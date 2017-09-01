

Security operatives also recovered the suspects’ locally made gun that uses Ak47 ammunition among other dangerous weapons they used during their operations.

According to TheNation, some of the suspects are from Benue State and they have no residential house in Lagos and Abuja. When they operate in Abuja and Lagos, they would take the snatched cars to Port Harcourt to sell.

The four-man gang has members in Lagos, Enugu, Benue and Port Harcourt. When they want to operate in each state they call their members to prepare that they were coming.

They used to operate in a Commando way and each member has specific role to play. They have mechanic, rewire, painter, and a member whose role is to perfect customs papers, vehicle number plates and good receivers.

Innocent buyers address them as car dealers without car shops, yet they claimed to be buying the cars from Cotonou and other West African countries and abroad.

One of the gang members named Joseph (Joe) had been arrested more than three times, charged to court and remanded in prison and, at times convicted, yet, he always secures freedom to join his members.

In his confession, Monday said: “We used women prostitute to get information on how police are looking for us and the position of the victims after the operation.

We used to sleep in hotels that are not well patronized and located in a remote area and at times the owners of the hotels and their staff assist us with information and private accommodation for which we pay special money.”



