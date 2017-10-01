₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:19pm On Oct 01
A man was stabbed following an argument over stolen shoes. According to reports, the man was consuming alcohol throughout the night at a bar when an argument broke between himself and another man regarding the theft of his shoes.
The man then left the premises and returned a short while later armed with a knife. Without warning he stabbed the victim in the arm. Onlookers wrestled the knife away from the suspect before they began assaulting him, according to reports.
The victim had left the scene to seek medical attention while the suspect was handed over to authorities for further investigation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/drunk-man-stabs-guy-argument-bar-stolen-shoes-photos.html
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:25pm On Oct 01
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:25pm On Oct 01
The alcohol will clear after the stabbing devil ehhn
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by uzoormah(m): 8:38pm On Oct 01
Drink na bastard
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by smardray(m): 8:44pm On Oct 01
drinking is danger-FUL
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by JPENG(m): 8:53pm On Oct 01
Too Bad!! see d guy Shoe self
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 9:28pm On Oct 01
Na wa
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:56am
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 11:50am
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by refreshrate: 11:51am
Na gucci abi which name I wan mention sef to warrant a man's life, ehn?
Meanwhile na bathroom slippers him go wear from now till the end of him life inside prison.
I'm sure his eyes are clear now.
Don't drink if you can't handle it, they won't hear. Ngwanu. Shakis man
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by bellazz(m): 11:51am
Alcohol... devil.... stab....
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by shegzan(m): 11:52am
Na WA oo... One of the reasons I don't joke wid a drunk!!
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by maxiuc(m): 11:52am
See bad market for that bar owner
Argue with a drunk is equal to arguing with a Chelsea fan
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by mosegifted: 11:53am
Hmmm, let me say that here in Malawi we know them
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by apeiron24(m): 11:53am
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by aktolly54(m): 11:55am
Lord have mercy
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by Tweetysparkles(f): 11:56am
abeg clear road mk i talk ,my talk just here to read comment sef! i wanna no the peff gang
Latiweezy4all:
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by Pidgin2(f): 11:56am
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by depezee(m): 11:57am
Shallow blogging as usual!
Where did the incident take place? No clue
What caused the fight? No idea
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by seangy4konji: 11:57am
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by darnley16(m): 11:57am
Latiweezy4all:what's it about , Make Rick Ross fall on your phone there
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by Elslim: 11:57am
what is not good is not good... shayo Na bastard
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by darnley16(m): 11:59am
what's that on his face on the 2nd picture
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by Magnetozumania: 12:05pm
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by haywhy1026(m): 12:07pm
bleeping bastard
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by kullozone(m): 12:12pm
Who kon die
So na only this yeye news wey one drunk blogger write una see to push come FP?
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by uzomore(m): 12:12pm
see the kind shoe Dem dey fight for.. mmmmmmttttccchheeeewwwwww
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by Shorsky1: 12:37pm
Na the person when they stabbed him hand lie down for ground?
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by DanielsParker(m): 12:41pm
Re: Drunk Man Stabs Guy During Argument In A Bar Over Stolen Shoes. Photos by loadedvibes: 12:57pm
Wey the shoe ?
