₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,978 members, 3,826,343 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 06:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? (11874 Views)
Rupert Murdoch - The Man Who Decides What The Rest Of Us Should Not Hear / Two Lovers Fall Into Pit Toilet While Fighting & Die Instantly (Graphic) / How Nigeria Has Affected The Rest Of Africa- BBC News (2010) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by BisQuit(m): 12:47pm
Germans have their own way of dealing with their health and hygiene. They have their reputation of being different and hold a great pride for that. Today, know about another unique German thing that will leave you shocked.
THEIR TOILET SEAT
Germans have a very different style of the toilet seat as compared to the toilet seats with the rest of the world. They have their own strange explanation for this very different style of toilet seat.
THE SHELF SHITTER
Well! This unique German poop throne is called the “shelf shitter”. Unlike other toilet seats, it has a unique style which allows the poop to sit there and stare back at you with all its smell until you decide to flush it off all by yourself. It is a ” lay and display ” model which instead of allowing the poop to drop straight into the water, collects it midway to let you examine it.
EXPLANATION
They have a very weird and a very gross explanation to this weird toilet seat. According to them, the design of the toilet seat is linked with their hygiene. After their satisfactory poop session, all they do is first look at it for inconsistencies and possible diseases. If they find some, they take a snap and mail it to their doctor.
USE LESS WATER
German toilet seats, in some ways are better than the other toilet seats. One smart reason is the saving of water. While the Western toilet seat uses two to three gallons of water in one flow, German seats uses less water. Their flush system has two buttons, one for less water and the other for larger supply. This helps us use water only in required amount rather than letting it flow in a go.
THE VIDEO
So, this was all about the very unique German toilet seats and their whole explanation behind this wonderful and somewhat still a smelly idea of hygiene. FYI, they even find this shelf shitter great in picking up their poop for hygiene samples.
Watch the whole video and let us know if you are going to replace your direct plunge it toilet seat with this one?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTxvOj9I0kI
Source=http://unknownfacts.info/2017/09/01/did-you-know-german-toilet-design-is-different-from-rest-of-the-world-this-is-the-wisdom-behind/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by BiafranBushBoy: 12:53pm
I heard shitt business pays more!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by KAYCEEJUNIOR(m): 1:02pm
Haaa as the situation hard for this country, na so our poo dey rock, no mind those slay queens..... If them poo for this kind toilet.... E go knock.... No amount of acid fit devolve am talk less of water. We no want
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by Shelloween(m): 1:03pm
It's all about the sh!t, doesn't matter where, how, what you pass it out into. Sh!t happens, I guess.
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by uboma(m): 1:09pm
I prefer the German design though.
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:35pm
BiafranBushBoy:you can venture into it
2 Likes
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by veekid(m): 5:25pm
Na that USA own we dey use for naija here, you go dey shít like this and your poo go dey splash water for your yansh; too bad
Some settings in Nigeria now make use of the German system, seen it many atimes
8 Likes
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by NotNairalandi(m): 5:25pm
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by hakeem4(m): 5:27pm
uboma:
uzoclinton:
their design is economical for their country, because they are not lucky like Nigeria to have water. But here in Lagos we can easily access our ground water, that's why every individual has a bore hole / well in their house so we can waste water anyhow. While they pay for their water and they've to manage it
4 Likes
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by dessz(m): 5:27pm
u mean we guys will have to sit down to piss
9 Likes
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by Partnerbiz3: 5:27pm
I prefer theirs cos at times i will be shitting and poo water go dey touch ma nyash.
But with this I can poo like in a plate and then flush down.
If i have money i will install theirs..
Theirs is better...
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by AburoBuhari: 5:27pm
since I was born I only know of one toilet design and that's the "shotput"
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by Franchise21(m): 5:28pm
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by FSolar: 5:28pm
Lmao!! You can beat the system. Just turn around to sit before taking a dump! No need to scrub
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by gift01: 5:28pm
This one will house all known toilet diseases
3 Likes
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by uzoclinton(m): 5:28pm
Germans Have Always Bin Smarter
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by pembisco(m): 5:28pm
.
3 Likes
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by Mosebolatan26(f): 5:29pm
So u dunno Germany has less water supply Cus there sea was poisoned during world war
2 Likes
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by doctorkush(m): 5:29pm
this toilet seat isn't meant for Nigerians poo that always super glue the whole closet.. well everything is hard in the country, so its no surprise our shiiit is also stubborn and seeking attention
7 Likes
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by Kaxmytex(m): 5:30pm
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by juman(m): 5:30pm
I dont like the design.
Hmmm.
I have never been to germany.
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by NothingDoMe: 5:31pm
Partnerbiz3:Seconded
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by Netz2(m): 5:32pm
Oh my! When I think I haven't heard or seen enough, this come up! Haha
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by castrol180(m): 5:32pm
Seems I read something like this sometimes ago here on nairaland.
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by martialkin(m): 5:32pm
Am still finding a way to blame the Afonja
2 Likes
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by officialfestus(m): 5:32pm
this one is strong,just imagine person way get running stomach go this kind toilet.... him body go full for poo
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by ENDTIMEgist(m): 5:32pm
lovelygurl, can you confirm it?
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by Abudu2000(m): 5:33pm
Gy
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by seunny4lif(m): 5:35pm
Yes of course
But not all German toilets are like that.
But beers are more cheaper than water
My best part
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by slapandfall(m): 5:35pm
Hmmmm.. Not all the toilets though.
I live in Munich.. Attached are 2 toilets in my house.
One na like that, the other no be like that and I dey poo in peace..
1 Like
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by Mrkumareze: 5:35pm
Na una sabi. This is best toilet for an average naija man
4 Likes
|Re: Do You Know German Toilet Design Is Different From Rest Of The World? by Onyenna(m): 5:36pm
Nshi Nshi!
Nimr Execution Is Latest Unforced Error For Saudi Arabia. / Spanish Industry Minister Resigns Over Panama Leaks / This New Technology Uses Plants To Charge Your Device Via Photosynthesis
Viewing this topic: fulauz(m), Demola66(m), noxy1962(m), smokeydrinky, DesireBenjamin, ChappyChase(m), JennyOfOldstones(f), kulay1(m), mikky4all(m), joinnow, oluemmakay(m), MayorMgbedike(m), youngbest(m), gentl01, RoyalBoutique(m), arabaribiti(m), chiiraq802(m), continentalceo(m), smartman2017, beeff, fabulouskeem(m), Sketch007(m), lawboss, IamforGod, hiscules, EGBAX(m), HisMajesty1(m), UPMIKE, oilcity(m), ademola1333(m), Youceee, Speedo17(m), faridpac2(m), aluko360(m), YoungB1a(m), harusco4real, jenny123, GodsOwnFav, bilazego(m), eakenbor, alexistaiwo, timifizzy(m), jdula, Seunspyder(m), iyeade123, Vycko(f), dunasy(f), felo12(m), webhostbiz, haloyeah(m), onkachi(m), Ocealy(f), Enryking, soti(m), ikesim, safepaulooo, Amaaf(m), Timblaze(m), edimat007(m), snrman(m), simplehidy, maoyinlola, laweenu(m), kingjosephat(m), jayesmalling(m), stolenstone, akins56(m), Assurance1000(f), hakinze00(m), iAudio, LadyJasper, 9hmo(m), 3Dimension, purplejane(f), chinli(m), HonosPearce(m), Iyblings, seunny4lif(m), cosmatika(m), dabossman(m), ishaku4life2012(m), Abidemi918(m), risos, nnenna311, promiseolaoye(m), Joeblis(m), UdoEya(m), FBLJ(m), Goddy4real(m), lokzie, Sall(m), Wizkhalifa2(m), Damola00, spinzagom(m), mubalaita(m), Fianze93(m), fav444(f), STIdesyns(m), SHEYOR(m), Lessonteacher(m), KINGMAKER001(m), olalekan0606(m), AssoJnr, Tingles(m), udemzyudex(m), apata(m), DrWhizy(m), syncACE(m), Adewabdul, LxgIncrediboy(m), ajide99(m), wonderful228, Obudupikin, gbolee, bolinxman, iBanger, Valleoo, princecase, Tholhulhophe(m), hungryboy(m), digitalheadline(m), Pearl05(f), Teaser4(m), cyborg123(m), saddabm(m), gaburellocares(m), planetx13, vincent10(m), DYOUNGMINISTER(m), MichaelSokoto(m), MuskElon, Herriettakamsy, oluvick(m), ashiwajew, PresidentT(m), victorjos, josepn(m), oyeropaul(m), Youcharia(f), Barakojyde(m), oleary(m), ajabani4allah(m), sulaimania2003(m), lunacol(m), kakakibuy, fabulous85, campbelljosh(m), pinpontifashion, PurpleHouse(m), OlaOlabode1104, praiseoski(m), Sunofgod(m), Akinz0126(m), crackhouse(m), blessuyi(m), dokun88, eanestca(m), baggylips(m), sharatech, Somatic(m), damosade(m), sulsak(m), belindar, Lagoseko(m), doublehonor, raayah(f), lokotamak, dmostcheerful(f), stanleyuzoh022, seniorkachion(m), Biggers82(m), martin86(m), kprez, theSpark(m), onunwa21(m), Obodo999(m), fmorrah(m), chigozie391(m), Akolawole(m), savage76(m), KimBerlyie, Jubilent2000, Medicineguy, SamueloAderemi(m), adegunwa4real(m), dumga, chickso43(m), meresse, sekavbasil, Morikaih, Colynx(m), Deztro(m) and 232 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13