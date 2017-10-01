₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by darkdude(m): 12:54pm
live from the Alex ekweme stadium Awka.
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by ruggedized1: 12:56pm
Anambra obodo oma..
Light of the entire black race, keep the flag flying.
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by legitnow: 12:56pm
Empty chairs everywhere.
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:34pm
legitnow:spirits attended the celebration
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by darkdude(m): 1:45pm
more pictures
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by darkdude(m): 1:51pm
see them,impatience.
expect more pictures.and get ready for heart attack....
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by Rawani: 1:56pm
darkdude:
Take it easy in the spirit of independence celebration, next thing you'd know the P's and I's will tell you the crowd was imported from Kano, and ask for HD video evidence of when the participants stopped Okada to go to the stadium.
Easy bro
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by BrokenTV: 2:03pm
darkdude:the only people that would attend that event are people whose salaries are tied to the government, not because they wants to attend but because they do not want to lose their job. People who are mandated by their various ministries, to participate or risk being sacked by the government. The idiot in Abuja has killed the joy of one Nigeria from the Eastern people, you won't see the average Anambra man there. What is there to celebrate at the first instance self.
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by darkdude(m): 2:10pm
ONE NATION...NIGERIA
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by ruggedized1: 2:13pm
This is cool and beautiful. In fact I am driving down there now to join you guys..
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by Xb4Real: 2:13pm
BrokenTV:
You said it all, nwanne.
Tell me one good thing to celebrate about that accursed day - 1st Oct 1960?
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by darkdude(m): 2:13pm
BrokenTV:
you are so wrong Mr broken TV.... thought with numerous diversities but United we stand as one NIGERIA
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by darkdude(m): 2:15pm
Rawani:
lol..I'm not surprised.i saw it coming
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by deepwater(f): 2:18pm
Lol
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 2:18pm
ONE NIGERIA!!
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 2:18pm
For this hot sun
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by WowSweetGuy(m): 2:19pm
Obiano d ass licker
After a secret meeting with Nnamdi Kanu(dont ask me where coz no answer for you ) we have agreed that 18th November to be declared Mourning Day for python dance (egwu eke) fallen heroes. Remembering them supersedes any election in Igbo land. OGADIMMA
Thankyou
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by abdelrahman: 2:19pm
This is not like last year that the ipob were cursing nigeria.
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by Aonkuuse: 2:19pm
legitnow:Eyaa, social media soldiers
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by Opakan2: 2:20pm
What do you expect when it's not Biafra independence
And to think they have no development or infrastructures whatsoever to stand alone if atal we decide to carve them out to be on their own is mind boggling.
Na so so gullies, collapsed roads/bridges, abandoned this and that full their land. It is well.
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE NIGERIA!!
GOD BLESS PMB!!
GOD BLESS THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA!!
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by maxwell767(m): 2:20pm
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by Bonjoro: 2:22pm
My name is nnamdi kanu, happy Independence Day to us.
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by omenka(m): 2:23pm
Some fools right now. .
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 2:23pm
Abeg where the grass run go abi na for outside stadium the parade take place
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by tartar9(m): 2:23pm
Normally,how many people attend independence day celebrations?
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by userplainly(m): 2:23pm
IPOB IPOB IPOB!........ is it not the same people that call Nigerians Animals in a zoo? lol
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by sekxy(f): 2:24pm
lol..who are the attendants??..military??. .lol
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by anitapreeti(f): 2:24pm
Bonjoro:
Why are you so desperate to be like him
Let's hear your name..... Leave the escapee alone!!!
|Re: 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 2:24pm
Ok
