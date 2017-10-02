Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) (12182 Views)

This creature (I assume it's called Monitoring Lizard) was caught in my area this morning along Atimbo Road in Calabar, Cross River state. The area is a swampy one though. Just last week, humongous python measuring more than 12feet long was caught in the area too. Although people say this animal is just a little one, but the it is so big to me. The man who caught it is already looking for buyers and says he would sell it 10k or 8k last. He is at the mechanic workshop now waiting for the workshop boss to arrive. I guess today being holiday would really make sense to whoever gets to buy this. 1 Like

More pics

The animal is alive and active waiting for whatever fate will befall him/her when the price is finally negotiated. Lol 3 Likes

When you live in the zoo you shouldnt be surprised seeing these creatures



Yesterday python

Today monitor lizard



Very soon Gorilla will be visiting 15 Likes 4 Shares

Don't blame me if there is any mistake there. I am no zoologist. Just correct me if there is any mistake(s) spotted.

You live in the zoo called Nigeria. You should know these things.

You should know these things. You live in the zoo called Nigeria.You should know these things. 23 Likes

I don't live in the zoo. I live in Nigeria.

Nigeria is the world's biggest and most populated Zoo

poor creature





Only death awaits it



-vrosk301

Nigeria is the world's biggest and most populated Zoo

You paraphrase Nigeria to mean zoo. That is cool by you but to me, the entity still remains status quo...Nigeria.

Ninethmare:

Alamanda Allamanda is a plant!



Allamanda is a plant! Salamanda you wanted to say?

Hope say that tin no go end for your pot

salamander

That's a juvenile and these lizards have very dangerous bacteria in their saliva....if the mama catch una now....na emergency thread una go create next! 6 Likes

I don't live in the zoo. I live in Nigeria.

Do you have power?

Don't you pay for it

Some states are owing up to 5months salary

But the higher animals in the legislative chambers who collects up to 30million monthly each are payed regularly...

Do you have power? Don't you pay for it Some states are owing up to 5months salary But the higher animals in the legislative chambers who collects up to 30million monthly each are payed regularly... And you say you don't live in a zoo

Which is a Zoo

Unfortunately,the animal kingdom called Nigeria does not value it's wildlife. No research teams in place,no records,no proper wildlife courses offered in the animal kingdom. This wildlife will just end up in the pot,no studies will be carried out. Nada. Bastard country. 9 Likes

Lalasticlala

mynd44 lalasticlala

It doesn't seem harmful

Is that all

Dhamilair1:

It doesn't seem harmful Yes! I don't think it is harmful although I heard the saliva is poisonous. Yes! I don't think it is harmful although I heard the saliva is poisonous.

*fastens seat belt*



Lala oya Lala oya 1 Like

that is a baby of the lizard species. it has not even grown to one third of it full size.

Nigeria is the world's biggest and most populated Zoo If Nigeria is a zoo what kind of animal are you?



If Nigeria is a zoo what kind of animal are you? No offence just asking ooooo

THE VENOM IS VERY POWERFUL

This na poisonous reptile ooooo. I take god beg you op no eat am oooo 1 Like 1 Share

This na poisonous reptile ooooo. I take god beg you op no eat am oooo

I don't have any hand in the animal. To compliment matters, palm wine joints are just a close by in the area. E go make sense die for whoever buys it.

Them full army barracks for Garriki 1 Like

Somebody will buy this thing and eat it o