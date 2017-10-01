Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) (8600 Views)

Nigerian Musician, Oritsefemi shared these photos with his wife Nabila Fash on his IG page.











He captioned one of the photos;



"My Twin"

Make Oritsefemi be careful make he no draw the top down in the last pic.

he has a beautiful wife,good for him 1 Like

Nice picture.



Shebi dem talk say tattoo drawing is painful. How can some peeps have almost all parts of their body tattooed 4 Likes

He has got a pretty lady as a wife 2 Likes

ishowdotgmail:

He has got a pretty lady as a wife I wish the wife can stand up, "ki n le wo nkan ti omo yen fi se'badi". I wish the wife can stand up, "ki n le wo nkan ti omo yen fi se'badi". 1 Like

I love the wife's outfit

His wife should advise him to stop bleaching 1 Like

If you are a single lady and reading this post pm me let's hookup

Go inside and pull it naw don't spoil us here

But these people can bleach sha o. haba!

angelTI:

Nice picture.



Shebi dem talk say tattoo drawing is painful. How can some peeps have almost all parts of their body tattooed They will give you pills to pop so you can endure the pain. They will give you pills to pop so you can endure the pain.

I prefer dis one any day , any time o 8 Likes

Look at how she tight her bweast with bra and the tight dress.. The thing will just burst

okay, lovely

cute

Why's his hands looking like a cobra's skin

Nice couple

The wife that looks like femi mummy

For all those who keep saying he is bleaching how does that really affect you .

It is his body as long as he keeps making good music good on him 1 Like

Tolexander:

Make Oritsefemi be careful make he no draw the top down in the last pic.

lol, he wasn't trying to pull the top. His palm was on top of hers, they are showing their rings lol, he wasn't trying to pull the top. His palm was on top of hers, they are showing their rings

every woman have got a price and then love follows,with fame and money I can marry the Queen, "ongba Lara" oritsefemi see as him dey touch her bossom,but is it my bossom



*AburoBuhari*

Ever got shocked by electricity?. you trynna verify yar identity by calling yar name..





Yomzzyblog:

More >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/my-twin-oritse-femi-and-his-wife-nabila.html Pls people is it only me ? I don't get to see pictures any time this guy post something. All his posts I open are usually without pictures.is it that he takes them down immediately? Pls any one with similar experience should indicate.and I get to see pictures on other threads. 1 Like

The wife should at least advise him.not to turn his skin to Kampala

Say no to tattoo.

Beautiful couples

why oritshe femi to put red cap

Tolexander:

Make Oritsefemi be careful make he no draw the top down in the last pic.

E dey firm, e no fit fall E dey firm, e no fit fall