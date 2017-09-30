Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style (7108 Views)

The management, staff and students of the prestigous citadel of learning, on Friday the 30th of September celebrated the Nigerian independence ahead of the Sunday October 1st celebration.



On this year celebration, the school through the students made a loving and sweet cake in "green white green" to mark the countries national flag.



Also, the student also made a colourful and powerful parade to celebrate with Nigeria.



The national anthem was recited in the three major languages of the Nigerians. Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.



The theme of this year celebration is "unity in diversity" students wrote beautiful poems to lift Nigeria and show how proud they are to be a Nigerian.



God bless Nigeria

God bless EMIS

Even though the government seems discombobulated, every body should embrace peace, seize this opportunity to make merry and be happy for the life you are living today.

Happy Independence to my fellow country men. 1 Like

i thought they will ask if am muslim 1 Like

What is there to celebrate about Nigeria?

Dirty Rubbish country.

Well, they can celebrate, after all most of the politician eating and killing Nigeria are hausa Muslims, they can celebrate Nigeria if they want.



Spits on Nigerian flag... 1 Like

happy independence happy independence

Seems like it's the Northerns that are just celebrating the independence day.

Edopesin:

i thought they will ask if am muslim





Keep 'thoughting' mr 'thoughter' Keep 'thoughting' mr 'thoughter'

I stood by eco bank main market onitsha on Friday and sighted a man standing under the hot sun... shouting buy Nigerian flag n green white green hat n wrist band...

but to my greatest surprise,he shouted for like 3hours n nobody stopped to price the flag talk more of buying...thats when I confirmed that this country needs to be sincere in their one Nigeria chants





Happy Independence to northern Nigeria I stood by eco bank main market onitsha on Friday and sighted a man standing under the hot sun... shouting buy Nigerian flag n green white green hat n wrist band...but to my greatest surprise,he shouted for like 3hours n nobody stopped to price the flag talk more of buying...thats when I confirmed that this country needs to be sincere in their one Nigeria chantsHappy Independence to northern Nigeria 2 Likes

some will still wail, fantastic one there oojee

Robisky001:

Seems like it's the Northerns that are just celebrating the independence day.



Did those people looks like northerners to you? Did those people looks like northerners to you? 5 Likes 1 Share

Happy independence,for nigeria to be good Ajumose gbogbo wa ni,we need detribalised non nepotism/favoritism leaders in this country for it to be great,and i wish to tell you that both APC and PDP,the wrath of God is on both of them and all our current leaders.

Congrats..

MasViews:







Did those people looks like northerners to you? Okay. Afonja Muslims, if that makes you happy. Okay. Afonja Muslims, if that makes you happy.

Robisky001:

Seems like it's the Northerns that are just celebrating the independence day. so the north are the only muslims in nigeria?,stop reasoning through yansh. so the north are the only muslims in nigeria?,stop reasoning through yansh. 1 Like

Innocent kids, they don't know now that the government entirely doesn't give poo about anyone but they will know later , so was I deceived that we are the leaders of tomorrow we had that in mind with zeal, we would march on every independence day at the national stadium singing the national anthem out loud .... And today nko wetin be gain? Nonsense government mtchewwww 2 Likes

wow, Alhamdulillah, may Allah (s.w.t) move this dis nation forward

Hope the cake tastes better than it looks

abdelrahman:

so the north are the only muslims in nigeria?,stop reasoning through yansh. Yes,they are. If that leaves a smile on your face. Yes,they are. If that leaves a smile on your face.

Robisky001:

Yes,they are. If that leaves a smile on your face. chai ignorance. chai ignorance.

Robisky001:

Seems like it's the Northerns that are just celebrating the independence day. Do this pple seem like northerners to u?



well, I celebrated Independence Day and am not a northerner. Do this pple seem like northerners to u?well, I celebrated Independence Day and am not a northerner.

Edopesin:

i thought they will ask if am muslim dey 4get to lock door today dey 4get to lock door today

Aare2050:

Cc: lalasticlala The minorities have always been neglected in this tripod Nigeria The minorities have always been neglected in this tripod Nigeria