|Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by contactmorak: 8:46am
For Singing that Enugu has Nigeria's Best Governor,Fans Come For Young Act Weflo
Young singer Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna, popularly known as Weflo, has praised Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as the best governor in Nigeria in his newly released hit song.
The artiste who just dropped the song, Elele (meaning Beautiful and Transparent), added that Enugu is also the best state in the country.
In the song, Weflo said, “It [Enugu] is advanced educationally, technologically, economically. He(the governor…) no dey owe salary.”
Weflo extremely praised the people of Enugu state in the song highlighting their exemplary characters, while capturing the beauty of the state all in one song that you may be tempted to visit there after listening.
Elele has gone viral on the Web and is currently also being downloaded on oloempire.com, the artiste label’s website, according to a Punch newspaper report.http://punchng.com/ugwuanyi-is-nigerias-best-gov-singer-weflo-says-in-new-song/
However, some online fans have come for the young singer for making such a bold statement. While some agreed with his statement and insist the song is very nice, others blasted him owing to their disagreement with his statement.
Weflo, who is signed to OLO Empire Entertainment, recently posted photos of him showing off at a recent award ceremony in a limousine. The pictures had sparked debate on social media
Checkout some of the reactions and the song below..
Listen to the song HERE
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by contactmorak: 8:46am
Who agrees?
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by veekid(m): 2:32pm
E no concern me; abeg any news on TSTV launching today?
6 Likes
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by fuckerstard: 2:33pm
Uh?
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by Leez(m): 2:34pm
contactmorak:ugwuanyi best what lmaoo is ds dude serious? yes enugu is dope bt dts tanx to sullivan's hard work
8 Likes
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by EzePromoe: 2:34pm
Mtschewww!!!! I'm more disappointed in those who reacted to the Singer's post than the Singer himself and the weakling in Enugu government house. Them no yab the failed artiste well to my satisfaction. Best governor oshi
4 Likes
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by Gotze1: 2:35pm
Who knows this one? Is he a musician? Which music him dey sing?
1 Like
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by lelvin(m): 2:35pm
Okay
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by ahnaija: 2:35pm
I see
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by RIPEnglish: 2:35pm
Enugu that is looked like a modern village? please said something else
1 Like
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by XaintJoel20(m): 2:35pm
All na means to earn a living...
Even Buhari self get praise singers..
Means to survive...
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by Adaumunocha(f): 2:36pm
Anambra has the best governor in the southeast.
1 Like
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by BuhariNaWah: 2:37pm
But somebody sang ENUGU GIRLS DEM LIKE TO DO and heaven did not fall
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by costandi(m): 2:38pm
Op, use this when next you want to advertise.
4 Likes
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by Nawteemaxie(m): 2:38pm
"Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna"
*NFI*
"Newly Found Idiot", should be a more deserving appellation.
2 Likes
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by lonngmann(m): 2:40pm
BuhariNaWah:Maybe because that is true...
And he put disclaimer there...as long as you get money to groove..
Which will apply to most ladies anyway
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by MrImole(m): 2:42pm
He would have been right but....
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by Dearlord(m): 2:42pm
Hmmm.!
if I kidnap this boy now them go say I don starte
Who get dat Jonathan MAME where em put hand for mouth
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by Perge(m): 2:42pm
Adaumunocha:The drunkard?
1 Like
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by BuhariNaWah: 2:43pm
lonngmann:
Badt guy
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by Kolababe: 2:45pm
This guy is good sha. He captured the essence of that state in a a few minutes song. #respect
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by bobbybrains(m): 2:45pm
veekid:
My brother I just tire oh. Give us news wey concern prsn. #TSTV Launching.
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by Haphard(m): 2:46pm
veekid:
I already made a post of the launch time buh NL mod no gree push am go front page faa...
2 Likes
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by Opakan2: 2:46pm
Adaumunocha:
LIES!!
Ebonyi has the best governor in SE, more work, less talk unlike the others who don't know more than ugwu, rice and yam propaganda yet Idps in Anambra and other SE states are going hungry every blessed day.
1 Like
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by Niponamac: 2:46pm
...
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by loadedvibes: 2:48pm
Lol
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by modelmike7(m): 2:50pm
jobless fans
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by Satansadvocate(m): 2:50pm
Enugu state that is corruption ravaged.
The award goes to anambra,those guys from there are perfect
like for Anambra,share for Enugu
ps:am from Enugu
3 Shares
|Re: Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React by userplainly(m): 2:51pm
Gotze1:don't mind the unknown fool, he orchestrated the whole story to promote himself...... I WILL NEVER LISTEN TO HIM EVEN BY MISTAKE
1 Like
