|Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 6:07am
Nigerian Musician, Oritsefemi shared these photos with his wife Nabila Fash on his IG page.
He captioned one of the photos;
"My Twin"
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 6:07am
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Tolexander: 6:16am
Make Oritsefemi be careful make he no draw the top down in the last pic.
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by youngreva(m): 6:29am
he has a beautiful wife,good for him
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by angelTI(f): 6:33am
Nice picture.
Shebi dem talk say tattoo drawing is painful. How can some peeps have almost all parts of their body tattooed
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:51am
He has got a pretty lady as a wife
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Tolexander: 7:03am
ishowdotgmail:I wish the wife can stand up, "ki n le wo nkan ti omo yen fi se'badi".
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:16am
I love the wife's outfit
His wife should advise him to stop bleaching
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by designer01(m): 8:41am
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 8:43am
Go inside and pull it naw don't spoil us here
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by deepwater(f): 8:43am
Ki
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Garuniwa: 8:43am
[quote author=youngreva post=61022164]he has a beautiful wife/quote]
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by DrChukzy(m): 8:44am
But these people can bleach sha o. haba!
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by DanDrezzy: 8:44am
angelTI:They will give you pills to pop so you can endure the pain.
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by dakeskese(m): 8:45am
...
I prefer dis one any day , any time o
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Dopeyomi(m): 8:47am
Look at how she tight her bweast with bra and the tight dress.. The thing will just burst
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 8:49am
okay, lovely
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by hazan041: 8:49am
cute
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 8:50am
Why's his hands looking like a cobra's skin
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:50am
Nice couple
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by abdelrahman: 8:50am
The wife that looks like femi mummy
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Esepayan(m): 8:51am
For all those who keep saying he is bleaching how does that really affect you .
It is his body as long as he keeps making good music good on him
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 8:52am
Tolexander:
lol, he wasn't trying to pull the top. His palm was on top of hers, they are showing their rings
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by AburoBuhari: 8:53am
every woman have got a price and then love follows,with fame and money I can marry the Queen, "ongba Lara" oritsefemi see as him dey touch her bossom,but is it my bossom
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Alexander001(m): 8:54am
Ever got shocked by electricity?. you trynna verify yar identity by calling yar name..
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Sakie: 8:56am
Pls people is it only me ? I don't get to see pictures any time this guy post something. All his posts I open are usually without pictures.is it that he takes them down immediately? Pls any one with similar experience should indicate.and I get to see pictures on other threads.
Yomzzyblog:
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Florblu(f): 8:57am
The wife should at least advise him.not to turn his skin to Kampala
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by desire222(f): 8:59am
Say no to tattoo.
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by simbol(f): 8:59am
Beautiful couples
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by nnokwa042(m): 9:07am
why oritshe femi to put red cap
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Naff24(f): 9:12am
Tolexander:
E dey firm, e no fit fall
|Re: Oritse Femi And His Wife, Nabila In Traditional Attires (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 9:12am
Strangling those boobz
