Konga



Konga is an online ecommerce website where people can search for goods of almost any kind and order them. Their orders are then processed and delivered to them at their doorstep. As of 2016, konga was worth about $34million and had over 180, 000 users, 80% of them acessing the site via mobile phones. In 2014 konga recieved $25million in a series b funding and $60million in august 2012. Konga was founded by Sim Shagaya in 2012 and is Nigeria’s biggest online shopping mall.



Paga



Paga is a mobile payment service founded by Tayo Oviosu. Customers can use paga to send money to anyone in Nigeria either from their mobile phones or any internet enabled device or through paga agents spread across the country. Founded in 2009, Paga has grown to become one of the most used fintech service in Nigeria. In less than a year after launching operations, paga had accumulated over 32,000 active users and processed transactions worth over $1.6million in volume. As of 2016 it has processed transactions worth over $156 billion. Paga recieved $13million in series B funding in october 2016.



Hotels.ng



Hotels.ng is the brain child of Mark Essien. He noticed the lack of online hotel booking platforms in Nigeria and promptly went ahead to solve it, and hotels.ng was born. It is an online hotel booking platform where you can browse through thousands of hotels and book their desired rooms. In 2015, hotels.ng recieved $1.2million in investment funding. The company has over 5000 hotels in its database and has seen over $2.3million in transactions and had hit a revenue of 480,000 per month in 2014.



Irokotv



Irokotv is an online Nollywood movie streaming website, where users have access to thousands of nollywood movies. Irokotv works on a subscription basis; 3000 Naira per year, though they recently began offering data free downloads at kiosks of their agents scattered throughout Nigeria. Irokotv has over 65,000 subscribers, most of which are located in the diaspora. Launched in December 2011 by Jason Njoku and Bastian Gotter, IrokoTv recieved $8 million from Tiger Global in 2012 and Kinnevik invested $2 million in irokotv. Irokotv has often been called the Netflix of Africa.



Printivo



Printivo was founded in 2013 by three young men; Ibukun oloyede, Oluyomi ojo and Ayodeji Adeogun. According yo Oluyomi Ojo the CEO, he saw a niche that was underserved and that was why he and his cofounders set up printivo.Pritivo is an online do it yourself card design and printing service. It allows users to design the cards of their choice, choosing from lots of available templates, and after designing, order for copies to be printed and sent to their doorstep.In 2015 printivo closed a six figure investment seed from EchoVc and was recently selected among the 20th batch of 500 startups’ program.



Tolet.com.ng



Tolet.com.ng is an online property rental portal where users can search for houses amongst thousands listed and get in touch with agents.. It was founded in 2013 by four visionary young men: Fikayo Ogundipe, Sulaimon Balogun, Oladipo Eludire and Oluwaseyi Ayeni. As of 2016 tolet.com.ng had over 20000 listings on its portal. The company recieced seed funding from Jason Njoku’s SPARK.NG, and in 2016 it raised $1.2 million in series A funding led by malaysia based Frontier Digital ventures.



Jobberman



While many students were fretting over what would befall them after they graduated from school, three men were busy solving the problem. Jobberman, an online jobboard where companies can post job vacancies and the unemployed can find jobs is the work of Opeyemi Awoyemi, Ayodeji Adewunmi and Olalekan Olude.In 2011 a New York based fund with investments in facebook and linkedin became an investor in jobberman. In 2015 One Africa Media acquired a 100% stake in the company. Jobberman was also listed among the top Tech startups by forbes in 2012.



Starting a business in this country is not easy though

unfortunately, yes it take a lot of guts to successfully run a business in Nigeria

I discovered something recently!!



Yorubas are mostly good in Online Business. Check out the number of online Businesses owned by Nigerians, 95% are owned by Yorubas!!



Impressive I must say.



What they lack in High Physical Energy, they cover up mentally. 2 Likes

I discovered something recently!!



Yorubas are mostly good in Online Business. Check out the number of online Businesses owned by Nigerians, 95% are owned by Yorubas!!



Impressive I must say.



You bring tribalism to the business section?

You bring tribalism to the business section?

Keep shut and think deep!!!



What is Tribalistic about my post...



I think there should be a capthcha task before people submit comments!!



Keep shut and think deep!!!

What is Tribalistic about my post...

I think there should be a capthcha task before people submit comments!!

A simple analysis is now tribalistic.

Keep shut and think deep!!!



What is Tribalistic about my post...



I think there should be a capthcha task before people submit comments!!



dont mind him......he must be one of them

Keep shut and think deep!!!



What is Tribalistic about my post...



I think there should be a capthcha task before people submit comments!!



A simple analysis is now tribalistic.

Well, you can't blame me though.



Since you guys have almost ruined the politics section with your tribalism, we need to protect the very few sane sections remaining.



Well, you can't blame me though.

Since you guys have almost ruined the politics section with your tribalism, we need to protect the very few sane sections remaining.

And, I'm not angry at you for your insults.

Well, you can't blame me though.



Since you guys have almost ruined the politics section with your tribalism, we need to protect the very few sane sections remaining.



And, I'm not angry at you for your insults.

It is not an insult... And because Biafra started my moniker doesn't mean I am tribalistic.



It is not an insult... And because Biafra started my moniker doesn't mean I am tribalistic.

You should also learn to profile someone before accusations. Thanks.

While I agree with majority of the companies you have there, please remove Jobberman from the list; it simply does not belong there.



Rather than include Jobberman, I would include Flutterwave--founded by Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and co, flutterwave is Africa's Stripe. Apart from having payment solutions built in house like Barter, flutterwave also powers other payment solutions like Kudi.ai and many more. In fact, their API is so extensible, a lot of people in the payments solution business would prefer to build on it rather than building from scratch. Iyin used to be a co-founder at Andela before he left to start Flutterwave. In the less than 2 years of its existence, Flutterwave has processed over $1B in transactions.



https://techpoint.ng/2017/08/01/flutterwave-raises-10-million-dollars/



While I agree that ToLet.com.ng is growing, I would rather put Paystack up there than ToLet. Paystack was founded by Shola and was the first African company to be funded by Y Combinator. If you don't know YC, please use Google. Some months ago, they crossed processing over N1B monthly. Paystack has also integrated its solution with Shopify and its growing popularity amongst Nigerian merchants is due to its ease of use and very low transaction cost. Paystack charges 1.5% for each transaction it processes and N100 for every payment above N1,500 or N2,500 (I am not sure which one). If you don't think this is a big deal, compare it to the 30% Google and Apple charge to use their payment infrastructure. Did I also mention that their API is sweet to use?



https://blog.paystack.com/the-road-to-1-billion-in-monthly-transaction-volume-at-paystack-2f0ca4b6edbb



While I agree with majority of the companies you have there, please remove Jobberman from the list; it simply does not belong there.

Rather than include Jobberman, I would include Flutterwave--founded by Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and co, flutterwave is Africa's Stripe. Apart from having payment solutions built in house like Barter, flutterwave also powers other payment solutions like Kudi.ai and many more. In fact, their API is so extensible, a lot of people in the payments solution business would prefer to build on it rather than building from scratch. Iyin used to be a co-founder at Andela before he left to start Flutterwave. In the less than 2 years of its existence, Flutterwave has processed over $1B in transactions.

https://techpoint.ng/2017/08/01/flutterwave-raises-10-million-dollars/

While I agree that ToLet.com.ng is growing, I would rather put Paystack up there than ToLet. Paystack was founded by Shola and was the first African company to be funded by Y Combinator. If you don't know YC, please use Google. Some months ago, they crossed processing over N1B monthly. Paystack has also integrated its solution with Shopify and its growing popularity amongst Nigerian merchants is due to its ease of use and very low transaction cost. Paystack charges 1.5% for each transaction it processes and N100 for every payment above N1,500 or N2,500 (I am not sure which one). If you don't think this is a big deal, compare it to the 30% Google and Apple charge to use their payment infrastructure. Did I also mention that their API is sweet to use?

https://blog.paystack.com/the-road-to-1-billion-in-monthly-transaction-volume-at-paystack-2f0ca4b6edbb

Well, this is just my opinion and you can agree or disagree with it.

Thanks for the heads up, these are facts i definitely overlooked. I'll take note of them when updating the post.

I think Yakata.com.ng will soon join the list. They are growing slowly but will sure break the Nigerian market. I like indigenous startups

My tech startup is coming into the elite fold pretty soon.

Listen, these are not tech startups.



These are websites. Just websites.



For example, Microsoft is a tech company, Facebook is not a tech company.



When we talk about ICT, Info, Comm and Tech, some companies are simply Info...e.g Facebook. Some are strictly Comm...e.g MTN, While some combine all, e.g Microsoft which runs Hotmail, Skype,Windows, Xbox, PC, Laptops, etc.



Nigerians would even call Nairaland a TECH company....Illiteracy at it's peak.

While I agree with majority of the companies you have there, please remove Jobberman from the list; it simply does not belong there.



Rather than include Jobberman, I would include Flutterwave--founded by Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and co, flutterwave is Africa's Stripe. Apart from having payment solutions built in house like Barter, flutterwave also powers other payment solutions like Kudi.ai and many more. In fact, their API is so extensible, a lot of people in the payments solution business would prefer to build on it rather than building from scratch. Iyin used to be a co-founder at Andela before he left to start Flutterwave. In the less than 2 years of its existence, Flutterwave has processed over $1B in transactions.



https://techpoint.ng/2017/08/01/flutterwave-raises-10-million-dollars/



While I agree that ToLet.com.ng is growing, I would rather put Paystack up there than ToLet. Paystack was founded by Shola and was the first African company to be funded by Y Combinator. If you don't know YC, please use Google. Some months ago, they crossed processing over N1B monthly. Paystack has also integrated its solution with Shopify and its growing popularity amongst Nigerian merchants is due to its ease of use and very low transaction cost. Paystack charges 1.5% for each transaction it processes and N100 for every payment above N1,500 or N2,500 (I am not sure which one). If you don't think this is a big deal, compare it to the 30% Google and Apple charge to use their payment infrastructure. Did I also mention that their API is sweet to use?



https://blog.paystack.com/the-road-to-1-billion-in-monthly-transaction-volume-at-paystack-2f0ca4b6edbb



Well, this is just my opinion and you can agree or disagree with it. This one you are mentioning payment processors... are you a banker? This one you are mentioning payment processors... are you a banker?

For every single successful tech startup you see, there are 50 others that have failed