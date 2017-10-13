₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company Learning & Development Lead Recruitment
Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) - Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (Ikeja Electric), Nigeria's largest power distribution network powers lives and businesses with innovation and unwavering drive for excellence.
The company began its new phase of growth and expansion on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Learning & Development Lead
Location: Lagos
Reporting To: Head Talent & Development
Role Purpose
Develop the company’s training budget to ensure that the best quality of training and development is provided within the established budget for all IE employees.
Responsibilities
Conduct timely and economic assessment of training and development needs
Ensure timely and economic preparation and / procurement of delivery of training courses and schedules. Additionally nominate employees for external training programs
Conduct surveys to measure the training effectiveness, satisfaction of training participants with the training content, means of training delivery, etc.
Create, update & modify training policies of all classes of employees based on changing business scenario, feedbacks from training participants, etc.
Coordinate with the Performance Management unit to acquire data on the training needs of the all employees, and accordingly assist the Head Talent Development in designing training programs, training schedule, etc.
Ensure economic availability of a competent and well-motivated staff
Maintain close communication with Heads and staff to discuss training needs and to ensure that they are fully aware of training opportunities available.
Keep all employees informed of internal and external training and development opportunities.
Maintain an awareness of developments in the training and development field to ensure that the company continues to take advantage of best practice.
Co-ordinate with external participants like training institutes for design, development and delivery of training initiatives
Oversee the maintenance of all necessary training and development records
Comply with Quality Management System / Occupational Health & Safety requirements including objectives and applicable regulations relating to assigned jobs.
Perform any other duties as requested by the Head of Department.
Minimum Qualifications
First degree (B.Sc or H.N.D) Social Sciences or any relevant field.
Minimum 8-10 years field experience in Human Resources management.
Professional Membership from a reputable HR Institute would be an added advantage
Technical Competencies:
Curriculum Planning & Design
L& Management
Job Analysis and Design
Competency Management
Behavioral Competencies:
Communication and Interpersonal Relations
Supervisory/Managerial Skills
Problem Solving and Decision Making
Managing Resources
Business Focus
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates can apply here.
Application Closing Date
13th October, 2017.
Source: http://studentinfoportal.com/opportunities/jobs/ikeja-electricity-distribution-company-learning-development-lead-recruitment/
Ranbaxy Recruiting / Bank Vacancy For Ond Qualification Only / Immediate Employment
