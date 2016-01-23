Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bright Echefu Ikechukwu, The Owner Of TSTV (Profile, Photos) (25439 Views)

1. Dr. Bright Echefu was at the Medical college of university of Nigeria Nsukka from where he left to pursue further studies abroad.



2. He hails from Obowo in IMO state



3. He is the MD/CEO of Bricke and Athens limited owners of AHTV-Heath Television.



4. He is the chairman of Bright FM.



5. He is also on the board of Bright joy multiveventurs limited.



6. Dr. Echefu is MD/CEO of TSTV



7. He is newly married.





7 Things To Know About Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, The Owner Of TSTV.1. Dr. Bright Echefu was at the Medical college of university of Nigeria Nsukka from where he left to pursue further studies abroad.2. He hails from Obowo in IMO state3. He is the MD/CEO of Bricke and Athens limited owners of AHTV-Heath Television.4. He is the chairman of Bright FM.5. He is also on the board of Bright joy multiveventurs limited.6. Dr. Echefu is MD/CEO of TSTV7. He is newly married.SOURCE

he has enough experience...





tstv wiil survive..

More grease to your elbows. May God bless your efforts.



LIKE FOR THE SUCCESS OF TSTV

Igbo Boy

No wonder they wont let Igbos Go?!

Can this man allow the breaking up of this nation? No, it's only those that are jobless and also senseless. Staying with your parent at the age of 50yrs, in fact is very annoyed.

He is also a Jew of Biafra Origin. He is in Support of Prince Nnamdi Kanu, i presume

Entrepreneur





These TSTV guys are actually reckless. I am really surprised that they brought the minister into this.

I believe that this is another MMM. Buyers beware. This is based on the following:

1. Bein sports acquired the EPL, Champions League and Laliga only for MENA (Middle East and North Africa). They do not have the right for Nigeria. DSTV owns the rights for Nigeria till 2019. You cannot give what you do not have. When a new service is launched, you have to wait for the next bidding round to have a shot at acquiring the rights. You cannot jump in the middle and start showing it. Things are not done that way in the PayTV world.



2.

A lot of channels listed like CNN, National Geographic, Discovery etc were acquired by DSTV on an exclusive basis for DTH in sub-saharan Africa by DSTV. Channels like Star Movies, MBC2, etc are only cleared for middle east and Asia. I really doubt that they have the rights to those channels. They may show it for one or two months before they are asked to take them off air.



3.

I check with a content aggregator on the cost per subscriber for these channels, assuming they can buy the rights, it came out the about 23 USD per month. That is excluding the sports channels. Based on today's naira exchange rate of 365 naira to a dollar, the cost is 8,395 Naira per subscriber. The content owners globally charge per month for their content. They do not charge per week or part of the month. The content owners dictate the terms. Nobody can pay 8395 Naira and charge 3000 Naira. Not possible.



4.

The cost of decoder package is as follows - decoder 25 USD, smartcard 4 USD, dish is 5 USD. Total is 34 USD (12410 naira). If we add shipping and clearing, you can get 15,000 Naira. To charge 5000 Naira for the package, you will need a lot of cheap money from bank to fund the decoder purchase. Buying 15,000 and selling 5000 sounds interesting to me.



5.

To do internet via satellite, you need VSAT equipment which is expensive compared to the dish/lnb you need to receive dstv. Minimum cost of vsat equipment should be not less than 50,000 Naira. If you use the traditional dish equipment, you can only receive. You cannot do internet with it. Unless TSTV will supply you 40,000 Naira vsat equipment for 5000 Naira.



6.

I went to lyngsat and checked the ABS 3A satellite, I did not see any information about any TSTV channels. Lyngsat is the database of all channels currently on satellite.



7.

When you launch a new DTH platform, you start with a test transmission. This allows you to work through some issues that might come up. It also gives people chance to see some of your channels to make sure they are real before committing their money. There is no test transmission from TSTV.



8. EFCC Fraud Charges

EFCC arrested this guy last year for fraud. Not credible.

http://motherhoodinstyle.net/2016/01/23/doctor-who-proposed-marriage-to-wifes-close-friend-4-months-after-her-death-dumped-after-hes-nabbed-by-efcc/





In conclusion, people should ask enough questions before investing their hard earned money. If it is too good to be true, it's probably is. Let this not be another MMM. Another MMM Scam. Everybody beware.These TSTV guys are actually reckless. I am really surprised that they brought the minister into this.I believe that this is another MMM. Buyers beware. This is based on the following:1. Bein sports acquired the EPL, Champions League and Laliga only for MENA (Middle East and North Africa). They do not have the right for Nigeria. DSTV owns the rights for Nigeria till 2019. You cannot give what you do not have. When a new service is launched, you have to wait for the next bidding round to have a shot at acquiring the rights. You cannot jump in the middle and start showing it. Things are not done that way in the PayTV world.2.A lot of channels listed like CNN, National Geographic, Discovery etc were acquired by DSTV on an exclusive basis for DTH in sub-saharan Africa by DSTV. Channels like Star Movies, MBC2, etc are only cleared for middle east and Asia. I really doubt that they have the rights to those channels. They may show it for one or two months before they are asked to take them off air.3.I check with a content aggregator on the cost per subscriber for these channels, assuming they can buy the rights, it came out the about 23 USD per month. That is excluding the sports channels. Based on today's naira exchange rate of 365 naira to a dollar, the cost is 8,395 Naira per subscriber. The content owners globally charge per month for their content. They do not charge per week or part of the month. The content owners dictate the terms. Nobody can pay 8395 Naira and charge 3000 Naira. Not possible.4.The cost of decoder package is as follows - decoder 25 USD, smartcard 4 USD, dish is 5 USD. Total is 34 USD (12410 naira). If we add shipping and clearing, you can get 15,000 Naira. To charge 5000 Naira for the package, you will need a lot of cheap money from bank to fund the decoder purchase. Buying 15,000 and selling 5000 sounds interesting to me.5.To do internet via satellite, you need VSAT equipment which is expensive compared to the dish/lnb you need to receive dstv. Minimum cost of vsat equipment should be not less than 50,000 Naira. If you use the traditional dish equipment, you can only receive. You cannot do internet with it. Unless TSTV will supply you 40,000 Naira vsat equipment for 5000 Naira.6.I went to lyngsat and checked the ABS 3A satellite, I did not see any information about any TSTV channels. Lyngsat is the database of all channels currently on satellite.7.When you launch a new DTH platform, you start with a test transmission. This allows you to work through some issues that might come up. It also gives people chance to see some of your channels to make sure they are real before committing their money. There is no test transmission from TSTV.8. EFCC Fraud ChargesEFCC arrested this guy last year for fraud. Not credible.In conclusion, people should ask enough questions before investing their hard earned money. If it is too good to be true, it's probably is. Let this not be another MMM. 41 Likes 7 Shares

Gerarrahia jor. But before you leave, Kindly fill in the blank.

Gerarrahia jor. But before you leave, Kindly fill in the blank.

Silence is the best answer for a "......................................................."

Big ups, nwanne.

Shove this rubbish up ur anus,

Dstv staff,



5000 naira is not enough to cause a heart attack,

Even if it is only Nta showing, we will buy it and use it like that till they grow,

Considering wat glo did to mtn,

Shove this rubbish up ur anus,

Dstv staff,

5000 naira is not enough to cause a heart attack,

Even if it is only Nta showing, we will buy it and use it like that till they grow,

Considering wat glo did to mtn,

Tstv must stay

Nigerians will never listen. Very gullible. I remember when MMM people would insult one for pointing out the fraudulent nature of the scheme. Let's wait and see.

Nigerians will never listen. Very gullible. I remember when MMM people would insult one for pointing out the fraudulent nature of the scheme. Let's wait and see.

This man also owns Africa Health TV. Anybody that knows that channel knows its one of the worst TV stations in Nigeria. How can someone like that offer all these things they've promised?









http://www.nairaland.com/4085511/man-share-emotional-story-encounter This guy share his emotional encounter with dstv in 2010, maybe we could have had this device earlier.

You are still a learner I bet you don't know about metro digital that shows all bein sports channels and other channels you listed in Nigeria. Their sub is 3k per month and it has been working for years

Chartey:





Nigerians will never listen. Very gullible. I remember when MMM people would insult one for pointing out the fraudulent nature of the scheme. Let's wait and see.

This man also owns Africa Health TV. Anybody that knows that channel knows its one of the worst TV stations in Nigeria. How can someone like that offer all these things they've promised?



Wait and see...stop hurrying

Gerarrahia jor. But before you leave, Kindly fill in the blank.

Silence is the best answer for a "......................................................."

Wasn't this the same bright echefu who was arrested by efcc last year for fraudulent practices



The same one who proposed to his alleged runs girl girlfriend just 5months after his wife's death. 15 Likes

that's why some pipu are burning dangote truck out of jealousy..

look at this one talking trash,so the bein sports I used to watch in portharcourt is different Abu?

But why mike adenuga and co no fit setup something better compared to dstv.

Shove this rubbish up ur anus,

Dstv staff,



5000 naira is not enough to cause a heart attack,

Even if it is only Nta showing, we will buy it and use it like that till they grow,

Considering wat glo did to mtn,

lmao.. Nta, very usless station

We need igbo president in this country...lets try them

Echefu don't reason like u.

Impressive, good luck to him

He will need a miracle to pull this through.





There isn't much on his profile. 5 Likes 2 Shares

