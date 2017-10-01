₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by AutoReportNG: 6:29pm
Happy Independence day Nigeria!!! Every Oct. 1st is a day we observe and celebrate our independence as a nation, its a time we reflect, analyse and observe what we have went through as a nation and plan for what the future hold. For us at AutoReportNG, we decided to reflect back on cars that have rocked Nigerian roads for the past 57 years that we exist as a nation. These cars that we have compiled include Peugeot, Toyota, Benz, Hummer, Passat and the list are endless. This is more like a throw back time. Which of these cars do you remember? Can you name them?
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/these-cars-have-rocked-nigerian-roads.html
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by AutoReportNG: 6:32pm
More...
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by AutoReportNG: 6:35pm
We decided to do throw backs... Thereby neglecting the new generations
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by AutoReportNG: 6:39pm
You can add yours while we add the rest
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by AnaCheks(m): 6:44pm
Ok ooo
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by Yahooboi(m): 6:54pm
Chei
See motor
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by veekid(m): 8:23pm
TSTV launching on point!!!!!! And d incredible news is Mr Lai Muhammad just said the federal government of Nigeria has given TSTV Africa a tax waiver for three years
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by SeniorZato(m): 8:23pm
That's true
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by 2lateBiafra: 8:24pm
This one nko
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by handsomeclouds(m): 8:24pm
Mtchew
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by hostgate1: 8:24pm
wow
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by JoNach: 8:25pm
Shagari nko?? 78 S class
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by Dottore: 8:25pm
Where's Cel
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by RoyalBoutique(m): 8:25pm
The pictures stopped making sense in the last picture
Really? Tell me when/how hummer has rocked Nigerian roads for 57years?
You no even put Mercedes v boot
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by cashlurd(m): 8:25pm
I remember the Volkswagen beetle very well. And the Mercedes V-boot
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by Guyman02: 8:26pm
I was expecting to see classic cars, not Hummer SUV
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by castrol180(m): 8:26pm
.
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by Mutuwa(m): 8:26pm
JoNach:
yeh..
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by MhizzAJ(f): 8:26pm
Okay
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by coolcharm(m): 8:26pm
See metal them
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by gaeul(f): 8:26pm
cool
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by dust144(m): 8:26pm
Chai
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by deepwater(f): 8:26pm
ji
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by emeijeh(m): 8:27pm
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by Donald3d(m): 8:27pm
Chai
|Re: Nigeria At 57: These Cars Have Rocked Nigerian Roads For The Past 57 Years by emeijeh(m): 8:27pm
G
