|Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by marblefeed: 6:42am
The Nigerian Army would soon introduce a new security operation with the code name: “Crocodile smile’’ in Ogun State.
https://m.guardian.ng/news/military-to-begin-operation-crocodile-smile-in-ogun-state/
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by obonujoker(m): 6:43am
is the now the job of the army??
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:45am
Dancing all about the 36 states.
Welcome development
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by Tolexander: 6:47am
The army is rendering our police useless and restricting them to "wetin u carry" alone.
Seems the government is trying to tell the police force that they are useless.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by opomulero101(m): 6:49am
I have nothing to say,but wat is d essence of d POLICE force(SARS&MOPOL).
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by jakD: 6:49am
I wonder the kinda operation that will be aimed at containing the Herdsmen atrocities.
Meanwhile, that's still okay at least to alleviate kidnapping there.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by obyrich(m): 6:49am
Militarized democracy in action.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by jakD: 6:50am
Tolexander:The Police of Nigeria already ridiculed themselves.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by LUGBE: 6:50am
Welcome development
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by sekxy(f): 6:51am
smh The zoo is beyond repairs
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by jakD: 6:52am
opomulero101:Arrest, Torment and Shoot innocent citizens. Nigeria Police has become a crazy force.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by jakD: 6:53am
sekxy:A country you still live in, a country you still feed in, calling it a zoo makes you an animal living in the zoo.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:56am
Tolexander:
Wetin police dey do b4
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by ChineseBuggati3(m): 6:57am
;DHead-quarters of skull miners and baddo boys . anyway the government dey take precautions because they know say this December go Hot die
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by madridguy(m): 7:00am
God Bless Nigeria Army.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by greatiyk4u(m): 7:00am
Tolexander:
If police was not useless, Badoo cultist would have been curbed at the earlier stage......inshort police is aiding crime proliferation in the society because of poor moral integrity
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by mobaking: 7:04am
I am certain the Ogun people are not foolish to stone soldiers,panhards carrying machine guns with stones and machetes.Only criminals are afraid.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by bosco2017: 7:12am
mobaking:
Idiot have you asked the business of Army in the villages when there is no war . You ll forever remain brainwashed and mumu
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by libertyhope2017: 7:12am
Afonjas ,looking at his thread and saying...I thought this will only be happening in SE, didn't know they will be coming for us.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by nrexzy(m): 7:13am
The Croc is gonna smile while d python dances who's playing the music and making the jokes?
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by AburoBuhari: 7:17am
the last value the police force have is on his way to checkpoint to hustle and later deliver to his Ọgá
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by perez100: 7:30am
The military is trying in vain to cover face for what they did in Abia State. Let us do small gra gra in other states so that Igbos will not say we targeted IPOB.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by harmless011: 7:32am
Deploying military upandan is not good for our fledging democrazy.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by lgboks(m): 7:34am
Deploying milutary every where dont seem like the best solution to all probs at the moment.... There are countries where their military force dont act within their own soil (i think )... I feel the Nigerian police should be given serious over haul (maybe the soldiers knocking sense into them, training them and giving them good back up etc) instead of bringing others to do their jobs (now making them jobless and nothing would be more scary than jobless police men - now they will take harrasment to the highest level in a bid to flex muscle and show they can be relevant, curruption within the force would increase more etc)
Am i the only one seeing that the military cant keep doing their job for them or the disadvantages of all these military dances up and down
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by DesChyko(m): 7:46am
The military is just trying to cover up the siege on Kanu's residence with this.
Even if they had done this exercise in 7/8 states before coming for Kanu, the cover would still be blown.
They don't want to take responsibility for what they have done but appear brave while doing it.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by DLuciano: 8:12am
jakD:operation malu laugh
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by Omeokachie: 8:14am
Exercise to perfect the roles they would play come 2019.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by publicenemy(m): 8:33am
one naija
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by Factfinder1(f): 8:33am
Bad market for kidnappers skull miners and ritualist
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by publicenemy(m): 8:33am
now we have a President... a President willing to use the tools available to deal with internal threats like boko haram,ipob terrorists and kidnapping...
God bless GM Buhari
God bless Nigeria...
one Naija for life.
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by PissedOffWeed(m): 8:33am
Military men having more operations than surgeons these days
|Re: Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State by DrChukzy(m): 8:33am
They are looking for every way to cover face.
So it will look like they are conducting the exercise all over the country. Stupid NA
