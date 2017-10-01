₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by johnnyvid: 3:59am
Charly Boy recently spent some quality time with his 98-year old mum, Mrs C. Oputa and he shared a video from their time together saying, 'kiss your mum today'.
According to the AreaFada, 'Me and my 98yrs young funky mum. Doing mummy time. As we grow up we become our own people and may come to forget that woman who nurtured and loved us. But remember this, she will never forget you and never stop loving you. Kiss your mother today'.
source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/photoscharly-boy-shares-kiss-with-his.html?m=0
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZq8VO5l4RS/?hl=en
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by johnnyvid: 4:00am
waooooo Charley boy try for this caring. ehhh ehhhh .his mum is still much strong kicking. am happy for him oooo.
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by Saintsammurai(m): 5:11am
wow click like if you think his mom is more beautiful than buhari.
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:48am
Saintsammurai:after clicking the like what will now happen?
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by Saintsammurai(m): 5:49am
fuckingAyaya:You move to another thread.
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by angelTI(f): 5:55am
The mama looks good for a 98 year old
Who noticed Charly looks calm, sane and decent in the pictures
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by segebase(m): 6:32am
cool
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by marshalcarter: 6:39am
lovely
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by Ibifizzleboy(m): 6:58am
nice 1
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by Origin(f): 6:59am
They look like twins and its obvious they've got each others' hearts.
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by MhizzAJ(f): 7:21am
He looks like his mom
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by mofeoluwadassah: 7:54am
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by jeeqaa7(m): 9:33am
God bless all mums.
God bless all dads
Like for mums
Share for dad's
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by heryurh(m): 9:33am
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by trx46182oao: 9:34am
lovely
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by Finstar: 9:34am
Area mama
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:34am
Lovely Family
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by davodyguy: 9:34am
Wait o. Was she the wife of justice Oputa that died years ago? Justice oputa was not close to 98 ooooo
Meaning, she may be older than the late Justice
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by emerged01(m): 9:35am
Nice pix
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by Kashbwoyjnr: 9:35am
Wife of a great man, oputa panel
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by aldexrio(m): 9:35am
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by SweetJoystick(m): 9:36am
Nice
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by Diso60090(m): 9:36am
|Re: Charly Boy Kisses His 98-Year-Old Mother by Narldon(f): 9:36am
