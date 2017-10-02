₦airaland Forum

See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 9:32am
This creature (I assume it's called Monitoring Lizard) was caught in my area this morning along Atimbo Road in Calabar, Cross River state. The area is a swampy one though. Just last week, humongous python measuring more than 12feet long was caught in the area too. Although people say this animal is just a little one, but the it is so big to me. The man who caught it is already looking for buyers and says he would sell it 10k or 8k last. He is at the mechanic workshop now waiting for the workshop boss to arrive. I guess today being holiday would really make sense to whoever gets to buy this.

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 9:33am
More pics

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by DieBuhari: 9:34am
What is it monitoring?
LMAO.

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 9:35am
The animal is alive and active waiting for whatever fate will befall him/her when the price is finally negotiated. Lol

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by Ninethmare: 9:35am
When you live in the zoo you shouldnt be surprised seeing these creatures

Yesterday python
Today monitor lizard

Very soon Gorilla will be visiting

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 9:37am
DieBuhari:
What is it monitoring?
LMAO.

Don't blame me if there is any mistake there. I am no zoologist. Just correct me if there is any mistake(s) spotted.

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by DieBuhari: 9:38am
TourismMan:


Don't blame me if there is any mistake there. I am no zoologist. Just correct me if there is any mistake(s).
You live in the zoo called Nigeria.
You should know these things.

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 9:40am
DieBuhari:
You live in the zoo called Nigeria. You should know these things.
I don't live in the zoo. I live in Nigeria.

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by DieBuhari: 9:41am
TourismMan:


I don't live in the zoo. I live in Nigeria.
Nigeria is the world's biggest and most populated Zoo

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by benzene00: 9:42am
poor creature


Only death awaits it

-vrosk301
Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 9:45am
DieBuhari:

Nigeria is the world's biggest and most populated Zoo

You paraphrase Nigeria to mean zoo. That is cool by you but to me, the entity still remains status quo...Nigeria.

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by Tolexander: 9:53am
Ninethmare:
Alamanda
Allamanda is a plant!

Salamanda you wanted to say?

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:53am
Hope say that tin no go end for your pot
Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by NothingDoMe: 9:55am
Ninethmare:
Alamanda
salamander

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by funlord(m): 9:56am
That's a juvenile and these lizards have very dangerous bacteria in their saliva....if the mama catch una now....na emergency thread una go create next!

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by zombieHUNTER: 10:03am
TourismMan:


I don't live in the zoo. I live in Nigeria.

Do you have power?
Don't you pay for it
Some states are owing up to 5months salary
But the higher animals in the legislative chambers who collects up to 30million monthly each are payed regularly...
And you say you don't live in a zoo

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by DieBuhari: 10:13am
TourismMan:


You paraphrase Nigeria to mean zoo. That is cool by you but to me, the entity still remains status quo...Nigeria.
Which is a Zoo

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by SlayerForever: 10:17am
Unfortunately,the animal kingdom called Nigeria does not value it's wildlife. No research teams in place,no records,no proper wildlife courses offered in the animal kingdom. This wildlife will just end up in the pot,no studies will be carried out. Nada. Bastard country.

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by SlayerForever: 10:19am
Lalasticlala
Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 10:32am
mynd44 lalasticlala
Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by Dhamilair1(m): 11:21am
It doesn't seem harmful
Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by kingmexy1997(m): 11:27am
DieBuhari:

Nigeria is the world's biggest and most populated Zoo
Is that all angry
Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 11:46am
Dhamilair1:
It doesn't seem harmful
Yes! I don't think it is harmful although I heard the saliva is poisonous.
Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by MichaelSokoto(m): 12:09pm
*fastens seat belt*

Lala oya cool

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by Joel3(m): 12:27pm
that is a baby of the lizard species. it has not even grown to one third of it full size.
Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by ambitiousLord(m): 12:36pm
DieBuhari:

Nigeria is the world's biggest and most populated Zoo
If Nigeria is a zoo what kind of animal are you?

.
.
. No offence just asking ooooo

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by IJOBA2: 12:40pm
TourismMan:


Yes! I don't think it is harmful although I heard the saliva is poisonous.
THE VENOM IS VERY POWERFUL

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by EnEnPeecee: 1:33pm
This na poisonous reptile ooooo. I take god beg you op no eat am oooo

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 2:17pm
EnEnPeecee:
This na poisonous reptile ooooo. I take god beg you op no eat am oooo

I don't have any hand in the animal. To compliment matters, palm wine joints are just a close by in the area. E go make sense die for whoever buys it.
Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by bet9jawin: 3:38pm
Them full army barracks for Garriki

Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:38pm
Somebody will buy this thing and eat it o
Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by Edopesin(m): 3:38pm
lala na wa oo

