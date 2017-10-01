₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by poh10(m): 6:20am
Here in plateau state,Bairiki ladi local government
many security personnel has been deployed here since yesterday heavy patrol going on here
we pray for peace
state your report from your state
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by Epositive(m): 6:28am
here in abj, nothing much. Though the hausas threatened us few weeks ago before the jumat prayer, i guess they aint holding it down.. maybe.
For now, streets seem safe, everyone doing their thing consciously, I'm still at alert tho, No Shaking!
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by ExInferis(m): 6:38am
Since yesterday a lot of igbos refused to open shops. No one is going to hurt them.
Although we have a problem with the igboes in the east, we have none with the igbos in the north.
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by Tenkobos(m): 6:52am
ExInferis:You don't have any problem with Igbos in the east
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by Campusity: 6:56am
Normal day. Where are those lawyers from he South East that claimed mayhem against the Igbo in the north? I want to see them by the end of today
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by ExInferis(m): 7:25am
Tenkobos:
We do.
Everyone does.
They're loud, brash, violent, xenophobic, paranoid, abusive, conspiratorial, greedy, sneaky, brutish, nasty, devious, uncouth, unwashed, uncultured, savage, barbaric, fickle, feral, myopic, shallow, illiterate, and irritable.
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by xtianh(m): 7:30am
Abuja is calm as normal....
People going about their normal schedule.
Nigerians attending church services and sellers doing their business with no fear.
One Nigeria
God bless us all
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by solid3(m): 7:31am
Click like if there's no difference from other days in ur area.
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by Epositive(m): 7:43am
ExInferis:
blood of buhari
my 2017th post!
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by Tenkobos(m): 8:59am
ExInferis:Then cut all ties with them. Give them their Biafra
ExInferis:Post this on any social Media and ask people to tell you which tribe is best described as thus.
You can make it easier for them by listing
1. IGBO
2. YORUBA
3. HAUSA.
Don't put Hausa in number one otherwise they will take all the votes.
You will be shocked by the results because 99% of people from other tribes will pick Hausa and even Hausas due to their high level of literacy in written English will vote for Hausa.
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by Narldon(f): 9:04am
Here in Jerusalem
The RAM I bought yesterday is also celebrating it's Independence..
It has finally escaped!
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by Opistorincos(m): 9:04am
My area is always boring, the only change is little kids kicking a round object all about
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by dionysus7: 9:05am
boys dey scatter concoction rice for here
happy independence fellow countrymen
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by babyfaceafrica: 9:05am
Cool and serene ib
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by autotrader014(m): 9:05am
Isiokay
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by Chuvin22(m): 9:05am
People are just going to church.. No touch of green sef.
#WeAreAllWeHave
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by Ermacc: 9:06am
absolutely nothing. it's like any other day
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by meezynetwork(m): 9:06am
Boring
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by MEILYN(m): 9:06am
Mtcheeewwwww, nothing is happening here. Everywhere is just boring.
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by frenzyduchess(f): 9:07am
People are still in church, and others are in the kitchen, so streets are empty, I guess from 12 noon the streets will be busy
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by justi4jesu(f): 9:07am
Very dry in my area, but we want to kill 2 chickens and make peppersoup
You all are invited.
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by fk001: 9:07am
Nothing will happen Nigeria is one.
Nigeria unity is non negotiable,
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by Partnerbiz3: 9:07am
I am balling for here oo.
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by Adiola(f): 9:07am
ExInferis:myndd44
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by tobimillar: 9:07am
Nothing here in ayobo.except for this local church beside my house with their annoying noise
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by maticdamian: 9:07am
Me I am just waiting for the new TSTV abeg shey e don reach your area?!
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by flimzy24: 9:07am
ExInferis:. Look into my eye... U ar a slowpoke.
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by lelvin(m): 9:08am
Okay
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by Asidethetruth: 9:08am
ExInferis:
Have u drank mud again?.....
How can u have problem with someone far away from u
Havee problem with ones near u...
Still on biafra referendum and collapse of the zoo
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by onyeezeigbo: 9:08am
ExInferis:I know you are talking about the the hausas in the north ,you people have murder Nigerian citizens more than any tribe in Nigeria.you people that see blood as a red paint
|Re: October 1st, Independence Day In Your Area (Live Updates) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:08am
Adamasingba Stadium Ibadan.
Governor asked us to be here by 7am, lol Oga still never show
