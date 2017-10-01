₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,022 members, 3,826,573 topics. Date: Sunday, 01 October 2017 at 08:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why (26390 Views)
Mother Of 4 Remarries, Walks Down The Aisle By Son (Photos) / My Wife’s Mother Would Say I Should Not Kill Her Daughter With Sex / Photo Of Mother Kissing Her Daughter On Her Wedding Day That Got People (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by stephenduru: 3:39pm
Pretty Nigerian lady, Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku, has revealed how she was walked down the aisle on her wedding day by her mother.
According to Vivienne,her mother had her when she was 15 years old.She took to social media to share the news and wrote...
'Oh! the grieve I got because I asked my mother who had me at the age of 15, to walk me down the aisle. I appreciate the idea of having a great dad walk the child down, but when my own father refuses to be present in my life should I killl myself . I found great joy in having a female marry myself and an even greater joy honouring at vienstylezmum for doing her best in creating a better future for me. Cheers to the #motherofthebride."
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/nigerian-mum-walks-her-daughter-down.html
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by ishowdotgmail(m): 3:41pm
Her dad refused or she no sabi were papa dey
Anyways, congrats
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by Pierocash(m): 3:44pm
Ok
Whn u r done with ur wedding let us knw
1 Like
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by BuhariNaWah: 3:46pm
Misleading title
1 Like
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by whitebeard(m): 3:46pm
I don understand..who is marrying who
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by akinade28(f): 3:46pm
Either parent can walk their child down the aisle nau
1 Like
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by ElsonMorali: 3:47pm
The room seems to be empty.
BTW what makes this political?
2 Likes
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by adadike281(f): 3:58pm
Your mother or your younger sister? Anyways, happy married life. but mothers these days no dey gree old again o.
2 Likes
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by Tolexander: 4:01pm
adadike281:The mother is just 15years older than the daughter now.
Very possible that mother may not be older than 37.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by thesicilian: 4:05pm
She's a single mother. End of story
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by sisisioge: 4:30pm
Well done mommy... important thing here is she got walked down the aisle. May her marriage stand the test of time. May her children be walked down the aisle by their father. HOD
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by castrol180(m): 6:44pm
Fifteen years older than daughter. Even here I know of siblings that have fifteen years phase between.
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by Evaberry(f): 6:44pm
...
Men are scum sha
A man made this girl grow up without a father.
But the mother was irresponsible tho. having sex at the age of 14 without a condom
I wonder if the mother also collected her bride price
2 Likes
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by ipobarecriminals: 6:44pm
A responsible father want the best for his children.
1 Like
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by Yahooboi(m): 6:45pm
[coloGOD BLESS THEM
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by tayadof9ja(m): 6:46pm
whitebeard:even me o. What does it mean for a mother to walk her daughter down the aisle? Abi dem don dey marry themselves now??
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by Jeezuzpick(m): 6:47pm
The Mom looks even younger sef.
Makeup is not for everybody.
What am I even saying?
I see her face without de paint?
1 Like
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by fatymore(f): 6:47pm
On Fp.. Is this really news worthy.. Congrats sha
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by dakeskese(m): 6:48pm
...
All thèse oloshos dem!
Later dem go de find husband
1 Like
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by victorv12(m): 6:48pm
ishowdotgmail:
You're a complete fool!!! Why do we like to bring ourselves down?
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by whitebeard(m): 6:49pm
tayadof9ja:maybe
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by Jeezuzpick(m): 6:50pm
tayadof9ja:
The one giving away the bride walks her down the aisle to the altar where the groom is waiting. Usually it's the father, but, in this case, pops man don't fade tay tay (dat guy man bad o......15 years geh!)
Anyway. Bye-bye.
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by Dearlord(m): 6:50pm
Mr. Poster
Abeg explain again
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by olola4(m): 6:52pm
nice
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by VickyRotex(f): 6:53pm
Awwwwwnnnn!!! HML Vivienne!
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by Kadinaz: 6:54pm
Nice
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by YelloweWest: 6:54pm
Beautiful things can come out of ugly situations.
At 15 she chose to have a child than abort.
Today she has a daughter who doubles as sister and friend.
Good job mom
5 Likes
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by yeyerolling: 6:55pm
How is this our business ehn
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by YelloweWest: 6:55pm
thesicilian:What's wrong with that?
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by kullozone(m): 6:57pm
Hmm
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by manci(m): 6:58pm
this is why Islam forbidden adultery and birth out of wedlock who know girl is you're unknown dad you got married to.
1 Like
|Re: Mother Walks Her Daughter Down The Aisle: Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku Explains Why by WHOcarex: 6:58pm
Which kind wedding gown be this
Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water / Nigerian Mentality Used In Manipulating Women Into Marriage / My Husband Is So Attached To His Mother
Viewing this topic: ChrisTeck(m), kingopta(m), Jasminelove(f), zanogo(m), okezuoemmanue(m), wassade, rychard(m), AnaCheks(m), zeyney(f), afroedo, Com4tee, profike91, maverick24(m), Ellanora(f), SIRKAY98(m), marumaru, harch354(m), Oladimejjy(m), zeeyy(f), Phoenix619, Softhands(m), Heffalump(m), grandstar(m), tellmoon(m), Slim101(m), triplechoice(m), OLA2185(m), maximunimpact(m), momysgirly(f), vicovico(m), remzor(m), DrUcheMbah(m), anna081, salveoP(m), realbest(m), Adukey, naijamatter, Scetrocom, Sleekbaby(f), Firstgentleman1(m), agisky1975, Larben, abuchilag, laughter25, msmarty(f), Proudlyngwa(m), Mitchely, gifty99200(f), obadee4you(m), lapagegirl(f), muhsain299(m), kestkrest, akdam, pussysucker1, Icaretoo, Alertz3(m), Rumplesteelskin, dayosoof, babamadiba(m), stainless239(f), readerson(m), oau147, ojbanja, MizPerry, Wireproductivit(m), seunO4, Badtman(m), joecheezeman(m), Tezboi(m), VeecThorr(m), Ireboya(m), tasiuzubairu, Maj196(m), Yakzo(m), yipata, eunisam, emeraldgold1(f), tobdave, amber222(f), daryordar, Hadeyinkah, dunk2011, Okimski(m), FRANKOSKI(m), Intendy, snnaija(f), Ballistical(m), bkool7(m), DWJOBScom(m), fularm(m), HeGeMon(m), Pweetiebabe(f), drake22, niceair(m), gadpeter(m), magictonic, dasmallie(f), Ruthybless(f), obums0209(m), AntiSarrki, Adorenkem, octar6, cynthyl, youngwarlocks and 149 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22