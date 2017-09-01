₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by activistjohnny: 2:35am
27-year-old commercial bus driver based in Benue State, Monday Otupa and three others, Joseph Oriyan, 27, Basil Fabian 39 and Mike Onazi, 34, were arrested for armed robbery and car snatching in different parts of Nigeria.
Security operatives also recovered the suspects’ locally made gun that uses Ak47 ammunition among other dangerous weapons they used during their operations.
According to TheNation, some of the suspects are from Benue State and they have no residential house in Lagos and Abuja. When they operate in Abuja and Lagos, they would take the snatched cars to Port Harcourt to sell.
The four-man gang has members in Lagos, Enugu, Benue and Port Harcourt. When they want to operate in each state they call their members to prepare that they were coming.
They used to operate in a Commando way and each member has specific role to play. They have mechanic, rewire, painter, and a member whose role is to perfect customs papers, vehicle number plates and good receivers.
Innocent buyers address them as car dealers without car shops, yet they claimed to be buying the cars from Cotonou and other West African countries and abroad.
One of the gang members named Joseph (Joe) had been arrested more than three times, charged to court and remanded in prison and, at times convicted, yet, he always secures freedom to join his members.
In his confession, Monday said: “We used women prostitute to get information on how police are looking for us and the position of the victims after the operation.
We used to sleep in hotels that are not well patronized and located in a remote area and at times the owners of the hotels and their staff assist us with information and private accommodation for which we pay special money.”
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/we-use-prostitutes-to-get-information.html
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by activistjohnny: 2:37am
n criminal in Nigeria will go scot free.
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by 9inches(m): 3:05am
Ope o
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by 9inches(m): 3:16am
Nothing ;Dfor NCAN on this one.
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by Onedibe1: 12:29pm
Kk
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by Franzinni: 12:30pm
Los crimilales del mundo! See thier face like face ....imagine all thier girlfriends go dey use iphonex thinking they are dating big boys ...Kai. I envy no body men!!!
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by MiguelKingII(m): 12:30pm
Nawa oo
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by ikept(m): 12:32pm
Every day for d "Ole", n 1 day for d "Onile".
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by Assman: 12:32pm
Chai
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by sam4(m): 12:32pm
Please who defined "ASEWO"? Devil has been using them from the ages
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by JimD(m): 12:32pm
Crime helps crime.
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by chyy5(m): 12:32pm
Python should start dancing immediately
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by baddosky1: 12:32pm
Benue (esp Tiv) people are a real problem esp here in Abuja. 85% of their males are into drinking and crime while 98% of their women into olosho work!
1 Like
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by fratermathy(m): 12:33pm
That is a known fact na. Prostitutes work together with criminals.
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:34pm
Nigeria police also use them to jail You! Shikena!
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by Antoeni(m): 12:34pm
Crime doesn't pay,the end will surely come,face d law
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by mallamsule: 12:37pm
Terrible
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by Buksz: 12:37pm
hmmm, God helps me to be contentend with the little I have. Happy sunday and Independant Day.
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by Marxv: 12:38pm
Bad market for oloshos
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by fvckme(f): 12:38pm
One condom each would have avoided all this miscreants
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by dust144(m): 12:45pm
Seriously
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by shakswealth(m): 12:51pm
baddosky1:
Idiot, thunder fire ur left balls, dont say trash when u knw nothing. Among the names listed above, did u see any Tiv name? fool!!! I hate flatinos for their wrong assumptions... Don't paint a particular tribe black when u know nothing about them. Once again, u are a FOOL...
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by 12345baba: 12:52pm
Chai
|Re: We Use Prostitutes To Get Information – Armed Robbers (Photo) by DrOgunbuyide(m): 12:52pm
activistjohnny:Up Chelsea! Criminals
#bring Back Our Girls Campaign / Lagos Pastor Arrested With 1.978KG Heroin In Luggage / 7 Killed, 27 Injured As Female Suicide Bomber Rocks Damaturu
