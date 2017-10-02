₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 9:32am
This creature (I assume it's called Monitoring Lizard) was caught in my area this morning along Atimbo Road in Calabar, Cross River state. The area is a swampy one though. Just last week, humongous python measuring more than 12feet long was caught in the area too. Although people say this animal is just a little one, but the it is so big to me. The man who caught it is already looking for buyers and says he would sell it 10k or 8k last. He is at the mechanic workshop now waiting for the workshop boss to arrive. I guess today being holiday would really make sense to whoever gets to buy this.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 9:33am
More pics
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by DieBuhari: 9:34am
What is it monitoring?
LMAO.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 9:35am
The animal is alive and active waiting for whatever fate will befall him/her when the price is finally negotiated. Lol
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by Ninethmare: 9:35am
When you live in the zoo you shouldnt be surprised seeing these creatures
Yesterday python
Today monitor lizard
Very soon Gorilla will be visiting
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 9:37am
DieBuhari:
Don't blame me if there is any mistake there. I am no zoologist. Just correct me if there is any mistake(s) spotted.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by DieBuhari: 9:38am
TourismMan:You live in the zoo called Nigeria.
You should know these things.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 9:40am
DieBuhari:I don't live in the zoo. I live in Nigeria.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by DieBuhari: 9:41am
TourismMan:Nigeria is the world's biggest and most populated Zoo
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by benzene00: 9:42am
poor creature
Only death awaits it
-vrosk301
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 9:45am
DieBuhari:
You paraphrase Nigeria to mean zoo. That is cool by you but to me, the entity still remains status quo...Nigeria.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by Tolexander: 9:53am
Ninethmare:Allamanda is a plant!
Salamanda you wanted to say?
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:53am
Hope say that tin no go end for your pot
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by NothingDoMe: 9:55am
Ninethmare:salamander
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by funlord(m): 9:56am
That's a juvenile and these lizards have very dangerous bacteria in their saliva....if the mama catch una now....na emergency thread una go create next!
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by zombieHUNTER: 10:03am
TourismMan:
Do you have power?
Don't you pay for it
Some states are owing up to 5months salary
But the higher animals in the legislative chambers who collects up to 30million monthly each are payed regularly...
And you say you don't live in a zoo
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by DieBuhari: 10:13am
TourismMan:Which is a Zoo
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by SlayerForever: 10:17am
Unfortunately,the animal kingdom called Nigeria does not value it's wildlife. No research teams in place,no records,no proper wildlife courses offered in the animal kingdom. This wildlife will just end up in the pot,no studies will be carried out. Nada. Bastard country.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by SlayerForever: 10:19am
Lalasticlala
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 10:32am
mynd44 lalasticlala
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by Dhamilair1(m): 11:21am
It doesn't seem harmful
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by kingmexy1997(m): 11:27am
DieBuhari:Is that all
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 11:46am
Dhamilair1:Yes! I don't think it is harmful although I heard the saliva is poisonous.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by MichaelSokoto(m): 12:09pm
*fastens seat belt*
Lala oya
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by Joel3(m): 12:27pm
that is a baby of the lizard species. it has not even grown to one third of it full size.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by ambitiousLord(m): 12:36pm
DieBuhari:If Nigeria is a zoo what kind of animal are you?
.
.
. No offence just asking ooooo
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by IJOBA2: 12:40pm
TourismMan:THE VENOM IS VERY POWERFUL
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by EnEnPeecee: 1:33pm
This na poisonous reptile ooooo. I take god beg you op no eat am oooo
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by TourismMan(m): 2:17pm
EnEnPeecee:
I don't have any hand in the animal. To compliment matters, palm wine joints are just a close by in the area. E go make sense die for whoever buys it.
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by bet9jawin: 3:38pm
Them full army barracks for Garriki
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:38pm
Somebody will buy this thing and eat it o
|Re: See The Monitor Lizard Caught In My Area This Morning (photos) by Edopesin(m): 3:38pm
lala na wa oo
