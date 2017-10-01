Happy Independence day Nigeria!!! Every Oct. 1st is a day we observe and celebrate our independence as a nation, its a time we reflect, analyse and observe what we have went through as a nation and plan for what the future hold. For us at AutoReportNG, we decided to reflect back on cars that have rocked Nigerian roads for the past 57 years that we exist as a nation. These cars that we have compiled include Peugeot, Toyota, Benz, Hummer, Passat and the list are endless. This is more like a throw back time. Which of these cars do you remember? Can you name them?Source: