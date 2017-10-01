₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
NADDC Director General, Mr. Jelani Aliyu, MFR, Friday 29th September, 2017 paid an inspection visit to the Council's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory nearing completion at the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Lagos State.
Mr. Aliyu, accompanied by the NADDC management team, was warmly received and briefed by the Lagos State Polytechnic management led by its Rector, Dr. Samuel Oluyinka Sogunro. The Project Consultant, Triad Associates and Contractor, Ama Yaro Associates Limited, conducted the NADDC CEO round the magnificent edifice.
At the end of the inspection of the building and laboratory equipments (still in crates), Mr. Aliyu was highly impressed with what he saw and expressed commitment to ensure that the project was completed soonest for commissioning and usage.
He emphasized that the emission laboratory together with two other automotive test centres being built by the Council in Enugu and Kaduna States, were part of the essential infrastructures needed to move the automotive industry in Nigeria to the next enviable level.
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
This definitely will go a long in curbing fake products in the market
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
AutoReportNG:
In a bid to show off only one building which ofcourse money would have been made off, a paid half-baked journalist wrote trash, from the beginning of the story to the end we did not even know what the hell NADDC means.
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
AutoReportNG:
What kind of fake products? Fake cars?
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
.Waste......
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
Alright
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
space Booked! stayOff
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
Most cars go fail that test for Naija where we dey...whether na toks or refurbished not to talk of those quarter-to-go cars wey dey die and resurrect ontop highway or after visit to Oga Kazeem’s shop
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
AutoReportNG:bross no vex, HOW?
or am I reading it wrongly, its talking about Emission, which is a product of
1 bad fuel
2 non working o2 sensor
3 Dead cat converters.
My Understanding, they are building facilities to test car Emission, when they have not built anything to prevent high emission, ie stop or reduce emission by Generators.
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
sirusX:
Funny part is that nice private cars will fail the test but smoking danfo and faragon yellow busses will pass!
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
Baba is working...
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
now thats luvly
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
Iamzik:
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
AutoReportNG:I Laugh In Spanish Wich Fake Drug.
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
What does emission testing has to do with big building? Nigeria and over-sabi.
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
nice one from jelani aliyu
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
Nice write up Sir.
Keep up writing the balanced discussion. I especially like that this is not another "would buy this 300 million Naira Brocade car".
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
Hh
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
wen poor journalism meets a potential abandoned project u know that scarce money is being wasted
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
NADDC means.........
...........
.....
...
....
.....
.....
.....
Pls Google it!
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
AutoReportNG:
all these white elephant project just to gain attention
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
Wetin b naddc? What was it setup for?
Autoreportng, guy, you just fall hand big time.
You wey dey d category of dem explorers and co before come do dis kain yama yama primary school grade journalism.
Anyways, na d mod wey carry am come front-page wey I go blame.
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
.....
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
calberian:
How I take fall hands.... Please give reasons we learn daily..
Cheers
Re: Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu
FG forgot to list this as no 58 achievement. Bubu government dey make me laugh.
