|President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by stephenduru: 1:01pm
Governor Kashim Shettima today received President Muhammadu Buhari in Maiduguri.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/governor-shettima-receives-president.html?m=1
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by Financialfree: 1:04pm
waste of tax payers money
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by mmb: 1:52pm
Nnamdi Kanu right now..
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by yarimo(m): 2:14pm
President of the people, you are welcome to BORNO state.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by mmb: 2:15pm
I am impressed with Buhari's health.
He has greatly improved. Thank God
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:19pm
ROBOTuhari ... Ai on the move!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by veekid(m): 2:19pm
Any news about the TSTV launching o jare; nothing concern me about the vegetable
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by edub45(m): 2:20pm
Happy Independence Day
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by twilliamx: 2:20pm
Baba Buhari, me I like your style, you deal decisively, we know those that hate you, don't mind them cos they hate every thing even themselves, it is only amongst them that they have such quotes as " if you see a snake and a fellow tribes man (mbaise) kill the tribes man before you kill the snake, what do you expect from such a people, we that are not biased and filled with hate know the kind of country that was left in your hand and we know truthfully that even with your deteriorated health you still strived to give your best. This same peoples voices where not heard when boko haram decimated over 10,000 Nigerians under their beloved ineffectual Buffon while he got drunk on otuoke local liquor , turning a blind eye to the cries of dying soldiers until suddenly he realised that election was close by and decided to act.
We that are sincere with our analysis know that it is not easy to run a mess like Nigeria but we can actually see a sincerity of purpose in your move to take the country to greater height. We pray to God to give you the wisdom to continue to do so.
Our hateful brothers are so blind that they forget that the 16yrs of the corruption ridden rule of the previous people destruction party left Nigeria in 16yrs of darkness, poverty, theft of the country's common wealth and without any good development in any region of the country yet they cry for them to come back.
We that are in the know always expected that whosoever will decide to lead and take the corruption fight head on will always meet corruption fighting back so for this we hail your courage to take on such herculean task.
Because we want a good country where there is love peace unity and prosperity we endear you to tackle their hate with love.
As Nigeria celebrate its 57th independence anniversary we pray never again to have another 16years of the of the locust.
May God continue to guide you my president and we wish you success in coming years ahead and success for every region of the country and all its citizen.
God bless the federal republic of Nigeria
Pray for the peace of Nigeria. May all those who love the country prosper.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by ojmetrix(m): 2:20pm
best president ever some people will not like this
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by castrol180(m): 2:20pm
Ride on Mr president...the most prudent, frugal and shrewd president Nigeria has ever produced. An anti corruption campaigner. He is sagacious in adapting means to an end, also very circumspect in action.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by haywire1: 2:20pm
Maiduguri, where Jonathan couldn't visit
SAI BABA
.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by ableguy(m): 2:20pm
Yorubas After Sex*
Wife: *on her knees* Daddy wa, e seun gan!
Husband: Kotope, Jesu lo seun.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by Dronedude(m): 2:21pm
Long Live Nigeria...
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by ab2014(m): 2:21pm
mmb:
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by haywire1: 2:21pm
ableguy:
So??
.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by abbaapple: 2:22pm
The campaign have started! Baba is unstopbl.
Only IPOPIGBIANS will discrdt this threat.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by tolexy123: 2:22pm
The grand commander himself
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by lelvin(m): 2:22pm
The only place Baba visits freely, the only time he visits any other part of
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by modelmike7(m): 2:22pm
GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by naptu2: 2:23pm
More photos
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by Banter1: 2:23pm
Why are Biafrans saying HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY to NIGERIA? Are they Nigerians?
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by DIKEnaWAR: 2:23pm
I like Buhari s shoes here.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by deepwater(f): 2:23pm
When is he coming to southern Nigeria??
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Received By Borno Governor Shettima(pics) by hmabdool: 2:23pm
Long live PMB
