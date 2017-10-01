₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by mmb: 11:41am
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by madridguy(m): 11:43am
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
LONG LIFE SAI BABA.
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by Sirjamo: 11:45am
madridguy:Baba oyoyo
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by madridguy(m): 11:46am
Yes ooo my brother.
Sirjamo:
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by voicelez: 12:12pm
Terrorists
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by sunnysunny69(m): 12:13pm
Baba is here
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by easyfem: 12:13pm
Over to u shakau
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by blogbuilder: 12:13pm
it's well
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by Emyres: 12:14pm
Hmmm
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by Balet: 12:14pm
That is my beloved President.
Baba oyoyo.
May God continue to strengthen u sir.
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by castrol180(m): 12:15pm
That is a president. A leader of repute who would never stay idle, doing nothing in the aso rock like one whose wife was wasting our precious resources on gold and the likes. This is a working presido unlike that former inebriated sot who never took time to visit Maiduguri even when the dust was low.
Ride on my president till 2023 long live to you
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by dessz(m): 12:15pm
3 ways to catch a tiger......
Newton's law: allow the tiger to catch u, then u catch the tiger.......
Veerappan's law: kidnap tiger's wife and ask the tiger to surrender.......
Nigerian police Method: catch a cat and beat the hell out of it, until it agrees it is a tiger.......
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by greatiyk4u(m): 12:16pm
Sai. Baba
Your presence commands the respect nd fear that restores peace and sanity as a BULLDOZER FOR CLEANSING CORRUPTION
We await your visit to ENUGU SOONEST
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by clefstone(m): 12:16pm
borno again?
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by femo122: 12:16pm
kindly watch just 2mb so touching
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YT5m9Fn9RBg
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by Amein(m): 12:16pm
Allah ya sauke ka lafiya.
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by CecyAdrian(f): 12:17pm
freeborn76:
Shut up!!
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by NothingDoMe: 12:17pm
clefstone:Na who you dey ask? He has to go and great his boys na. The BH gang.
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by jobaltol: 12:18pm
I conducted an opinion poll on nairaland between september 29, 2017 (9.26pm) and october 1, 2017 (12.22pm). The main discourse was who will the respondents vote for in the 2019 presidential elections between fayose and buhari.
The results of the poll goes thus: fayose (166 votes), buhari ( 26 votes).
This shows that fayose is a preferable presidential candidate than the incumbent president. Although the limitations of this study is that it is an electronic survey which might not be representative of the general population.
Nevertheless, I believe the APC party should look inward and present a better candidate than buhari if they are interested in the presidential seat in 2019.
So to the wider populace, who do you think the APC party should present as their presidential candidate in 2019?
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by Financialfree: 12:18pm
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by naijaisGOOD: 12:18pm
OK good
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by soul2: 12:19pm
Welcome bro buhari, hope say you go enter sambisa
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by WhoBeThisMan: 12:19pm
King of the north
Come to think about it, how many southern state has the president visited since after election?
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by gratiaeo: 12:19pm
Nothing good about this Buhari
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by franchizy(m): 12:19pm
A state GEJ and sambo together with his service chiefs could not visit but Buhari and osinbajo kept visiting this states.
I urge the FG to increase the military presence in the SE now that ipobs are terorist.
We must crush them all while i await the head of their useless criminal and school drop out leader Nnamdi kanu.
God bless PMB
God bless Buratai
God bless the SE Governors
God bless Nigeria.
Our unity is never negotiatable.
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by Bari22(m): 12:20pm
welcome Baba
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by abbaapple: 12:20pm
IPOBIANS will show case themslfs in this threat like water
TERRORIST according to NA
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by soul2: 12:22pm
freeborn76:
Omo ale Yoruba, wetin concern you here now?
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by mallamsule: 12:25pm
easyfem:
|Re: Shettima Awaits Arrival Of President Buhari In Maiduguri: Pics by Asidethetruth: 12:26pm
Hmmmmmmm
We all know what he is coming to do.....
To pay homage to shekau ahead of 2019....
We know what is happening......
Plus chibok girls grand scam....
Evil plotters.....
Spits.........north north north
The enemy shall crumble and die my death.....no evil plan of the enemy will work against us....
The battle isnot for the men of the swift or men of knowledge of understanding but chance happeneth to them all......the grace of God is with us over here
The evil machinatons of the enemy will crumble
