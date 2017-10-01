Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) (3126 Views)

Here in plateau state,Bairiki ladi local government

many security personnel has been deployed here since yesterday heavy patrol going on here

we pray for peace



state your report from your state





For now, streets seem safe, everyone doing their thing consciously, I'm still at alert tho, No Shaking! here in abj, nothing much. Though the hausas threatened us few weeks ago before the jumat prayer, i guess they aint holding it down.. maybe.

Since yesterday a lot of igbos refused to open shops. No one is going to hurt them.



Although we have a problem with the igboes in the east, we have none with the igbos in the north. 1 Like

Since yesterday a lot of igbos refused to open shops. No one is going to hurt them.



Although we have a problem with the igboes in the east, we have none with the igbos in the north. You don't have any problem with Igbos in the east You don't have any problem with Igbos in the east 15 Likes 1 Share

Normal day. Where are those lawyers from he South East that claimed mayhem against the Igbo in the north? I want to see them by the end of today

You don't have any problem with Igbos in the east

We do.



Everyone does.



We do.

Everyone does.

They're loud, brash, violent, xenophobic, paranoid, abusive, conspiratorial, greedy, sneaky, brutish, nasty, devious, uncouth, unwashed, uncultured, savage, barbaric, fickle, feral, myopic, shallow, illiterate, and irritable.

Abuja is calm as normal....

People going about their normal schedule.

Nigerians attending church services and sellers doing their business with no fear.



One Nigeria

God bless us all 1 Like

Click like if there's no difference from other days in ur area. 16 Likes

blood of buhari









my 2017th post! blood of buharimy 2017th post! 6 Likes 1 Share

Then cut all ties with them. Give them their Biafra



You can make it easier for them by listing



1. IGBO

2. YORUBA

3. HAUSA.



Don't put Hausa in number one otherwise they will take all the votes.



Then cut all ties with them. Give them their Biafra

Post this on any social Media and ask people to tell you which tribe is best described as thus.

You can make it easier for them by listing

1. IGBO
2. YORUBA
3. HAUSA.

Don't put Hausa in number one otherwise they will take all the votes.

You will be shocked by the results because 99% of people from other tribes will pick Hausa and even Hausas due to their high level of literacy in written English will vote for Hausa.







Here in Jerusalem





The RAM I bought yesterday is also celebrating it's Independence..







It has finally escaped!









6 Likes

My area is always boring, the only change is little kids kicking a round object all about

boys dey scatter concoction rice for here





happy independence fellow countrymen 2 Likes

Cool and serene ib

Isiokay

People are just going to church.. No touch of green sef.



#WeAreAllWeHave

absolutely nothing. it's like any other day 1 Like

Boring 1 Like

Mtcheeewwwww, nothing is happening here. Everywhere is just boring. 1 Like

People are still in church, and others are in the kitchen, so streets are empty, I guess from 12 noon the streets will be busy







You all are invited. Very dry in my area, but we want to kill 2 chickens and make peppersoupYou all are invited.

Nothing will happen Nigeria is one.











Nigeria unity is non negotiable, 1 Like

I am balling for here oo.

Nothing here in ayobo.except for this local church beside my house with their annoying noise

Me I am just waiting for the new TSTV abeg shey e don reach your area?! 1 Like

Okay

Since yesterday a lot of igbos refused to open shops. No one is going to hurt them.



Although we have a problem with the igboes in the east, we have none with the igbos in the north.

Have u drank mud again?.....



How can u have problem with someone far away from u



Havee problem with ones near u...



Still on biafra referendum and collapse of the zoo Have u drank mud again?.....How can u have problem with someone far away from uHavee problem with ones near u...Still on biafra referendum and collapse of the zoo 4 Likes 1 Share

