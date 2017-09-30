₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,911 members, 3,826,091 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 03:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style (7108 Views)
PUBLIC HOLIDAY: Nigeria’s 57th Independence Celebration / "I Come, I Came And I Concer": Lady Says As She Celebrates After Her Final Exams / OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Aare2050(m): 10:36am
The management, staff and students of the prestigous citadel of learning, on Friday the 30th of September celebrated the Nigerian independence ahead of the Sunday October 1st celebration.
On this year celebration, the school through the students made a loving and sweet cake in "green white green" to mark the countries national flag.
Also, the student also made a colourful and powerful parade to celebrate with Nigeria.
The national anthem was recited in the three major languages of the Nigerians. Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.
The theme of this year celebration is "unity in diversity" students wrote beautiful poems to lift Nigeria and show how proud they are to be a Nigerian.
God bless Nigeria
God bless EMIS
Cc: lalasticlala
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Aare2050(m): 10:37am
More
4 Likes
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by madridguy(m): 10:40am
Ilali amam Nigeria, Insha Allah
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Aare2050(m): 10:41am
N more
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Aare2050(m): 11:15am
parade
1 Like
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Aare2050(m): 11:18am
Staff n students
1 Like
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Bari22(m): 11:22am
lovely
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Johnemeka247: 1:37pm
Ok
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by MurderEnglish(m): 1:37pm
Even though the government seems discombobulated, every body should embrace peace, seize this opportunity to make merry and be happy for the life you are living today.
Happy Independence to my fellow country men.
1 Like
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by morikee(m): 1:38pm
.
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Edopesin(m): 1:38pm
i thought they will ask if am muslim
1 Like
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Thermodynamics(m): 1:38pm
What is there to celebrate about Nigeria?
Dirty Rubbish country.
Well, they can celebrate, after all most of the politician eating and killing Nigeria are hausa Muslims, they can celebrate Nigeria if they want.
Spits on Nigerian flag...
1 Like
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by coolshegs10(m): 1:38pm
happy independence
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Robisky001: 1:40pm
Seems like it's the Northerns that are just celebrating the independence day.
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by MasViews: 1:41pm
Edopesin:
Keep 'thoughting' mr 'thoughter'
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by bukynkwuenu: 1:42pm
I stood by eco bank main market onitsha on Friday and sighted a man standing under the hot sun... shouting buy Nigerian flag n green white green hat n wrist band...
but to my greatest surprise,he shouted for like 3hours n nobody stopped to price the flag talk more of buying...thats when I confirmed that this country needs to be sincere in their one Nigeria chants
Happy Independence to northern Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Hashimyussufamao(m): 1:42pm
some will still wail, fantastic one there oojee
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by MasViews: 1:42pm
Robisky001:
Did those people looks like northerners to you?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by abdelrahman: 1:43pm
Happy independence,for nigeria to be good Ajumose gbogbo wa ni,we need detribalised non nepotism/favoritism leaders in this country for it to be great,and i wish to tell you that both APC and PDP,the wrath of God is on both of them and all our current leaders.
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by scofieldsimba(m): 1:44pm
Congrats..
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Robisky001: 1:45pm
MasViews:Okay. Afonja Muslims, if that makes you happy.
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by abdelrahman: 1:45pm
Robisky001:so the north are the only muslims in nigeria?,stop reasoning through yansh.
1 Like
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by toms55(m): 1:46pm
Innocent kids, they don't know now that the government entirely doesn't give poo about anyone but they will know later , so was I deceived that we are the leaders of tomorrow we had that in mind with zeal, we would march on every independence day at the national stadium singing the national anthem out loud .... And today nko wetin be gain? Nonsense government mtchewwww
2 Likes
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by SWORD419: 1:46pm
wow, Alhamdulillah, may Allah (s.w.t) move this dis nation forward
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by dominique(f): 1:47pm
Hope the cake tastes better than it looks
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Robisky001: 1:52pm
abdelrahman:Yes,they are. If that leaves a smile on your face.
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by abdelrahman: 1:53pm
Robisky001:chai ignorance.
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by NOETHNICITY(m): 1:54pm
Robisky001:Do this pple seem like northerners to u?
well, I celebrated Independence Day and am not a northerner.
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Jsucre(m): 1:55pm
Edopesin:dey 4get to lock door today
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by nengibo: 1:57pm
Aare2050:The minorities have always been neglected in this tripod Nigeria
|Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by nengibo: 1:58pm
Yoruba Muslims
1 Like
Lagos State Polytechnic Anex Of Part Time Study For Is Now On Sale: / Goverment(general Knowledge/current Affairs Et Cetera / Which Nigeria Universities Diploma Programme Is Out?
Viewing this topic: ogunleye557(m), Adex7004(m), Oyinda32(m), beeholz(f), BuBBley(f), Rophie(f), skies(m), danwilliams4u(m), haywire1, NE555, dimeji877(m), goodman31, Esthefaith(f), ofwest47, Lacomb(m), lancehayat(m), caco(m), UrRealG, temiaseese and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9