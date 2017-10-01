Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo (3750 Views)

Singer, Yemi Alade celebrates with Nigeria on her 57th Independence Today.



'Mama Africa' took to her IG page to share this beautiful photo of herself wearing a traditional attire and gele with a touch of green and white.



She wrote;



"#HAPPYINDEPENDENCEDAY GODBLESS #NIGERIA ��� #BM #BLACKMAGIC #ALBUMOUTINOCTOBER #YEMIALADE GLAMSQUAD @soupofficial @ifepinkies @emmanueloyeleke @fabstyle_101"

Waow

W

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY NIGERIA. 1 Like

Db

Who dey yansh this babe sef?

Ugly fool

Beautiful concept. but ugly girl





Na wetin nah? Na wetin nah?





was thinking i would see her thick thighs and fine breezz..



Ok.was thinking i would see her thick thighs and fine breezz..

not sexy

See dat breast mehn

See her two robust fine chest and her head gear...fine babe. You rep Nigeria

nice one 1 Like

All these girlz sef

hmmm.. I comment my reserve

so what should we do with it

Beautiful, not untill you expose your private part to the public.

veekid:

Who dey yansh this babe sef? Google is your friend . Google is your friend . 2 Likes

so what should we do with it? 1 Like 1 Share

That's my love!

you are among those who kanu said ipob should kill,any igbo children fathered by yoruba,aragon the son of FFK is also not left out. Good babygirlyou are among those who kanu said ipob should kill,any igbo children fathered by yoruba,aragon the son of FFK is also not left out. 1 Like

Worth celebrating for her.. ..



She has it all

castrol180:

See her two robust fine chest and her head gear...fine babe. You rep Nigeria uzoclinton:

Beautiful concept. but ugly girl



are these two drunk? are these two drunk?

Na so... I knw say you go like am

veekid:

Who dey yansh this babe sef? go borrow sense go borrow sense

Princebulky:

Ugly fool You get eye so? You get eye so?