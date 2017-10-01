₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by Johnnyessence: 1:58am
Delta State-born, U.S-based renowned physician, Dr. Mrs. Isioma Okobah, has bagged the 2017 prestigious fellow of the American Academy of Family Physician award.
The award is the highest honour ever bestowed on a practicing physician in the U.S who have distinguished themselves among colleagues and in their community by their contribution towards the development of family medicine.
The degree is also conferred on physicians who excel in the advancement of health care to the American people and by their professional development through medical education and research.
The award was conferred on the recipient penultimate Saturday at the 2017 convocation of the Academy which held at Grand Hyatt, River Walk, San Antonio Texas, USA.
Dr. Mrs. Isioma Okobah is an Associate Professor of the school of medicine, Emory University School of Medicine and Moore House School of medicine, Atlanta Georgia in the USA.
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/nigerian-doctor-bags-highest-medical.html
Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by Johnnyessence: 1:59am
congratulations to the Delta state born and fed physician.
Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by Johnnyessence: 1:59am
cc lalasticlala cc fynestboi
Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by dejavumart3d: 2:03am
She try**nigerians alwayz repping
She try**nigerians alwayz repping
Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by AroOkigbo(m): 2:44am
Isioma
Isioma
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by BigJakie: 5:26am
bagging awards around the globe... #isanigerianthing
Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by blogbuilder: 5:47am
Goof
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by Origin(f): 6:36am
One for the girls and one for Nigeria.
Imagine if they refused to send this girl child to school.
Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by oldfoolnigger(m): 6:49am
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by Nukilia: 6:54am
Congratulations to our daughter doing us proud
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by opeyehmmy(m): 7:08am
Nigerians in Diaspora just like to BAG everything bagable.
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by lopjohnny(m): 7:50am
It is well with her!!!!
I will soon bag something big too!!!
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by OLUTOYOSI15(m): 7:59am
Except for some few bad eggs, Nigerians all over the world distinguish themselves in their various fields. It is just sad that the government is not quite responsible to provide a safe, conducive and encouraging environment for them to stay back home and help. Until we celebrate our own, brain-drain will not stop in Nigeria, and these good guys will keep making other nations great. Congratulations Doctor.
Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by Finstar: 8:15am
Brain and beauty...
Check my signature
Brain and beauty...
Check my signature
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by EVILFOREST: 8:15am
She is really ISIOMA..
...and not those Ashawoooes lurking everywhere.
I will Join them soonest
Thumbs up, Nwanyioma.
Onyebuchi'uzo ogbagbuo'onwe na oso
Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by DanielsParker(m): 8:15am
impressive
impressive
Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by Garuniwa: 8:15am
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by YelloweWest: 8:15am
NNCA where ona dey??
Igbos na him get this one o
You guys should come out and make my day!
Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by 9jayes: 8:16am
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by uhuogba(m): 8:16am
If American based Doctors of Nigerian origin pull out of US, their health care system will probably crash!
They are just so numerous and all doing fantastically well over there.
Talk about brain drain and capital flight.
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by goslowgoslow: 8:16am
Johnnyessence:Must you mention her state? Tribalist spoted!!!!
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by IMASTEX: 8:18am
You got to know she is "was" a Nigerian from her name. Guess what?! You have lost her due to who is your godfather system in place here even before becoming a doctor. Not to mention, getting admission into the university, lecturers demanding God knows what before graduation, bad equipment in the hospitals, poor pay, etc. All the best hands in every sectors have long moved on. It is a shame!
Congrats to her.
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by banmee(m): 8:18am
goslowgoslow:
Lol. Nigerians are not real Nigerians.
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by Notatribalist(m): 8:19am
Johnnyessence:Buhari non go see this one bring home nan o,any small thing now he go run go London!
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by donstan18(m): 8:19am
goslowgoslow:
Is it your SPOT!... Must you look for who to SPOT?
Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by WebSurfer(m): 8:19am
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by fabiano09(m): 8:20am
Origin:feminists always bringing negativity to every issue,what about the ones who can't go to school because of financial constraints?
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by seangy4konji: 8:21am
Tribe apart. It is in our DNA to achieve greatness. Na this governments and leaders that's a curse.
Even our physical appearance Intimidates people all over the world. Wether in a good light or bad light.
May God bless us.
Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by Franco2017(m): 8:22am
Nice
Nice
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by dakeskese(m): 8:25am
Wow... So proud of u Bae!
That's my aunt jare!
Success has many friends
|Re: Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) by khalids: 8:25am
See its best the world stop villianating Nigerians and start embracing us instead....We have a lot of brilliant people....Our greatest treasure is not in our natural resources.....but in our human resources....a lot of the worlds problem have their solution in the heads of some forgotten kid in Nigeria.....
A lot of great countries where built on the backs of black slaves Majority of which were Nigerians......its time the world be built harnessing the minds of Nigerians.......According to the Yoruba adage....it is from the black pot that the white solid pap is gotten"
