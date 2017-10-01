Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jelani Aliyu Inspects NADDC's Automotive Emission Testing Laboratory In Ikorodu (5077 Views)

Mr. Aliyu, accompanied by the NADDC management team, was warmly received and briefed by the Lagos State Polytechnic management led by its Rector, Dr. Samuel Oluyinka Sogunro. The Project Consultant, Triad Associates and Contractor, Ama Yaro Associates Limited, conducted the NADDC CEO round the magnificent edifice.



At the end of the inspection of the building and laboratory equipments (still in crates), Mr. Aliyu was highly impressed with what he saw and expressed commitment to ensure that the project was completed soonest for commissioning and usage.



He emphasized that the emission laboratory together with two other automotive test centres being built by the Council in Enugu and Kaduna States, were part of the essential infrastructures needed to move the automotive industry in Nigeria to the next enviable level.





In a bid to show off only one building which ofcourse money would have been made off, a paid half-baked journalist wrote trash, from the beginning of the story to the end we did not even know what the hell NADDC means. In a bid to show off only one building which ofcourse money would have been made off, a paid half-baked journalist wrote trash, from the beginning of the story to the end we did not even know what the hell NADDC means. 7 Likes

This definitely will go a long in curbing fake products in the market

What kind of fake products? Fake cars? What kind of fake products? Fake cars? 3 Likes

.Waste...... 2 Likes

Most cars go fail that test for Naija where we dey...whether na toks or refurbished not to talk of those quarter-to-go cars wey dey die and resurrect ontop highway or after visit to Oga Kazeem’s shop

This definitely will go a long in curbing fake products in the market bross no vex, HOW?

or am I reading it wrongly, its talking about Emission, which is a product of

1 bad fuel

2 non working o2 sensor

3 Dead cat converters.



My Understanding, they are building facilities to test car Emission, when they have not built anything to prevent high emission, ie stop or reduce emission by Generators. bross no vex, HOW?or am I reading it wrongly, its talking about Emission, which is a product of1 bad fuel2 non working o2 sensor3 Dead cat converters.My Understanding, they are building facilities to test car Emission, when they have not built anything to prevent high emission, ie stop or reduce emission by Generators. 2 Likes

Most cars go fail that test for Naija where we dey....

Funny part is that nice private cars will fail the test but smoking danfo and faragon yellow busses will pass! Funny part is that nice private cars will fail the test but smoking danfo and faragon yellow busses will pass! 3 Likes

Baba is working... 1 Like

now thats luvly

Funny part is that nice private cars will fail the test but smoking danfo and faragon yellow busses will pass!

This definitely will go a long in curbing fake products in the market I Laugh In Spanish Wich Fake Drug. I Laugh In Spanish Wich Fake Drug. 1 Like

What does emission testing has to do with big building? Nigeria and over-sabi.

nice one from jelani aliyu 1 Like

Nice write up Sir.



Keep up writing the balanced discussion. I especially like that this is not another "would buy this 300 million Naira Brocade car".

wen poor journalism meets a potential abandoned project u know that scarce money is being wasted

all these white elephant project just to gain attention all these white elephant project just to gain attention

Wetin b naddc? What was it setup for?



Autoreportng, guy, you just fall hand big time.



You wey dey d category of dem explorers and co before come do dis kain yama yama primary school grade journalism.



Anyways, na d mod wey carry am come front-page wey I go blame. 1 Like

How I take fall hands.... Please give reasons we learn daily..



Cheers How I take fall hands.... Please give reasons we learn daily..Cheers