Check It On Her Instagram Page:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZqxx8RhqAO/



See Screenshots Of What She Wrote Below:



Check More Via Source:

You Know that you are from a poor home.. you know your family cant afford the fees.... Yet you still applied to a school that pays up to 7 million naira as tuition fees.... When there are so many Federal schools in this country that pay below 50k to chose from...... Sis. You Wicked... 22 Likes 2 Shares

Wow!..Divine mercy @ work. 4 Likes

I pray you excel where others fail... 4 Likes

when God decided to re-write your story 3 Likes

What a miracle 2 Likes

People by and large are good people.

When you believe deep down in your heart that good people exists, good things will come your way even the most unexpected. 2 Likes

Good, this is a good testimony and a miracle to the climax. Let's our politicians and rich guys emulate this attitude of Mrs Dare Ajeni by sponsoring the less privileged. 6 Likes

Then be serious. Don't Bleep around

Let's see what happens in the future sha... No be naija we dey?

So touching 1 Like

Interesting

sound strange but might be true





when favour and mercy speak life become easy...

Congrats



But why will people go for private uni. when they know they can't afford the fees?



Morally speaking, I'm more compelled to assist indigent students of public uni than those of private uni. 1 Like

I don't believe this story and I won't, no matter what anyone says. 1 Like

tolexy123:

Cos you are a lady

tolexy123:

Make i see how dat one dey happen to man







Your hands needs Independence from your brain





Because it's stupidly misguided on what to type!





1 Like

She looks lyk a slay queen

This is how it should be. The person paying shouldn't be the one broadcasting it but the beneficiary. 3 Likes

Second phase of your hardship









If "i were" that sponsor, i will just secure her a job to complete what i have started if possible i will sponsor her MSC and PhD Congratulations on your graduation and welcome to the labour market.Second phase of your hardship

Na by force to go Private School? If you don't have much why not settle for good Federal Unis..But last last, ASUU go make person old for school.



God bless the redeemer and the redeemed!

WE SERVE A LIVING GOD.