|Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by Yomzzyblog: 1:01pm
Singer, Yemi Alade celebrates with Nigeria on her 57th Independence Today.
'Mama Africa' took to her IG page to share this beautiful photo of herself wearing a traditional attire and gele with a touch of green and white.
She wrote;
"#HAPPYINDEPENDENCEDAY GODBLESS #NIGERIA ��� #BM #BLACKMAGIC #ALBUMOUTINOCTOBER #YEMIALADE GLAMSQUAD @soupofficial @ifepinkies @emmanueloyeleke @fabstyle_101"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/singer-yemi-alade-celebrates-nigerias.html
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by elpj: 5:36pm
Waow
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by Pinkieblue(f): 5:36pm
W
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by modelmike7(m): 5:36pm
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY NIGERIA.
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by Pinkieblue(f): 5:36pm
Db
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by veekid(m): 5:36pm
Who dey yansh this babe sef?
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by Princebulky: 5:37pm
Ugly fool
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by uzoclinton(m): 5:37pm
Beautiful concept. but ugly girl
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by Evablizin(f): 5:37pm
Na wetin nah?
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by superfelix: 5:37pm
Ok.
was thinking i would see her thick thighs and fine breezz..
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by jerrythafinisher(m): 5:37pm
not sexy
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by peezeygwiny(m): 5:37pm
See dat breast mehn
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by castrol180(m): 5:37pm
See her two robust fine chest and her head gear...fine babe. You rep Nigeria
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by abbeyd17(m): 5:38pm
nice one
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by Partnerbiz3: 5:38pm
All these girlz sef
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by Annie2059: 5:39pm
hmmm.. I comment my reserve
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by gift01: 5:39pm
so what should we do with it
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by babdap: 5:39pm
Beautiful, not untill you expose your private part to the public.
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by cosby02(m): 5:40pm
veekid:Google is your friend .
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by gift01: 5:40pm
so what should we do with it?
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by itsandi(m): 5:40pm
That's my love!
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by abdelrahman: 5:41pm
Good babygirl you are among those who kanu said ipob should kill,any igbo children fathered by yoruba,aragon the son of FFK is also not left out.
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by Kaxmytex(m): 5:42pm
Worth celebrating for her.. ..
She has it all
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by chinedubrazil(m): 5:44pm
castrol180:
uzoclinton:are these two drunk?
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by BiggyAtom(m): 5:46pm
Na so... I knw say you go like am
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by iamloski(m): 5:46pm
veekid:go borrow sense
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by Thicktemptation: 5:50pm
Princebulky:You get eye so?
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Nigeria's 57th Independence With Beautiful Photo by seunmohmoh(f): 6:01pm
she wan fly abi watin...9ja don tire her after demenca abi na december b her name don yab her finish
