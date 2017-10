Singer, Yemi Alade celebrates with Nigeria on her 57th Independence Today.



'Mama Africa' took to her IG page to share this beautiful photo of herself wearing a traditional attire and gele with a touch of green and white.



She wrote;



"#HAPPYINDEPENDENCEDAY GODBLESS #NIGERIA ��� #BM #BLACKMAGIC #ALBUMOUTINOCTOBER #YEMIALADE GLAMSQUAD @soupofficial @ifepinkies @emmanueloyeleke @fabstyle_101"

