Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Weflo "Elele": Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna Says Enugu Has Best Governor. Fans React (7447 Views)

Weflo, Artiste Causes Stir At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards / Omoni Oboli's Hubby Orders Her Back Home As She Shows Off Her Butt, Fans React / Chidinma Okeke Reacts To Her Leaked Video. Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

For Singing that Enugu has Nigeria's Best Governor,Fans Come For Young Act Weflo



Young singer Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna, popularly known as Weflo, has praised Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as the best governor in Nigeria in his newly released hit song.



The artiste who just dropped the song, Elele (meaning Beautiful and Transparent), added that Enugu is also the best state in the country.



In the song, Weflo said, “It [Enugu] is advanced educationally, technologically, economically. He(the governor…) no dey owe salary.”



Weflo extremely praised the people of Enugu state in the song highlighting their exemplary characters, while capturing the beauty of the state all in one song that you may be tempted to visit there after listening.



Elele has gone viral on the Web and is currently also being downloaded on oloempire.com, the artiste label’s website, according to a Punch newspaper report.



However, some online fans have come for the young singer for making such a bold statement. While some agreed with his statement and insist the song is very nice, others blasted him owing to their disagreement with his statement.



Weflo, who is signed to OLO Empire Entertainment, recently posted photos of him showing off at a recent award ceremony in a limousine. The pictures had sparked debate on social media





Checkout some of the reactions and the song below..



Listen to the song Young singer Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna, popularly known as Weflo, has praised Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as the best governor in Nigeria in his newly released hit song.The artiste who just dropped the song, Elele (meaning Beautiful and Transparent), added that Enugu is also the best state in the country.In the song, Weflo said, “It [Enugu] is advanced educationally, technologically, economically. He(the governor…) no dey owe salary.”Weflo extremely praised the people of Enugu state in the song highlighting their exemplary characters, while capturing the beauty of the state all in one song that you may be tempted to visit there after listening.Elele has gone viral on the Web and is currently also being downloaded on oloempire.com, the artiste label’s website, according to a Punch newspaper report. http://punchng.com/ugwuanyi-is-nigerias-best-gov-singer-weflo-says-in-new-song/ However, some online fans have come for the young singer for making such a bold statement. While some agreed with his statement and insist the song is very nice, others blasted him owing to their disagreement with his statement.Weflo, who is signed to OLO Empire Entertainment, recently posted photos of him showing off at a recent award ceremony in a limousine. The pictures had sparked debate on social mediaCheckout some of the reactions and the song below..Listen to the song HERE

Who agrees?

E no concern me; abeg any news on TSTV launching today? 6 Likes

Uh?

contactmorak:

Who agrees? ugwuanyi best what lmaoo is ds dude serious? yes enugu is dope bt dts tanx to sullivan's hard work ugwuanyi best whatlmaoo is ds dude serious? yes enugu is dope bt dts tanx to sullivan's hard work 8 Likes

Mtschewww!!!! I'm more disappointed in those who reacted to the Singer's post than the Singer himself and the weakling in Enugu government house. Them no yab the failed artiste well to my satisfaction. Best governor oshi 4 Likes

Who knows this one? Is he a musician? Which music him dey sing? 1 Like

Okay

I see

Enugu that is looked like a modern village? please said something else 1 Like

All na means to earn a living...





Even Buhari self get praise singers..





Means to survive...

Anambra has the best governor in the southeast. 1 Like

But somebody sang ENUGU GIRLS DEM LIKE TO DO and heaven did not fall





and heaven did not fall 7 Likes 1 Share

Op, use this when next you want to advertise. 4 Likes



*NFI*

"Newly Found Idiot", should be a more deserving appellation. "Nkogbu Franklin Ikenna"*NFI*"Newly Found Idiot", should be a more deserving appellation. 2 Likes

BuhariNaWah:

But somebody sang ENUGU GIRLS DEM LIKE TO DO and heaven did not fall Maybe because that is true...

And he put disclaimer there...as long as you get money to groove..



Which will apply to most ladies anyway Maybe because that is true...And he put disclaimer there...as long as you get money to groove..Which will apply to most ladies anyway

He would have been right but....

Hmmm.!

if I kidnap this boy now them go say I don starte

Who get dat Jonathan MAME where em put hand for mouth

Adaumunocha:

Anambra has the best governor in the southeast. The drunkard? The drunkard? 1 Like

lonngmann:



Maybe because that is true...

And he put disclaimer there...as long as you get money to groove..



Which will apply to most ladies anyway

Badt guy Badt guy

This guy is good sha. He captured the essence of that state in a a few minutes song. #respect

veekid:

E no concern me; abeg any news on TSTV launching today?

My brother I just tire oh. Give us news wey concern prsn. #TSTV Launching. My brother I just tire oh. Give us news wey concern prsn. #TSTV Launching.

veekid:

E no concern me; abeg any news on TSTV launching today?

I already made a post of the launch time buh NL mod no gree push am go front page faa... I already made a post of the launch time buh NL mod no gree push am go front page faa... 2 Likes

Adaumunocha:

Anambra has the best governor in the southeast.

LIES!!



Ebonyi has the best governor in SE, more work, less talk unlike the others who don't know more than ugwu, rice and yam propaganda yet Idps in Anambra and other SE states are going hungry every blessed day. LIES!!Ebonyi has the best governor in SE, more work, less talk unlike the others who don't know more than ugwu, rice and yam propaganda yet Idps in Anambra and other SE states are going hungry every blessed day. 1 Like

...

Lol

jobless fans

Enugu state that is corruption ravaged.





The award goes to anambra,those guys from there are perfect





like for Anambra,share for Enugu





ps:am from Enugu 3 Shares