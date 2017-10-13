



The company began its new phase of growth and expansion on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.



We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Learning & Development Lead

Location: Lagos

Reporting To: Head Talent & Development



Role Purpose

Develop the company’s training budget to ensure that the best quality of training and development is provided within the established budget for all IE employees.



Responsibilities

Conduct timely and economic assessment of training and development needs

Ensure timely and economic preparation and / procurement of delivery of training courses and schedules. Additionally nominate employees for external training programs

Conduct surveys to measure the training effectiveness, satisfaction of training participants with the training content, means of training delivery, etc.

Create, update & modify training policies of all classes of employees based on changing business scenario, feedbacks from training participants, etc.

Coordinate with the Performance Management unit to acquire data on the training needs of the all employees, and accordingly assist the Head Talent Development in designing training programs, training schedule, etc.

Ensure economic availability of a competent and well-motivated staff

Maintain close communication with Heads and staff to discuss training needs and to ensure that they are fully aware of training opportunities available.

Keep all employees informed of internal and external training and development opportunities.

Maintain an awareness of developments in the training and development field to ensure that the company continues to take advantage of best practice.

Co-ordinate with external participants like training institutes for design, development and delivery of training initiatives

Oversee the maintenance of all necessary training and development records

Comply with Quality Management System / Occupational Health & Safety requirements including objectives and applicable regulations relating to assigned jobs.

Perform any other duties as requested by the Head of Department.



Minimum Qualifications

First degree (B.Sc or H.N.D) Social Sciences or any relevant field.

Minimum 8-10 years field experience in Human Resources management.

Professional Membership from a reputable HR Institute would be an added advantage



Technical Competencies:

Curriculum Planning & Design

L& Management

Job Analysis and Design

Competency Management



Behavioral Competencies:

Communication and Interpersonal Relations

Supervisory/Managerial Skills

Problem Solving and Decision Making

Managing Resources

Business Focus



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates can apply



Application Closing Date

13th October, 2017.



