



The man then left the premises and returned a short while later armed with a knife. Without warning he stabbed the victim in the arm. Onlookers wrestled the knife away from the suspect before they began assaulting him, according to reports.



The victim had left the scene to seek medical attention while the suspect was handed over to authorities for further investigation.



