Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos)

Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos)

Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 6:07am


Nigerian Musician, Oritsefemi shared these photos with his wife Nabila Fash on his IG page.





He captioned one of the photos;

"My Twin"

Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 6:07am
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Tolexander: 6:16am
Make Oritsefemi be careful make he no draw the top down in the last pic.
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by youngreva(m): 6:29am
he has a beautiful wife,good for him

Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by angelTI(f): 6:33am
Nice picture.

Shebi dem talk say tattoo drawing is painful. How can some peeps have almost all parts of their body tattooed

Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:51am
He has got a pretty lady as a wife

Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Tolexander: 7:03am
ishowdotgmail:
He has got a pretty lady as a wife
I wish the wife can stand up, "ki n le wo nkan ti omo yen fi se'badi".

Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:16am
I love the wife's outfit
His wife should advise him to stop bleaching

Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by designer01(m): 8:41am
If you are a single lady and reading this post pm me let's hookup
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 8:43am
Go inside and pull it naw don't spoil us here
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by deepwater(f): 8:43am
Ki
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Garuniwa: 8:43am
[quote author=youngreva post=61022164]he has a beautiful wife/quote]
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by DrChukzy(m): 8:44am
But these people can bleach sha o. haba!
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by DanDrezzy: 8:44am
angelTI:
Nice picture.

Shebi dem talk say tattoo drawing is painful. How can some peeps have almost all parts of their body tattooed
They will give you pills to pop so you can endure the pain.
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by dakeskese(m): 8:45am
...
I prefer dis one any day , any time o

Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Dopeyomi(m): 8:47am
Look at how she tight her bweast with bra and the tight dress.. The thing will just burst
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 8:49am
okay, lovely
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by hazan041: 8:49am
cute
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 8:50am
Why's his hands looking like a cobra's skin undecided
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:50am
Nice couple
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by abdelrahman: 8:50am
The wife that looks like femi mummygringrin
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Esepayan(m): 8:51am
For all those who keep saying he is bleaching how does that really affect you .
It is his body as long as he keeps making good music good on him

Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 8:52am
Tolexander:
Make Oritsefemi be careful make he no draw the top down in the last pic.

lol, he wasn't trying to pull the top. His palm was on top of hers, they are showing their rings
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by AburoBuhari: 8:53am
every woman have got a price and then love follows,with fame and money I can marry the Queen, "ongba Lara" oritsefemi see as him dey touch her bossom,but is it my bossom

*AburoBuhari*
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Alexander001(m): 8:54am
Ever got shocked by electricity?. you trynna verify yar identity by calling yar name..
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Sakie: 8:56am
Pls people is it only me ? I don't get to see pictures any time this guy post something. All his posts I open are usually without pictures.is it that he takes them down immediately? Pls any one with similar experience should indicate.and I get to see pictures on other threads.

Yomzzyblog:
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Florblu(f): 8:57am
The wife should at least advise him.not to turn his skin to Kampala
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by desire222(f): 8:59am
Say no to tattoo.
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by simbol(f): 8:59am
Beautiful couples
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by nnokwa042(m): 9:07am
why oritshe femi to put red cap angry angry angry angry
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Naff24(f): 9:12am
Tolexander:
Make Oritsefemi be careful make he no draw the top down in the last pic.

E dey firm, e no fit fall
Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 9:12am
Strangling those boobz

