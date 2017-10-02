Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Military To Begin Operation Crocodile Smile In Ogun State (8909 Views)

The Nigerian Army would soon introduce a new security operation with the code name: “Crocodile smile’’ in Ogun State.



The strategy, according to the Brigade Commander of 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Basil Adoke would be aimed at addressing security challenges in the state and its environs‎.



The Army boss who spoke at a reception, organised by the state government as part of activities marking 57th Independent Anniversary yesterday, said the action would be in place in the next couple of days across the state and environs as a step up tempo targeted at miscreants.





His words: “We are going to start crocodile smile in Ogun State. It is a scale of exercise to step up tempo targeted on miscreants.”



Adoke, however, urged residents not to entertain any fear when the operation starts, stressing that some miscreants have been identified and needed to be flushed out.



He said: “Though, the state is said to be peaceful but we still have some miscreants to be dealt with, so when you see crocodile smile, don’t be scared.”



He explained that the security strategy would be a replica of “operation python dance” introduced in Abia State to silence criminals in the state and its environs.



Governor Ibikunle Amosun commended the efforts of the various security agencies in the state and pledged his administration’s continued support to them, stressing that no criminal would be allowed to operate freely in the state.



Amosun expressed optimism that the country would conquer all the problems confronting it, stressing that it is a phase in life.



He said, anybody or group that would divide the country should not be allowed and called on all Nigerians to remain united.







https://m.guardian.ng/news/military-to-begin-operation-crocodile-smile-in-ogun-state/ 7 Likes 5 Shares

is the now the job of the army?? 14 Likes

Dancing all about the 36 states.



Welcome development 14 Likes 2 Shares

The army is rendering our police useless and restricting them to "wetin u carry" alone.



Seems the government is trying to tell the police force that they are useless. 69 Likes 4 Shares

I have nothing to say,but wat is d essence of d POLICE force(SARS&MOPOL). 18 Likes

I wonder the kinda operation that will be aimed at containing the Herdsmen atrocities.

Meanwhile, that's still okay at least to alleviate kidnapping there. 33 Likes 2 Shares

Militarized democracy in action. 5 Likes

Tolexander:

The army is rendering our police useless and restricting them to "wetin u carry" alone.



The Police of Nigeria already ridiculed themselves.

Welcome development 1 Like

smh The zoo is beyond repairs 22 Likes 2 Shares

opomulero101:

Arrest, Torment and Shoot innocent citizens. Nigeria Police has become a crazy force.

sekxy:

A country you still live in, a country you still feed in, calling it a zoo makes you an animal living in the zoo.

Tolexander:

The army is rendering our police useless and restricting them to "wetin u carry" alone.



Seems the government is trying to tell the police force that they are useless.

Wetin police dey do b4

;DHead-quarters of skull miners and baddo boys . anyway the government dey take precautions because they know say this December go Hot die 5 Likes

God Bless Nigeria Army. 2 Likes

Tolexander:

The army is rendering our police useless and restricting them to "wetin u carry" alone.



Seems the government is trying to tell the police force that they are useless.



If police was not useless, Badoo cultist would have been curbed at the earlier stage......inshort police is aiding crime proliferation in the society because of poor moral integrity

I am certain the Ogun people are not foolish to stone soldiers,panhards carrying machine guns with stones and machetes.Only criminals are afraid. 2 Likes

mobaking:

I am certain the Ogun people are not foolish to stone soldiers,panhards carrying machine guns with stones and machetes.Only criminals are afraid.

Idiot have you asked the business of Army in the villages when there is no war . You ll forever remain brainwashed and mumu

Afonjas ,looking at his thread and saying...I thought this will only be happening in SE, didn't know they will be coming for us. 57 Likes 5 Shares

The Croc is gonna smile while d python dances who's playing the music and making the jokes? 8 Likes

the last value the police force have is on his way to checkpoint to hustle and later deliver to his Ọgá 1 Like

The military is trying in vain to cover face for what they did in Abia State. Let us do small gra gra in other states so that Igbos will not say we targeted IPOB. 36 Likes 4 Shares

Deploying military upandan is not good for our fledging democrazy. 1 Like

)... I feel the Nigerian police should be given serious over haul (maybe the soldiers knocking sense into them, training them and giving them good back up etc) instead of bringing others to do their jobs (now making them jobless and nothing would be more scary than jobless police men - now they will take harrasment to the highest level in a bid to flex muscle and show they can be relevant, curruption within the force would increase more etc)

Am i the only one seeing that the military cant keep doing their job for them or the disadvantages of all these military dances up and down Deploying milutary every where dont seem like the best solution to all probs at the moment.... There are countries where their military force dont act within their own soil (i think)... I feel the Nigerian police should be given serious over haul (maybe the soldiers knocking sense into them, training them and giving them good back up etc) instead of bringing others to do their jobs (now making them jobless and nothing would be more scary than jobless police men - now they will take harrasment to the highest level in a bid to flex muscle and show they can be relevant, curruption within the force would increase more etc)Am i the only one seeing that the military cant keep doing their job for them or the disadvantages of all these military dances up and down 2 Likes

The military is just trying to cover up the siege on Kanu's residence with this.

Even if they had done this exercise in 7/8 states before coming for Kanu, the cover would still be blown.

They don't want to take responsibility for what they have done but appear brave while doing it. 4 Likes

jakD:

I wonder the kinda operation that will be aimed at containing the Herdsmen atrocities.

Meanwhile, that's still okay at least to alleviate kidnapping there. operation malu laugh operation malu laugh 2 Likes

Exercise to perfect the roles they would play come 2019. 1 Like

one naija

Bad market for kidnappers skull miners and ritualist 3 Likes 1 Share

now we have a President... a President willing to use the tools available to deal with internal threats like boko haram,ipob terrorists and kidnapping...





God bless GM Buhari

God bless Nigeria...



one Naija for life. 2 Likes

Military men having more operations than surgeons these days 1 Like