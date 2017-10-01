Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why (26390 Views)

According to Vivienne,her mother had her when she was 15 years old.She took to social media to share the news and wrote...



'Oh! the grieve I got because I asked my mother who had me at the age of 15, to walk me down the aisle. I appreciate the idea of having a great dad walk the child down, but when my own father refuses to be present in my life should I killl myself . I found great joy in having a female marry myself and an even greater joy honouring at vienstylezmum for doing her best in creating a better future for me. Cheers to the #motherofthebride."





Anyways, congrats Her dad refused or she no sabi were papa deyAnyways, congrats 12 Likes 2 Shares

Whn u r done with ur wedding let us knw 1 Like

Misleading title 1 Like

I don understand..who is marrying who 7 Likes 1 Share

Either parent can walk their child down the aisle nau 1 Like

The room seems to be empty.



BTW what makes this political? 2 Likes

Your mother or your younger sister? Anyways, happy married life. but mothers these days no dey gree old again o. 2 Likes

adadike281:

Your mother or your younger sister? Anyways, happy married life. but mothers these days no dey gree old again o. The mother is just 15years older than the daughter now.



Very possible that mother may not be older than 37. The mother is just 15years older than the daughter now.Very possible that mother may not be older than 37. 7 Likes 1 Share

She's a single mother. End of story

Well done mommy... important thing here is she got walked down the aisle. May her marriage stand the test of time. May her children be walked down the aisle by their father. HOD 3 Likes 1 Share

Fifteen years older than daughter. Even here I know of siblings that have fifteen years phase between.

Men are scum sha





A man made this girl grow up without a father.





But the mother was irresponsible tho. having sex at the age of 14 without a condom



I wonder if the mother also collected her bride price 2 Likes

A responsible father want the best for his children. A responsible father want the best for his children. 1 Like

whitebeard:

I don understand..who is marrying who even me o. What does it mean for a mother to walk her daughter down the aisle? Abi dem don dey marry themselves now?? even me o. What does it mean for a mother to walk her daughter down the aisle? Abi dem don dey marry themselves now??





Makeup is not for everybody.



The Mom looks even younger sef.Makeup is not for everybody.What am I even saying?I see her face without de paint? 1 Like

On Fp.. Is this really news worthy.. Congrats sha

All thèse oloshos dem!



Later dem go de find husband 1 Like

ishowdotgmail:

Her dad refused or she no sabi were papa dey







Anyways, congrats

You're a complete fool!!! Why do we like to bring ourselves down? You're a complete fool!!! Why do we like to bring ourselves down?

tayadof9ja:

even me o. What does it mean for a mother to walk her daughter down the aisle? Abi dem don dey marry themselves now?? maybe maybe

tayadof9ja:

even me o. What does it mean for a mother to walk her daughter down the aisle? Abi dem don dey marry themselves now??

The one giving away the bride walks her down the aisle to the altar where the groom is waiting. Usually it's the father, but, in this case, pops man don't fade tay tay (dat guy man bad o......15 years geh!)



Anyway. Bye-bye. The one giving away the bride walks her down the aisle to the altar where the groom is waiting. Usually it's the father, but, in this case, pops man don't fade tay tay (dat guy man bad o......15 years geh!)Anyway. Bye-bye.



Abeg explain again Mr. PosterAbeg explain again

HML Vivienne! Awwwwwnnnn!!!HML Vivienne!

Beautiful things can come out of ugly situations.



At 15 she chose to have a child than abort.



Today she has a daughter who doubles as sister and friend.



Good job mom 5 Likes

How is this our business ehn

thesicilian:

She's a single mother. End of story

What's wrong with that? What's wrong with that?

this is why Islam forbidden adultery and birth out of wedlock who know girl is you're unknown dad you got married to. 1 Like