like crocodile.
I know Afonjas are on their way coming.
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 9:27pm On Sep 30
Though it seems funny on the surface, the message us deeper than the simple cartoon.
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by giftq: 9:28pm On Sep 30
Abagworo:
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by Tolexander: 9:29pm On Sep 30
Lol
There is a great message in this cartoon.
Nnamdi Kanu was really pushing this boys to do what will destroy them.
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by hatchy: 9:33pm On Sep 30
This woman sef!
Remember that Buhari won't remain in government for ever.
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 9:36pm On Sep 30
Utter rubbish
One may think he or she is ridiculing a tribe on social media just to satisfy the zombies of Nigeria...
But they are only embarrassing themselves
Their families and their generation
There is a wind of real change blowing
Consciousness of Nigerian masses is being awakened
Very soon... Something just have to give
Take that to the bank
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 9:37pm On Sep 30
Tolexander:
We know you are a fool already
Just stop showing us everyday
Na by force to notice you
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 9:40pm On Sep 30
madridguy:
The pigs and zombies don't know what to like or what is liking them
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by petergriffin: 9:40pm On Sep 30
Thats funny
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by Tolexander: 9:42pm On Sep 30
ZombieTAMER:Na me be the cause of your misfortune?
Better look for something good doing with your miserable life, instead of noticing my activities!
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:43pm On Sep 30
ZombieTAMER:
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 10:03pm On Sep 30
Tolexander:
A nonentity has no opinion
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by Tolexander: 10:05pm On Sep 30
ZombieTAMER:Thank God you know that you have no opinion!
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by yarimo(m): 10:46pm On Sep 30
LAURETTA ONOCHIE that is very very true may you live long
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by ogologoamu: 11:09pm On Sep 30
madridguy:
Buhari's baboons and monkeys always disgracing themselves. They have forgotten that their military once left Boko Haram and throw bomb in the IDP camp.
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 11:22pm On Sep 30
nototribalist:There is a great message here.
Ashi the palm wine mistress better listen.
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by CharlotteFlair(f): 11:25pm On Sep 30
Useless drunkard of a woman! While little Zara is busy laundering her Fathers image, this saggy olosho is busy making more enemies for the dullard.
I can't even begin to imagine how the suicide bomber from Yola detests the sight of her in the villa.
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by Throwback: 11:27pm On Sep 30
[quote author=giftq post=60986539][/quote]
What is our business if IPOB are not terrorists under British law?
Does it stop the gallant Nigerian Army from neutralizing terrorists who are recorded to have promised to burn down the country and ensure no single life is left?
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by CharlotteFlair(f): 11:28pm On Sep 30
Lauretta Onochie is in dire need of liposuction of the face. #UgliestWomanInTheVilla
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by Throwback: 11:29pm On Sep 30
ZombieTAMER:
Something is giving already, ambulances are picking up dead terrorists who were under command to burn down the country.
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 12:40am
Throwback:Tell buhari to continue killing unarmed Christians
Whose only crime was to agitate for referendum and restructuring
Either with Fulani herdsmen or Fulani Nigerian army... Buhari final resting place on earth is in the Hague
Keep beating the drums for buhari
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by haykayjay(m): 12:44am
Happy Independence Day
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by agbangam: 12:46am
E-Ipobs will go crazy gan
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by Throwback: 1:32am
ZombieTAMER:
Please don't leave out their terrorism. If you like yell Christian from morning till night, terrorism is terrorism regardless of religion.
There is a difference between civil agitation and a wide scale campaign for anarchy and genocide.
Christians who wanted to burn down the country on account of a lawful arrest?
Christians who were under command and oath to commit genocide?
Christians who vowed that a national army of different tribes and religion will be massacred if they venture into the SouthEast region?
Let this type of Christians perish before they can carry out their dastardly acts. The more they come out to wage anarchy, the more they will return to dust.
Kindly refrain from revising history. You were gloating all over, promoting terrorism, and propagating videos of how terrorists will deal with the country. Now bear the agony of not speaking out and condemning a mad man that brought with him enough affliction to cater to all those who would follow his path to perdition.
Hypocrites like you beat drums that led to the successful revelation of the terrorists brewing within, and you have our utmost gratitude in helping to create awareness that ensured such depraved lunatics were eternally neutralized.
Terrorists have no human rights regardless of their religion.
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by OjukwuWarBird: 5:06am
But I never saw a gun in the hands of IPOB members
So where did this goat got her information from.?
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by MasterKim: 5:22am
hatchy:Does dat Fb look real to u?
Well, u can whine over it. Who cares
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by emmyspark007(m): 5:23am
ogologoamu:His supporters are blood thirsty barbarians who killed innocent people including corpers just because he didn't win election. Nemesis will catch up with them. I remember when boko haram started and they were only attacking churches and killed so many Christians living in the north, and so many of their people weren't bothered but like play like play the tide changed and bh no longer attack churches but now kill their own people. Karma is a bitch
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by BrutalJab: 5:46am
Lauretta Onochie face is like that of a use tampon - FFK 2017
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by IwantToShashe(m): 5:51am
CharlotteFlair:
Charlotte
|Re: IPOB Cartoon Shared By Lauretta Onochie (Photos) by kingcypress: 5:55am
Yam leg, albino, hunchback, urine lickers, brainwashed individuals, flat heads, potor-potor republic, terrorists, developers, etc
