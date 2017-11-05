Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live (4483 Views)

EPL: Man. United Vs West Ham Preview....Drop Your Views And Predictions…!!! / FA Cup Final Arsenal vs Chelsea May 27, 2017 5:30Pm / Barcelona Vs Alves :Copa Del Rey Final Today At 9:30pm (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Habiodunz:

Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Dominique Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Geestunnar Ivanlxi don4yeHERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa Omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdrian creamylicious allylic andrewfarms nlbully my Gs and Ba



Tz a Sunday Special

I don show. Let's do this! GGMU I don show. Let's do this! GGMU

edwife:

Check microphone, hello hello....



You no fit greet abi? You no fit greet abi?

Bibidear:

Manchester united,please dont do anyhow......kyase,khutie and andrewsfarm......where una dey I dey here I dey here

Wow..,..selling popcorn at cheap rates cos dis game would be so boring with boring attackers 1 Like

Donaldduke2019:

Kyase baba I dey for ground Andrewfarms I sight you sa





Hoping for the best outcome today we are winning. we are winning.

Since Arsenal can not do simple assignment, let us do it ourselves 1 Like 1 Share

Chelsea 2..man u 1 FT. 2 Likes

lemme book my space. I hate both team but I want man u to drop points.

GAME ON!!!

Kyase:

we are winning. Wow, It's been a while Bro Wow, It's been a while Bro

Habiodunz:

Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Dominique Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Geestunnar Ivanlxi don4yeHERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa Omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdrian creamylicious allylic andrewfarms nlbully my Gs and Ba

....

Tz a Sunday Special .....present sir... .....present sir...

Kyase:

I dey here manutd to win......whats ur prediction manutd to win......whats ur prediction

pls if you notice any trolling here, just know majority of them are arsenal fans. Don't quote me o pls if you notice any trolling here, just know majority of them are arsenal fans. Don't quote me o 2 Likes

Goall.....Lukaku 1 Like

Man-u For Life

This Morata whines like a baby

as for me, this game neva start until this beast enta as for me, this game neva start until this beast enta 2 Likes

GGMU

Hmmm Chelsea don quickly win free kick oo

This gonna be a long game for we manure fans

Izuogu1:

Chelsea 2..man u 1 FT.

here we royal roll again!



lets give them back their 4 with some add ones!



GG Man United!

mhizesther:

Man u please don't do anyhow.. Manure fan...

Matic to score his first goal against his former club....True talk 1 Like

chelsea all the way...kante is back

.

I like the starting 11 except for bakayoko who started and Luiz who didn't



....i would have loved to see William start tho

Watch this match live through this link http://zpykiostech.com/live-football-stream/

[quote author=Smellymouth post=62101551][/quote]I sight you baba.



Full squad...

patrkq:

someone please help me review this betslip.

How did i lose Bros please comot this thing, seeing this ticket still dey remind me of how stoke cut my bet yesterday Bros please comot this thing, seeing this ticket still dey remind me of how stoke cut my bet yesterday

Man united to win very sure,correct score 1-1