₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,089 members, 3,894,588 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 06:12 PM

Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (2) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live (4483 Views)

EPL: Man. United Vs West Ham Preview....Drop Your Views And Predictions…!!! / FA Cup Final Arsenal vs Chelsea May 27, 2017 5:30Pm / Barcelona Vs Alves :Copa Del Rey Final Today At 9:30pm (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 5:28pm
cool cool cool cool
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by dabossman(m): 5:28pm
Habiodunz:
Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Dominique Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Geestunnar Ivanlxi don4yeHERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa Omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdrian creamylicious allylic andrewfarms nlbully my Gs and Ba

Tz a Sunday Special

I don show. Let's do this! GGMU
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 5:29pm
edwife:
Check microphone, hello hello....

You no fit greet abi?
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 5:29pm
Bibidear:
Manchester united,please dont do anyhow......kyase,khutie and andrewsfarm......where una dey
I dey here
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Donaldduke2019(m): 5:29pm
Wow..,..selling popcorn at cheap rates cos dis game would be so boring with boring attackers

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 5:29pm
Donaldduke2019:
Kyase baba I dey for ground Andrewfarms I sight you sa


Hoping for the best outcome today
we are winning.
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by xynerise(m): 5:30pm
Since Arsenal can not do simple assignment, let us do it ourselves

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Izuogu1(m): 5:30pm
Chelsea 2..man u 1 FT.

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 5:30pm
lemme book my space. I hate both team but I want man u to drop points.
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by bayocanny: 5:30pm
GAME ON!!!
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Donaldduke2019(m): 5:31pm
Kyase:
we are winning.
Wow, It's been a while Bro
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Allylic(f): 5:31pm
Habiodunz:
Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Dominique Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Geestunnar Ivanlxi don4yeHERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa Omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdrian creamylicious allylic andrewfarms nlbully my Gs and Ba
....
Tz a Sunday Special
.....present sir...
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 5:31pm
Kyase:
I dey here
manutd to win......whats ur prediction
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by szen(m): 5:31pm
grin pls if you notice any trolling here, just know majority of them are arsenal fans. Don't quote me o

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Donaldduke2019(m): 5:31pm
Goall.....Lukaku

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 5:32pm
Man-u For Life
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 5:32pm
This Morata whines like a baby angry
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by szen(m): 5:32pm
grin as for me, this game neva start until this beast enta

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 5:32pm
GGMU
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Donaldduke2019(m): 5:33pm
Hmmm Chelsea don quickly win free kick oo
This gonna be a long game for we manure fans
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Smellymouth: 5:33pm
Izuogu1:
Chelsea 2..man u 1 FT.

Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by HARDDON: 5:33pm
here we royal roll again!

lets give them back their 4 with some add ones!

GG Man United!
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Kimcutie(m): 5:34pm
mhizesther:
Man u please don't do anyhow..
Manure fan...
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Donaldduke2019(m): 5:34pm
Matic to score his first goal against his former club....True talk

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Shegzy8(m): 5:34pm
chelsea all the way...kante is back
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by patrkq(m): 5:35pm
.
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by tonididdy(m): 5:35pm
I like the starting 11 except for bakayoko who started and Luiz who didn't

....i would have loved to see William start tho
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Amaechi5(m): 5:35pm
Watch this match live through this link http://zpykiostech.com/live-football-stream/
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 5:35pm
[quote author=Smellymouth post=62101551][/quote]I sight you baba.

Full squad...
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Donaldduke2019(m): 5:36pm
patrkq:
someone please help me review this betslip.
How did i lose
Bros please comot this thing, seeing this ticket still dey remind me of how stoke cut my bet yesterday
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by okoolosho(m): 5:36pm
Man united to win very sure,correct score 1-1 grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Izuogu1(m): 5:36pm
tonididdy:
I like the starting 11 except for bakayoko who started and Luiz who didn't


....i would have loved to see William start tho
william what?

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)

Sheva Is A Snitch / Who Is The Best Foreign Player To Ever Play In The Premiership / Watch Here Barcelona Vs Arsenal Live Streaming Uefa Champions Football Match Liv

Viewing this topic: Phonefanatic, I124U, Ficco(m), Jodaoduagain(m), Mrcritic2, Womenrep, TyushTal(m), stanech, boboenny, crazypencils20, amdx21, Bossontop(m), henrydadon(m), sallee(f), Omobolajiatanda(m), CecyAdrian(f), muhsain299(m), AremoOG(m), Johnayoola(m), osazsky(m), Asebaba1(m), abbeyfel, temple2grace, adelaja70, prittyboi(m), Movic1(m), Spar7tan(m), divineRx(f), Onyemaboy(m), Officialpyper(m), princetom1(m), bobothem(m), Philosopher101, Singlecliq, clarias, Happinexo(m), Odianose13(m), Rexious(m), Donaldduke2019(m), edwife(f), horlakunle25(m), greenbaker(m), ovadozes(m), obaeko(m), Donlexino, smemud(m), stopit, okiks12, Shegzy8(m), RRWraith(m), Dreamword24, oladam23(m), finesounds01, PhilAmadeus, sirfee(m), aremuforlife(m), sirwilson(m), Stormyweather(m), freesinzu(m), dfo12(m), Testimonies, david2(m), Lyord69(m), handelex(m), Eleponblue, damoneymag(m), fbabs(m), Darangi007, Dakid9(m), Kimcutie(m), bopm, coluka, walex2(m), Spykey, MrMystrO(m), myk2mic, Smartei(m), spyder880(m), LesbianBoy(m), Divay22(f), Dynast(m), Remsilla(m), NOBODYY, hok4u(f), roblance, Dalyjay(m), Hadeyeancah(m), offishialpablo, Binchie(f), ERCROSS(m), YourWife(f), meforyou1(m), Alliteration, samju100(m), QuestSeeker, pode(m), luiginho2xl(m), chloride6, superbloke(m), Horlami3370, MrEnigma007, Hedybee(f), skimmy005, ezewudo(m), nokingasgod, justphillips(m), Daemonsanti(m), Ibukzy(m), chinedubrazil(m), ahmstrng(m), Emmy3(m), KristenT, icemania, blaise26abj(m), Yutee46, Smellymouth, canalily(m), Ubty, ademidedavid(m), Halifaxguy, microbaris, TheBill, skylane(m), donklef(m), cartimor, Flodel(f), Pamberry(f), ezewealth(m), szen(m), fashionarena, Samojo4real(m), xtera27, Imagine1(m), zhemyfresh(m), noruwasman(m), napoleonbaba(m), peachespeaches, omoloba123(m), Abbey377(m), Leakdaddy, fykes(m), landuseact, orhiomwon(m), Boybreezy(m), Hexzyz(m), Saintzykie, Kyase(m), dannyjesutofunmi(m) and 178 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.