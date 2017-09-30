₦airaland Forum

Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style

Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Aare2050(m): 10:36am
The management, staff and students of the prestigous citadel of learning, on Friday the 30th of September celebrated the Nigerian independence ahead of the Sunday October 1st celebration.

On this year celebration, the school through the students made a loving and sweet cake in "green white green" to mark the countries national flag.

Also, the student also made a colourful and powerful parade to celebrate with Nigeria.

The national anthem was recited in the three major languages of the Nigerians. Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.

The theme of this year celebration is "unity in diversity" students wrote beautiful poems to lift Nigeria and show how proud they are to be a Nigerian.

God bless Nigeria
God bless EMIS
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Aare2050(m): 10:37am
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by madridguy(m): 10:40am
Ilali amam Nigeria, Insha Allah

Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Aare2050(m): 10:41am
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Aare2050(m): 11:15am
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Aare2050(m): 11:18am
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Bari22(m): 11:22am
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Johnemeka247: 1:37pm
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by MurderEnglish(m): 1:37pm
Even though the government seems discombobulated, every body should embrace peace, seize this opportunity to make merry and be happy for the life you are living today.
Happy Independence to my fellow country men.

Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by morikee(m): 1:38pm
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Edopesin(m): 1:38pm
i thought they will ask if am muslim

Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Thermodynamics(m): 1:38pm
What is there to celebrate about Nigeria?
Dirty Rubbish country.
Well, they can celebrate, after all most of the politician eating and killing Nigeria are hausa Muslims, they can celebrate Nigeria if they want.

Spits on Nigerian flag...

Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by coolshegs10(m): 1:38pm
cheesy happy independence
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Robisky001: 1:40pm
Seems like it's the Northerns that are just celebrating the independence day.
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by MasViews: 1:41pm
Edopesin:
i thought they will ask if am muslim



Keep 'thoughting' mr 'thoughter'
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by bukynkwuenu: 1:42pm
grin I stood by eco bank main market onitsha on Friday and sighted a man standing under the hot sun... shouting buy Nigerian flag n green white green hat n wrist band...
but to my greatest surprise,he shouted for like 3hours n nobody stopped to price the flag talk more of buying...thats when I confirmed that this country needs to be sincere in their one Nigeria chants


Happy Independence to northern Nigeria

Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Hashimyussufamao(m): 1:42pm
some will still wail, fantastic one there oojee
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by MasViews: 1:42pm
Robisky001:
Seems like it's the Northerns that are just celebrating the independence day.


Did those people looks like northerners to you?

Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by abdelrahman: 1:43pm
Happy independence,for nigeria to be good Ajumose gbogbo wa ni,we need detribalised non nepotism/favoritism leaders in this country for it to be great,and i wish to tell you that both APC and PDP,the wrath of God is on both of them and all our current leaders.
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by scofieldsimba(m): 1:44pm
Congrats..
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Robisky001: 1:45pm
MasViews:



Did those people looks like northerners to you?
Okay. Afonja Muslims, if that makes you happy.
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by abdelrahman: 1:45pm
Robisky001:
Seems like it's the Northerns that are just celebrating the independence day.
so the north are the only muslims in nigeria?,stop reasoning through yansh.

Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by toms55(m): 1:46pm
Innocent kids, they don't know now that the government entirely doesn't give poo about anyone but they will know later , so was I deceived that we are the leaders of tomorrow we had that in mind with zeal, we would march on every independence day at the national stadium singing the national anthem out loud .... And today nko wetin be gain? Nonsense government mtchewwww

2 Likes

Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by SWORD419: 1:46pm
wow, Alhamdulillah, may Allah (s.w.t) move this dis nation forward
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by dominique(f): 1:47pm
Hope the cake tastes better than it looks
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Robisky001: 1:52pm
abdelrahman:
so the north are the only muslims in nigeria?,stop reasoning through yansh.
Yes,they are. If that leaves a smile on your face.
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by abdelrahman: 1:53pm
Robisky001:
Yes,they are. If that leaves a smile on your face.
chai ignorance.
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by NOETHNICITY(m): 1:54pm
Robisky001:
Seems like it's the Northerns that are just celebrating the independence day.
Do this pple seem like northerners to u?

well, I celebrated Independence Day and am not a northerner.
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by Jsucre(m): 1:55pm
Edopesin:
i thought they will ask if am muslim
dey 4get to lock door today
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by nengibo: 1:57pm
The minorities have always been neglected in this tripod Nigeria
Re: Epitome Model Islamic Schools Celebrates Nigeria 57th Independence In Style by nengibo: 1:58pm
Yoruba Muslims

