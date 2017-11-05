₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 5:28pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by dabossman(m): 5:28pm
Habiodunz:
I don show. Let's do this! GGMU
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 5:29pm
edwife:
You no fit greet abi?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 5:29pm
Bibidear:I dey here
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Donaldduke2019(m): 5:29pm
Wow..,..selling popcorn at cheap rates cos dis game would be so boring with boring attackers
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 5:29pm
Donaldduke2019:we are winning.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by xynerise(m): 5:30pm
Since Arsenal can not do simple assignment, let us do it ourselves
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Izuogu1(m): 5:30pm
Chelsea 2..man u 1 FT.
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 5:30pm
lemme book my space. I hate both team but I want man u to drop points.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by bayocanny: 5:30pm
GAME ON!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Donaldduke2019(m): 5:31pm
Kyase:Wow, It's been a while Bro
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Allylic(f): 5:31pm
Habiodunz:.....present sir...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 5:31pm
Kyase:manutd to win......whats ur prediction
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by szen(m): 5:31pm
pls if you notice any trolling here, just know majority of them are arsenal fans. Don't quote me o
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Donaldduke2019(m): 5:31pm
Goall.....Lukaku
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 5:32pm
Man-u For Life
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 5:32pm
This Morata whines like a baby
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by szen(m): 5:32pm
as for me, this game neva start until this beast enta
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 5:32pm
GGMU
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Donaldduke2019(m): 5:33pm
Hmmm Chelsea don quickly win free kick oo
This gonna be a long game for we manure fans
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Smellymouth: 5:33pm
Izuogu1:
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by HARDDON: 5:33pm
here we royal roll again!
lets give them back their 4 with some add ones!
GG Man United!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Kimcutie(m): 5:34pm
mhizesther:Manure fan...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Donaldduke2019(m): 5:34pm
Matic to score his first goal against his former club....True talk
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Shegzy8(m): 5:34pm
chelsea all the way...kante is back
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by patrkq(m): 5:35pm
.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by tonididdy(m): 5:35pm
I like the starting 11 except for bakayoko who started and Luiz who didn't
....i would have loved to see William start tho
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Amaechi5(m): 5:35pm
Watch this match live through this link http://zpykiostech.com/live-football-stream/
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 5:35pm
[quote author=Smellymouth post=62101551][/quote]I sight you baba.
Full squad...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Donaldduke2019(m): 5:36pm
patrkq:Bros please comot this thing, seeing this ticket still dey remind me of how stoke cut my bet yesterday
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by okoolosho(m): 5:36pm
Man united to win very sure,correct score 1-1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live by Izuogu1(m): 5:36pm
tonididdy:william what?
2 Likes
