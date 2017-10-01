Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) (11435 Views)

live from the Alex ekweme stadium Awka. 7 Likes 1 Share

Anambra obodo oma..



Light of the entire black race, keep the flag flying. 5 Likes

Empty chairs everywhere. 16 Likes

spirits attended the celebration

more pictures 6 Likes 2 Shares

see them,impatience.

expect more pictures.and get ready for heart attack.... 3 Likes

see them,impatience.

expect more pictures.and get ready for heart attack....





Take it easy in the spirit of independence celebration, next thing you'd know the P's and I's will tell you the crowd was imported from Kano, and ask for HD video evidence of when the participants stopped Okada to go to the stadium.



Take it easy in the spirit of independence celebration, next thing you'd know the P's and I's will tell you the crowd was imported from Kano, and ask for HD video evidence of when the participants stopped Okada to go to the stadium.

Easy bro

see them,impatience.

the only people that would attend that event are people whose salaries are tied to the government, not because they wants to attend but because they do not want to lose their job. People who are mandated by their various ministries, to participate or risk being sacked by the government. The idiot in Abuja has killed the joy of one Nigeria from the Eastern people, you won't see the average Anambra man there. What is there to celebrate at the first instance self.

ONE NATION...NIGERIA 6 Likes

This is cool and beautiful. In fact I am driving down there now to join you guys.. 8 Likes

the only people that would attend that event are people whose salaries are tied to the government, not because they wants to attend but because they do not want to lose their job. People who are mandated by their various ministries, to participate or risk being sacked by the government. The idiot in Abuja has killed the joy of one Nigeria from the Eastern people, you won't see the average Anambra man there. What is there to celebrate at the first instance self.

You said it all, nwanne.

You said it all, nwanne.

Tell me one good thing to celebrate about that accursed day - 1st Oct 1960?

the only people that would attend that event are people whose salaries are tied to the government, not because they wants to attend but because they do not want to lose their job. People who are mandated by their various ministries, to participate or risk being sacked by the government. The idiot in Abuja has killed the joy of one Nigeria from the Eastern people, you won't see the average Anambra man there. What is there to celebrate at the first instance self.

you are so wrong Mr broken TV.... thought with numerous diversities but United we stand as one NIGERIA

Take it easy in the spirit of independence celebration, next thing you'd know the P's and I's will tell you the crowd was imported from Kano, and ask for HD video evidence of when the participants stopped Okada to go to the stadium.

Easy bro



Easy bro

lol..I'm not surprised.i saw it coming

Lol

ONE NIGERIA!!

For this hot sun





After a secret meeting with Nnamdi Kanu(dont ask me where coz no answer for you ) we have agreed that 18th November to be declared Mourning Day for python dance (egwu eke) fallen heroes. Remembering them supersedes any election in Igbo land. OGADIMMA

After a secret meeting with Nnamdi Kanu(dont ask me where coz no answer for you) we have agreed that 18th November to be declared Mourning Day for python dance (egwu eke) fallen heroes. Remembering them supersedes any election in Igbo land. OGADIMMA

Thankyou Obiano d ass licker

This is not like last year that the ipob were cursing nigeria.

Eyaa, social media soldiers





And to think they have no development or infrastructures whatsoever to stand alone if atal we decide to carve them out to be on their own is mind boggling.

Na so so gullies, collapsed roads/bridges, abandoned this and that full their land. It is well.



HAPPY INDEPENDENCE NIGERIA!!



GOD BLESS PMB!!



What do you expect when it's not Biafra independence

And to think they have no development or infrastructures whatsoever to stand alone if atal we decide to carve them out to be on their own is mind boggling.

Na so so gullies, collapsed roads/bridges, abandoned this and that full their land. It is well.

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE NIGERIA!!

GOD BLESS PMB!!

GOD BLESS THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA!!

My name is nnamdi kanu, happy Independence Day to us.





Some fools right now. .

Abeg where the grass run go abi na for outside stadium the parade take place

Normally,how many people attend independence day celebrations?

? lol IPOB IPOB IPOB!........ is it not the same people that call Nigerians Animals in a zoo? lol

lol..who are the attendants??..military??. .lol 1 Like

My name is nnamdi kanu, happy Independence Day to us.

Why are you so desperate to be like him

Why are you so desperate to be like him

Let's hear your name..... Leave the escapee alone!!!