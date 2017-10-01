₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by rusellweb: 10:59am
Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has been at it for weeks, showing off major skin in a bid to pass whatever message across but it seems some people are no longer in her gimmicks.
The actress, again took to IG to share a provocative photo of herself and as always she got some kiss ass comments but some people outrightly called her out on her BS.
2 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by Lawlahdey(f): 11:03am
No be lie say she ugly.
Makeup and filter still no epp her.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by rusellweb: 11:07am
She ugly no b small
11 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by Memphis357(m): 1:46pm
All these actresses wey just full social media so.....
Dia toto go sweet to f**k ooooo... Apart from Tonto Dike's.
7 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by Narldon(f): 1:46pm
Ok
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by tenderlaw(m): 1:46pm
No comments, but front page. Lala, na wa oo
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by oka4ugoo: 1:46pm
Is finishing...
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by lilmax(m): 1:46pm
common sense is def deficient in this one
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by scofieldsimba(m): 1:46pm
Don't blame her...That's all she got...
19 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by blackbeau1(f): 1:46pm
Hence the exposure of body.
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by MurderEnglish(m): 1:47pm
I won't call her ugly, she didn't create herself
But, aunty you no fine at all
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by seanswitch(m): 1:47pm
There more front page worthy things abeg. Who is she?
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by DMerciful(m): 1:47pm
She nor fine nai make her dey show wetin fine for her body na
It's called playing to ur strength
5 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by MistaBabz: 1:47pm
One word "MASQUERADE"
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by anuoluwapo884: 1:47pm
Finishing
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by tetronappa: 1:47pm
FP..... how?
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by daveson07(m): 1:47pm
olosho how market
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by iVentHub(f): 1:48pm
Joke Silva, Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson I know,
What is Moyo Lawal?
4 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by 1Sharon(f): 1:48pm
Has she still got bow legs?
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by yeyerolling: 1:48pm
Jobless pple everywhere
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by Alphasoar(m): 1:48pm
Na so Nigerian scripts dey long reach?
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by Rexhenrex(m): 1:48pm
No be say she too fine abi? hope the person that commented that poo is one of the cutest people a life....her life her business
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by sotall(m): 1:49pm
OK
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by Benitogucci(m): 1:49pm
Na my crush them carry dey do yeye like this?
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by abdelrahman: 1:49pm
She is even ugly dunky,all your Unclad doesn't impress anyone,some wrestlers even use only pant,so what's the heck?
1 Like
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by Bulkwide111: 1:49pm
kk
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by jericco1(m): 1:49pm
Na people wey no fine wear make up pass, even guys don dey wear make up. Hian!
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by lathrowinger: 1:50pm
This girl Anus go make seeeeense
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by rotexteymie(f): 1:50pm
she's a very good actress..
|Re: Fans Slam Moyo Lawal: "No Be Say You Fine Like That" by RexEmmyGee: 1:51pm
.
