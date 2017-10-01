Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Isioma Okobah Wins Highest Medical Award In US (Photo) (9780 Views)

The award is the highest honour ever bestowed on a practicing physician in the U.S who have distinguished themselves among colleagues and in their community by their contribution towards the development of family medicine.

The degree is also conferred on physicians who excel in the advancement of health care to the American people and by their professional development through medical education and research.

The award was conferred on the recipient penultimate Saturday at the 2017 convocation of the Academy which held at Grand Hyatt, River Walk, San Antonio Texas, USA.

Dr. Mrs. Isioma Okobah is an Associate Professor of the school of medicine, Emory University School of Medicine and Moore House School of medicine, Atlanta Georgia in the USA.



congratulations to the Delta state born and fed physician. 2 Likes

She try**nigerians alwayz repping 2 Likes 1 Share

Isioma 31 Likes 1 Share

bagging awards around the globe... #isanigerianthing 5 Likes

One for the girls and one for Nigeria.





Imagine if they refused to send this girl child to school. 7 Likes

Congratulations to our daughter doing us proud 1 Like

Nigerians in Diaspora just like to BAG everything bagable. 12 Likes

It is well with her!!!!









I will soon bag something big too!!! 1 Like

Except for some few bad eggs, Nigerians all over the world distinguish themselves in their various fields. It is just sad that the government is not quite responsible to provide a safe, conducive and encouraging environment for them to stay back home and help. Until we celebrate our own, brain-drain will not stop in Nigeria, and these good guys will keep making other nations great. Congratulations Doctor. 8 Likes







She is really ISIOMA..

...and not those Ashawoooes lurking everywhere.

I will Join them soonest

Thumbs up, Nwanyioma.

Onyebuchi'uzo ogbagbuo'onwe na oso 6 Likes

impressive

bagging awards around the globe... #isanigerianthing





Igbos na him get this one o



You guys should come out and make my day! NNCA where ona dey??Igbos na him get this one oYou guys should come out and make my day! 10 Likes

Isioma

If American based Doctors of Nigerian origin pull out of US, their health care system will probably crash!

They are just so numerous and all doing fantastically well over there.

Talk about brain drain and capital flight.

congratulations to the Delta state born and fed physician. Must you mention her state? Tribalist spoted!!!! Must you mention her state? Tribalist spoted!!!!

You got to know she is "was" a Nigerian from her name. Guess what?! You have lost her due to who is your godfather system in place here even before becoming a doctor. Not to mention, getting admission into the university, lecturers demanding God knows what before graduation, bad equipment in the hospitals, poor pay, etc. All the best hands in every sectors have long moved on. It is a shame!



Congrats to her.

Must you mention her state? Tribalist spoted!!!!

Lol. Nigerians are not real Nigerians. Lol. Nigerians are not real Nigerians. 2 Likes

source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/nigerian-doctor-bags-highest-medical.html

Must you mention her state? Tribalist spoted!!!!



Is it your SPOT!... Must you look for who to SPOT? Is it your SPOT!... Must you look for who to SPOT? 2 Likes

One for the girls and one for Nigeria.





Imagine if they refused to send this girl child to school. feminists always bringing negativity to every issue,what about the ones who can't go to school because of financial constraints? feminists always bringing negativity to every issue,what about the ones who can't go to school because of financial constraints? 1 Like

Ok.



Tribe apart. It is in our DNA to achieve greatness. Na this governments and leaders that's a curse.



Even our physical appearance Intimidates people all over the world. Wether in a good light or bad light.



May God bless us. 1 Like

Nice

Wow... So proud of u Bae!

That's my aunt jare!





















































Success has many friends 1 Like